Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: nightcrawler, uncanny x-men

The Seduction Of Nightcrawler In Uncanny X-Men #22 (XSpoilers)

How many times can you bamf in one night? Nightcrawler lets MacKenzie Deneer know in today's Uncanny X-Men #22

Article Summary Nightcrawler shares a steamy night with MacKenzie Deneer in Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

MacKenzie boldly asks Nightcrawler to "bamf" her, turning his signature move into playful comic book innuendo

The romance brews after past encounters, starting from a heroic rescue and a heartfelt thank-you with cake

The X-Men story moves forward after a long gap, with strange memories and Mutina causing chaos for the team

Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone and David Marquez is published by Marvel Comics today. In which Nightcrawler, Kurt Wagner, is stepping out with MacKenzie Deneer who first appeared in #6, when Nightcrawler stopped a runaway truck from hitting her daughter Lena Deneer, getting a kiss on the cheek as a reward. In #10, she turned up at Haven with cakes as a further thank you. No mention of a husband, no wedding ring, it was all heading this way.

The evening is going well, even without shoes. And it is time for MacKenzie to step it up a notch, for greater intimacy.

"I want you to bamf me". The sound effect of teleportation through a series of portals between this world and a hell dimension that can slam one place into another, expelling brimstone and sulphr gasses as they do so, exhausting to travel through at speed, and now a euphemism for… something else.

Yeah, on their next date, she should ask about his prehensile tail and toes… anyway, everyone's up. After all, MacKenzie has to tell someone…

Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone and David Marquez is published by Marvel Comics today after a three/four month gap when everyone went away to a future that doesn't exist any more(or does it?) Only Cyclops and the Evil Beast remember, and they aren't around right now…

Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone, David Marquez

MEAN GIRL MUTINA! A festive event is interrupted by the daughter of darkness herself, Mutina. And she has an unimaginable favor to ask the Uncanny X-Men and woe betide them all if they refuse! It's murderous mutants and cake and blades and you will look very differently at one of the core X-Men after this bloody issue!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!