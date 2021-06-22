A Tale Of Three Very Different Action Comics #1 At Auction

Action Comics #1 is probably the most significant of all American comic books, featuring as it does the first appearance of Superman by Joe Siegel and Jerry Shuster. But there are copies of Action Comics and… there are copies of Action Comics. Three such are up for auction at ComicConnect as part of their Session 2: (Action Comics #1 – DC Comics Presents), which all end on the 22nd of June. And they could not be more different.

The first is a high-grade CGC 9.0 restored copy of Action Comics #1 with an estimated value of $3,140,000.

With a scant seventy-four copies on the CGC census, this restored Action #1 is perched near the top of the heap, on par with the two highest-graded original-condition examples and with only two other restored books higher up the chart. Susan Cicconi is one of the top comic book restoration experts in the field, and her work on this Action #1 is exemplary, the whites are as clean as can be, and the colors that flesh out the most iconic of all comic images are bright, fresh, and newsstand glossy. The structural integrity of the book is as sound as if it had just rolled off the printing press, with sharp lines, clean staples, and an appealing presentation overall. Some collectors can be picky regarding restored comics, and that is perfectly reasonable regarding most books, but this is the one and only holy grail of the hobby, and as such, every existing copy is a treasure unto itself, this is truly one of the most desirable collectible items on the planet.

Then, in the same auction, is a single page, untimely ripped from a copy of Action Comics #1, which has also been CGC graded, which shows Clark Kent and Superman.

ACTION COMICS (1938) #1 ONE PAGE crm/ow pgs; Page 6 only; features Action 7 cover in panel origin & 1st app. of Superman by Siegel and Shuster The most important comic book in history, Action #1 stands as the introduction of the archetype of all other heroes to come as Superman transcends comics and pop culture as an icon of truth, justice, and the American way!

It may be one page, but it is still valued at $240,000.And then there's their final copy of Action Comics #1. Or, rather, what is left of it. A series of cover chips from what they swear is a copy of Action Comics #1.

ACTION COMICS (1938) #1 COVER CHIPS Own pieces of history! Pieces of Action #1 that flaked off as the consignor expertly separated an incomplete, brittle copy won in our auction and then CGC'd the pages; these are the first pages certified by CGC – balloon reads TTY – A GOD origin & 1st app. of Superman by Siegel and Shuster The most important comic book in history, Action #1 stands as the introduction of the archetype of all other heroes to come as Superman transcends comics and pop culture as an icon of truth, justice, and the American way!

The chips have no valuations, but initial bids are in, and people are taking it seriously. Would you buy it?