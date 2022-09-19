The Debut of the Shadow at DC Comics, Up for Auction

The Shadow is far and away one of the coolest and underused characters in the comics arsenal these days, one of those characters that everyone knows but nobody wants to put any effort into anymore. Dynamite has tried in the last few years, but they fail to capture the essence of the character when they do. The DC Comics run that started with #1 in 1973, that run had its legs under it. Written by Denny O'Neil with art by Michael Kaluta, who also did the cover, this is an underrated run of comics. A really nice copy of this book, a CGC 9.6, is taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now, and sitting at a criminally low $46. Check it out below.

"The Shadow #1 (DC, 1973) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. First DC appearances of the Shadow, Schrevvy, Margo Lane, and Harry Vincent. Michael Kaluta cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $100. CGC census 9/22: 239 in 9.6, 156 higher. "The Doom Puzzle." DC's faithful take on '30s radio star The Shadow makes its debut, showcasing beautifully O'Neil's snappy dialogue and Kaluta's gorgeous artwork. The Shadow and his agents stop an armored car robbery that was planned by a Wall Street stockbroker. Script by Denny O'Neil, art by Michael Kaluta. Cover by Kaluta. Cover price $0.20."

I will always have a soft spot in my heart for The Shadow, and this 12-issue run by Denny is a favorite of mine. You should seek these out and read them. Go here and get more info and place a bid on this particular copy, and while you are there, take a look at all of the awesome books that are taking bids today, as there are a ton of good ones, graded and raw, for any kind of budget. Tons of good deals as well.

