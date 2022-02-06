The Sub-Mariner's Search for Atlantis in Fantastic Four Up for Auction

The Sub-Mariner is one of the definitive anti-heroes of the Marvel Silver Age, and the story of the Golden Age character's return to comics in the 1960s is part of the foundation of the Marvel Universe. But when he was revived by the Human Torch in Fantastic Four #4, he quickly discovered that Atlantis had been destroyed by underwater atomic testing, which turned him against the human race. His search for his lost people became one of the long-term story arcs of the earliest moments of Marvel's Silver Age. Sub-Mariner and the Atlanteans have always been important in the Marvel Universe, and that importance seems destined to increase. Namor and the Atlanteans have been rumored to join the MCU for quite some time now. Is 2022 the year Marvel pulls the trigger for him and related characters and concepts? That just might be, and there are some key moments of Sub-Mariner's history in comics such as Fantastic Four #9, Fantastic Four #14 and Fantastic Four #27 up for auction in today's 2022 February 6-7 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122206 from Heritage Auctions.

By the time of Fantastic Four #14 which hit newsstands in February 1963, the hunt for the lost Atlanteans was still on, but Namor was getting close. As Fantastic Four Annual #1 (which hit newsstands around July 1963) opened, Sub-Mariner was already shown reunited with and leading his people. Not long after, the Fantastic Four were forced to enlist the aid of Doctor Strange to help find where Namor had taken Sue. The Sub-Mariner proved a much more formidable foe in command of his Atlantean warriors.