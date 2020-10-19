The Sixth Volume Of The Last Kids On Earth Is A Graphic Novel

Courtesy of Viking Books for Young Readers, Bleeding Cool has an exclusive first look at the cover and inside the upcoming Last Kids on Earth title, Thrilling Tales From The Treehouse, for publication on the 6th of April, 2021. Part of the series of bestselling Last Kids on Earth books written by Max Brallier, this is the first graphic novel in the series, an anthology with six stories by Brallier and art from regular Last Kids on Earth series illustrator Douglas Holgate, as well as comic book artists Jay Cooper, Anoosha Syed, Lorena Alvarez, Christopher Mitten, and Xavier Bonet.

The kids and their monster buddies are hanging out in the tree house, when Jack launches into an epic, totally-heroic, super rad story of one of his many post-apocalyptic adventures. Of course, after he's finished, everyone's eager to one-up his tale with a story of their own. Soon, Quint, Dirk, June and Skaelka, and even Globlet regale the group with sometimes outrageous, often hilarious details of their action-packed escapades during the monster-zombie apocalypse. Their stories are capped off by a special double-length feature which will finally reveal the mysterious whereabouts of two villainous villains to prep readers for the 7th book in the series coming Fall 2021!

The novels currently have over five million copies in print, helped along by the Netflix animated Last Kids on Earth series, which recently celebrated their Daytime Emmy Win for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program with the third season dropping last Friday. Earlier this year, a toy line for the show was released and in 2021 kids everywhere can earn their own Feat of Apocalyptic Success with a video game.

Max Brallier is a New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestselling author. His books and series include The Last Kids on Earth, Eerie Elementary, Mister Shivers, Galactic Hot Dogs, and Can YOU Survive the Zombie Apocalypse? He is a writer and producer for Netflix's Emmy-award-winning adaptation of The Last Kids on Earth. Max lives in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter. Visit him at MaxBrallier.com.

Anoosha Syed is a Pakistani-Canadian illustrator and character designer for animation. She is the illustrator of APALA Honor Book Bilal Cooks Daal by Aisha Saeed, as well as I Am Perfectly Designed by Karamo Brown and Jason Rachel Brown and many more. Some of her past clients also include Google, Netflix, Dreamworks TV and Disney Jr. In her spare time, Anoosha hosts a YouTube channel focusing on art education. Anoosha has a passion for creating charming characters with an emphasis on diversity and inclusion. She lives in Toronto with her husband. Visit her online at anooshasyed.com and on Twitter and Instagram @foxville_art.

Jay Cooper is a longtime graphic designer of books and theatrical advertising, and he has worked on more than one hundred Broadway musicals and plays. However, nothing makes him happier than writing and illustrating stories for kids. He is the author/illustrator of both the Spy Next Door and the Pepper Party series from Scholastic Press, as well as the illustrator of Bots, an ongoing saga from Little Simon. He's also excited to illustrate an upcoming graphic novel series, Super Atomic Wombat Girl, releasing in 2022. He lives with his wife and children in Maplewood, New Jersey. Visit him at jaycooperbooks.com or follow on Twitter @jaycooperart