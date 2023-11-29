Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: captain america, Gang War, hydra, luke cage, spider-woman

The Return Of Hydra In Amazing Spider-Man's Gang War Today (Spoilers)

The Amazing Spider-Man crossover Gang War kicks off properly today with Amazing Spider-Man: First Strike #1, Luke Cage #1 and Spider-Woman #1

The Amazing Spider-Man crossover Gang War kicks off properly today with Amazing Spider-Man: First Strike #1, Luke Cage #1 and Spider-Woman #1 – with something to counter it in Captain America #3. As the gangs of New York redivide their territories in the wake of the absence of Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin.

Shang-Chi chilling with the mob? More on that with the Gang War. With Diamondback making a play for Madam Masque's territory now that she has gone as well.

"Hail Hydra"? Are Marvel's modern Nazis back? Defeated after Secret Empire, scattered amongst Orchis, there have been some changes there as well.

Hammmerhead knows what went down. And the new Spider-Woman #1 reveals that particular arrangement.

I am not entirely sure how people will react to a black guy taking over a Nazi terrorist group in New York…

But some people clearly seem to be okay with it.

It's a contrast to scenes from the late nineteen-thirties in Captain America #3 also out today, where Steve Rogers gets into bed – or at least into a car – with the mob.

Turns out, the gangs of New York used to have an issue with Nazis.

Or, at least, some of them did.

Ninety years later, things have changed a bit, it seems.

I do hope that Luke Cage will have a barbed comment to add when he learns the news…

Although he may have just put a target on his head, from a Hammerhead,

And even in Luke Cage's new costume, intended so that no one will know it's the Mayor of New York fighting on the streets.

. I am really not sure that this will be convincing, given that he's now the mayor and everything.

Oh no, looks like I'm wrong, it goes down a treat.

While we get an idea of one of the main instigators behind the Gang War…

Putting adamantium weapons on the street.

And upping the game all round.

Poor little Hammerhead. Looks like Madame Masque may not be as past tense as some had thought…

As the Gang War takes to the streets. Not the only such war being fought in New York today, as over in Brooklyn, it's all about the vampires.

Gang War comes to Miles Morales next month, though, this is just a taster. And he's back in the old suit for his confrontation with Peter Parker.

Yeah, no one has told him about Randy Robertson yet…

As all of New York starts to go down in flames…

Where will all this lead? Howard The Duck has an idea.

I mean, that makes as much sense as anything, right?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN GANG WAR FIRST STRIKE #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230667

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Joey Vazquez (CA) John Romita Jr.

PRELUDE TO GANG WAR! The super-crime landscape of New York has been on edge. This issue, they jump over that edge. What incites the war?! Who hired Shotgun and took out Tombstone? What, if anything, can Spider-Man do about it? Everything you need to know before GANG WAR officially kicks off next month is HERE. Rated T In Shops: Nov 29, 2023SRP: $5.99 SPIDER-WOMAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230656

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Carola Borelli (CA) Leinil Yu

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE! The Web of Destiny restored Spider-Woman's life, but even CAPTAIN MARVEL and MADAME WEB can tell something's changed. Now SPIDER-MAN wants to recruit her for a new team because VIPER has engineered a deadly union between HYDRA and DIAMONDBACK that's about to tear the city apart, bringing forth a new foe powerful enough to destroy the city while burning Spider-Woman's world to the ground. DON'T MISS OUT on this action-packed premiere that features CAPTAIN MARVEL, SPIDER-MAN, VIPER and DIAMONDBACK…and introduces a terrifying new force of evil in SPIDER-WOMAN's world! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $4.99 LUKE CAGE GANG WAR #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230663

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) Caanan White

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE! In the wake of the Anti-Vigilante Act, Luke has been trying to save the city from behind a desk. But a meeting with old friend DANNY RAND reminds him of the good old days when problems could be punched in order to solve them. As New York descends into a GANG WAR, Luke must use every power he has to protect the innocent and save his city! Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $4.99 CAPTAIN AMERICA #3

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230717

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) Lan Medina (A/CA) Jesus Saiz

Misty Knight has uncovered a string of murders with seemingly supernatural origins – and Captain America's been marked as the next target. Something about the crime scene strikes Steve as familiar…but can he find the connection between the murders and his past before this mysterious new threat finds him? Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $4.99 MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #12

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230653

(W) Cody Ziglar (A/CA) Federico Vicentini

GANG WAR: FIRST STRIKE! SPIDER-MAN is on the hunt to find a terrifying new foe before they sink their fangs into Miles' best friends. Only the vampire hunter BLADE and his daughter, BLOODLINE, may know the secret of the villain's past – but are the vampire hunters keeping secrets of their own? And what is Hobgoblin secretly scheming while Spidey is completely overwhelmed? Last issue before GANG WAR! Rated T In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $3.99 HOWARD THE DUCK #1

MARVEL COMICS

SEP230616

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Daniel Kibblesmith (A) Joe Quinones (CA) Ed McGuinness

CELEBRATE HIS 50TH ANNIVERSARY IN THIS ALL-NEW ONE-SHOT!

Meet Howard. He's a hard-boiled P.I. with problems by the duckload. But a cosmic, all-seeing friend(?) known as the Peeper(!) is giving him a chance to see what his life COULD be! The joys he COULD have! All the ways his life COULD suck way less than it does now! In other words: "Whaugh If?" Rated T+In Shops: Nov 29, 2023 SRP: $5.99

