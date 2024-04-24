Posted in: Comics | Tagged: human fly, IPI Comics

The Return Of Marvel's The Human Fly in IPI Comics July 2024 Solicits

The Return Of Marvel Comics' The Human Fly... but from In IPI Comics in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations.

The stuntman-themed comic is based on real-life Rick Rojatt.

Christopher Sequeira headlines the creative team behind the return.

Classic and new stories span Montreal setting with bonus Fly-features.

IPI Comics is bringing back The Human Fly to comic books in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations. But which one? The stunt guy one! Courtesy of Christopher Sequeira, Tony Babinski, J. Scherpenhuizen, Peter Lawson, Dan Lynch, and Stephen Kay.

Based on real-life stuntman Rick Rojatt, with the logline "The Wildest Super-Hero Ever – Because He's Real!", with photographs of Rojatt in a Human Fly costume in the comic, The Human Fly was a young man of unknown identity severely injured during a car crash whose skeleton was replaced by steel, performing daredevil stunts to benefit various charities, especially those helping children with disabilities, which often drew him into conflict with criminals seeking to rob the charity events at which he performed. Marvel published The Human Fly in 1977, created by Bill Mantlo and Lee Elias. And now, resurrected from IPI Comics, presumably because of the Rick Rojatt element. Because this comic…

Has these copyrights for Human Fly Spectaculars.

Here are the full IPI Comics solicitations for July.

HUMAN FLY #0 CVR A W CHEW CHAN CLASSIC COSTUME

(W) Christopher Sequeira, Tony Babinski (A) J. Scherpenhuizen, Peter Lawson, Dan Lynch, Stephen Kay (CA) W. Chew Chan

TRUE-LIFE STUNTMAN and former MARVEL COMICS hero THE HUMAN FLY, in ALL NEW stories! Writers Christopher Sequeira (STAR TREK – HOLO-WEEN), and Tony Babinski (real-life Fly expert!), and artists Jan Scherpenhuizen (SUPERHUMANITY), and Peter Lawson (TORN) spin wild tales, even spotlighting the Fly's own MONTREAL! Plus: Fly-Facts, Fly-Fotos, and Fly-Features! COVER A: CLASSIC COSTUME Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

CTHULHU DEEP DOWN UNDER TP VOL 1 (MR)

(W) Steve Proposch, Christopher Sequeira, Bryce Stevens, Stephen Dedman, Jason Franks, Dmetri Kakmi, B. Michael Radburn, Christopher Sequeira, Aaron Sterns, Lucy Sussex, William Tevelein, Kaaron Warren, Janeen Webb, Ramsey Campbell (A) Lindsay Walker, Sarah Ellerton (CA) Steve Santiago

In The Call of Cthulhu, Lovecraft made Australia a crucial location of his Mythos. Now, Australia's best horror writers – including KAARON WARREN, AARON STERNS, and JANEEN WEBB – revisit that notion. When the stars come right, things for the inhabitants of Terra Australis may go very, very wrong! With an Introduction by RAMSEY CAMPBELL.Includes 2 bookend B&W illoes. Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

DREAMING TP VOL 3

(W/A/CA) Queenie Chan

Volume 3 of the Revised Classic Manga horror saga! In this climactic closing act, Amber gets a warning from beyond the grave, while Jeanie and Miss Anu finally uncover the truth behind the school's earliest disappearances! Mystery-horror, as if Lovecraft met the Australian classic Picnic at Hanging Rock. Retail: $16.99 In-Store Date: 7/17/2024

