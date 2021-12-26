What's This CGC-Slabbed Bad Idea Comic Being Taken To Comic Cons?

Bad Idea Corp is the new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Bad Idea has become famous, perhaps infamous, for their weird publishing experiments, offers, and the insane hoops and psychological games they put collectors through in order to secure… something. We know what madnesses they have inflicted upon their select group of two hundred comic book retailers. But what about at comic-cons?

Bad Idea has yet to have an official presence at a convention though they've threatened to bring their own brand of innovation when they do. No doubt innovation that will be as divisive as everything else they do. Despite no official presence, Bleeding Cool has heard that representatives from Bad Idea were in fact present at San Diego Special Edition, Emerald City Comic Con, and C2E2 in recent months. I know one of them, personally, as I met up with Dinesh Shamdasani for steak and arcade gaming. But turns out they had folk at all the big shows.

And that they were there not just to take the standard corporate meetings but to secretly show off something new to a select group of industry movers and shakers. Not me though, I just got the steak and Time Crisis.

Anyway, the reports that have been circulating are unclear and even contradictory. Our sources at the conventions have also been unable to properly express exactly what exactly Bad Idea were showing off but what we do know is that it was a new comic, displayed in a CGC case that supports a game-changing technological leap of some kind. And by all accounts, it sparked frenzied reactions with several reports of those being shown the comic trying to buy it from the Bad Idea representatives, with collectors offering four-figure sums there and then and being turned down. We're told to expect a big reaction if and when Bad Idea makes the comic public and, of course, to expect this to be very divisive.

Bleeding Cool has secured a screenshot of an obscured photo from social media that has since been deleted. The photo allegedly shows a group of people at Emerald City with the new comic (pictured on the left) and a 7.5 CGC Captain America Comics #1 from 1939 on the right being held by a blur who looks very much like Dinesh Shamdasani. Could one have been swapped for the other? No information has been provided to us about when to expect official details or a reveal. Though speculation is that Bad Idea is very proud of the comic and will continue to quietly show it off to industry heavyweights. It's anyone's guess as to where this will show up next.

Bad Idea has yet to respond to our inquiry on the subject. If you have more details or are at a convention and see or hear of someone from Bad Idea carrying a CGC graded comic let us know. And let us know what the hell this is all about. Don't be satisfied by a game of beer pong.