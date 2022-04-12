Bad Idea Publishes Bunsen Beaver 2, But Only for First Pin Collectors

Bleeding Cool reported on Bad Idea Comics' pop-up store at the South Carolina SC Comicon last weekend, selling Bad Idea doughnuts for $20 each, with a free copy of a new comic book, Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree. They sold out on day one, and copies have been selling on eBay for between $150 and $350 each. And now they are doing a sequel – a sequel comic and a sequel donut, but not for people who come to shows, Instead both the donut and the comic will only be available in exchange for two First Customer Pins. Given to participating stores, First Customer pins were reserved for the first customer to by the first issue of one of their series, one per launch issue per store.

Bad Idea Comics have previously exchanged First Customer Pins for exclusive comics Werewolf by Peter Milligan and Robert Gill, and Retirement Plan by Matt Kindt and Juan Jose Ryp, only available through that promotion. Oh and a rock with the words Bad Idea written on the side. And now two pins will get you a copy of Bunsen Beaver 2 And The Further Adventures Of His Pal Tree. Though Bad Idea also warns "Remember that obtaining your First Customer Pin exclusive Perfect Donut 2 with your two First Customer Pins will mean forfeiting the pins and potentially missing out on all the upcoming First Customer Pin opportunities."

The previous issue was by Robert Venditti, Juan Jose Ryp, Rich Koslowski and David Lapham. No idea who will be on this one.

If you have two (2) First Customer Pins, you may redeem one (1) Perfect Donut 2 (with collectible box and free comic – BUNSEN BEAVER 2 AND THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF HIS PAL TREE) from BAD IDEA Donuts. To redeem the Perfect Donut 2, simply send us two First Customer Pins, a check or money order (made out to Cincinnati Kid LLC) for $20 to cover shipping and handling ($29.99 each if you are international) and the following information: – Full Name

– Full Address (this is where we will send your Perfect Donut 2)

– E-mail address

– Phone number Bad Idea

5455 S Fort Apache Rd

Suite 108-154

Las Vegas, NV 89148-6416 All redemptions must be postmarked by or before May 1st. That's just over two weeks. Please allow up to 6-12 weeks to receive your Perfect Donut 2.