"The Sure Thing" and Other Tales in Dear Lonely Hearts, Up for Auction

Comics Media, remembered for Pre-Code titles like Horrific and War Fury, brought twists to romance in Dear Lonely Hearts with Don Heck and Pete Morisi.

Throughout its brief lifespan, Allen Hardy Associates repeatedly asked for "the unusual" in the comic book market columns of magazines like Writer's Digest and Author & Journalist. The blurb sometimes further elaborated that the publisher wanted, "Artists and writers who don't have a hackneyed approach to comics." Better known today as Comic Media, Allen Hardy Associates did indeed deliver unusual material in its comics, even in its romance titles like Dear Lonely Hearts.

Comic Media was founded by former Harvey Comics circulation manager Allen Hardy, whose primary artists Don Heck and Pete Morisi had also come from the Harvey Comics production department. The company published over one hundred comic book issues 1950 to 1954 across 14 titles and is best remembered for its stand-out and notorious horror output, the brief but extreme war title War Fury, as well as the character Johnny Dynamite.

Dear Lonely Hearts was actually a reboot of the similarly named Dear Lonely Heart with better cover design and generally more sophisticated themes. The title was continued at Ajax-Farrell as Lonely Heart and then Dear Heart. In addition to its sophisticated stories, the title added an unusual twist by using a "romance host" who introduced and narrated the stories, similar to the horror hosts (like Tales from the Crypt's the Crypt Keeper) who were not uncommon in comic books at the time.

Comics Media titles like Horrific and War Fury are highly sought-after by Pre-Code era collectors, and Dear Lonely Hearts, with its mature themes and art by Heck and Morosi is also worth your time. There are a number of issues of the series up for auction in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

Dear Lonely Hearts #1 (Comic Media, 1953) Condition: VG+. Pete Morisi cover. Contains a Don Heck illustration. Just the second copy we've ever seen. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $38.

#2 (Comic Media, 1953) Condition: VG. Don Heck art. There is some staining and soiling on this copy. Only the second copy that Heritage has ever auctioned. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $28.

