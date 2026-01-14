Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: ,

The Seduction Of Nightcrawler In Uncanny X-Men #22 (XSpoilers)

How many times can you bamf in one night? Nightcrawler lets MacKenzie Deneer know in today's Uncanny X-Men #22

  • Nightcrawler shares a steamy night with MacKenzie Deneer in Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone and David Marquez
  • MacKenzie boldly asks Nightcrawler to "bamf" her, turning his signature move into playful comic book innuendo
  • The romance brews after past encounters, starting from a heroic rescue and a heartfelt thank-you with cake
  • The X-Men story moves forward after a long gap, with strange memories and Mutina causing chaos for the team

Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone and David Marquez is published by Marvel Comics today. In which Nightcrawler, Kurt Wagner, is stepping out with MacKenzie Deneer who first appeared in #6, when Nightcrawler stopped a runaway truck from hitting her daughter Lena Deneer, getting a kiss on the cheek as a reward. In #10, she turned up at Haven with cakes as a further thank you. No mention of a husband, no wedding ring, it was all heading this way.

The Seduction Of Nightcrawler In Uncanny X-Men #22 (Spoilers)
Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

The evening is going well, even without shoes. And it is time for MacKenzie to step it up a notch, for greater intimacy.

The Seduction Of Nightcrawler In Uncanny X-Men #22 (Spoilers)
Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

"I want you to bamf me". The sound effect of teleportation through a series of portals between this world and a hell dimension that can slam one place into another, expelling brimstone and sulphr gasses as they do so, exhausting to travel through at speed, and now a euphemism for… something else.

The Seduction Of Nightcrawler In Uncanny X-Men #22 (Spoilers)
Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

Yeah, on their next date, she should ask about his prehensile tail and toes… anyway, everyone's up. After all, MacKenzie has to tell someone…

The Seduction Of Nightcrawler In Uncanny X-Men #22 (Spoilers)

Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone and David Marquez is published by Marvel Comics today after a three/four month gap when everyone went away to a future that doesn't exist any more(or does it?) Only Cyclops and the Evil Beast remember, and they aren't around right now…

Uncanny X-Men #22 by Gail Simone, David Marquez
MEAN GIRL MUTINA! A festive event is interrupted by the daughter of darkness herself, Mutina. And she has an unimaginable favor to ask the Uncanny X-Men and woe betide them all if they refuse! It's murderous mutants and cake and blades and you will look very differently at one of the core X-Men after this bloody issue!

