The Sins Of Sinister, Hiding In Plain Sight, Three Of Four Revealed

The Sins Of Sinister are upon us. We know that the emphasis on Sins is plural. And we have seen that there are more Mister Sinisters out there that previously thought, four main ones, each with a  different house of cards symbol to differentiate them. The Mister Sinister with a diamond on his forehead that we knew and loved…

Doctor Stasis, the geneticist working for Orchis…

And that there are two more. As Marvel states, "2 have been revealed. 2 are hiding in plain sight. Which Sinisters have yet to play their hands?" One gets revealed in X-Men Red #10 today… and it's one that fan theory had lined up.

Weapons dealer and ambassador to Arakko from the Galactic Rim, Orbis Stellaris. Previously tagged over a) being 189 years old, which would place his birth in the Victorian era with Mister Sinister…

… that he is indeed originally from Earth though this is a secret…

… and c) he has a clone farm in work. And also with a new appreciation of humanity, or at least, mutanity.

And now the hexagons are coming off.

Revealing the spade house of cards logo on the forehead.

On the back of this, with Sins Of Sinister coming up, it would make sense that having a Sinister in Kieron Gillen's book, and a Sinister in Al Ewing's book that there will also be a Sinister in Si Spurrier's book Way Of X. And the new character Mother Righteous may look a little different – but she does wear a mask that covers up where a hearts logo may be sitting.

And a neck collar and a low-cut top that forms a red heart on her chest.

Who also has an interest in the mutants she creates and cultivates…

X-MEN RED #10
MARVEL COMICS
OCT221207
(W) Al Ewing (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Russell Dauterman
IT'S ALL LED UP TO THIS! In the blazing ruins of the Autumn Palace, Storm battles for the soul of Arakko! Meanwhile, Abigail Brand and Roberto Da Costa play their last cards-and a sinister hand deals the Ace of Spades. You won't believe where the Brotherhood goes from here… Rated T+In Shops: Jan 04, 2023 SRP: $3.99

