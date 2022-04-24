The Tiger's Tongue in Mad Cave Studio's July 2022 Solicits

Mad Cave Studios is launching The Tiger's Tongue by Olivia Stephens and Diansakhu Banton-Perry in July 2o22. And it looks like nothing else out there right now. As well as Battlecats, Nottingham, Potions Inc, and Wolvenheart.

TIGERS TONGUE #1 CVR A IGBOKWE

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY221629

MAY221630 – TIGERS TONGUE #1 CVR B IGBOKWE – 3.99

(W) Olivia Stephens (A) Diansakhu Banton-Perry (CA) Odera Igbokwe

Heed the tiger's tongue, and you will not be led astray. Under the militant rule of The Tiger's People, empowered by their animal familiars, the Claw is on the brink of war. At the precipice of adulthood, twin princesses Kelindi and Aridani hold the future of the Claw in their hands. Kelindi would sue for peace with The River's People, those who were subjugated "to bring order," while Aridani has never aspired to rule. But an ancient prophecy is revealed that'll force fate's hand for the sisters…

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BATTLECATS TP VOL 03 HERO OF LEGEND

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY221625

(W) Mark London (A) Michael Camelo

After the death of King Eramad III, Valderia is lost, and a perpetual state of violence has consumed the land. Valadar now sits on the throne and the Battlecats are without their leader, Kelthan. Now, Queen Adastril has taken charge of a resistance group with the goal of dethroning the false king and returning Valderia to the state the Lion God intended. Witness the epic conclusion the fan-favorite series Battlecats. Collects issues #1-7.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 19.99

NOTTINGHAM #9 (OF 10) CVR A VOLK & ROMANO (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY221626

MAY221627 – NOTTINGHAM #9 (OF 10) CVR B VOLK & ROMANO (MR) – 3.99

(W) David Hazan (A / CA) Shane Connery Volk

It's blood and chaos in Nottinghamshire as Marian must take steps to cover her tracks. In Rome, Robin and the Sheriff launch a final, desperate attempt to rescue King Richard from captivity, without men, resources, or the ransom.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POTIONS INC #2 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY221628

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Stelladia (CA) Natasha Alterici

Ran, Asteria, and Astreus Jones are seeking the stolen Fordstone amulet that belonged to their parents. What they don't know is that Earth and Primaterra have more in common than they thought as they learn of another portion of the Fordstone hidden in the strange new world of enormous buildings, rainy skies, and… grunge music?

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WOLVENHEART TP VOL 02 TALE OF TWO WOLVES

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

MAY221631

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Alejandro Girlado

After failing to correct his timeline, Sterling Cross finds himself trapped in an alternate reality where his worst nightmare has come true. With Elizabeth Bathory now the head of Wolvenheart and Van Helsing hellbent on destroying the organization, Sterling Cross will be forced to create unlikely alliances with some of history's greatest characters. Will Sterling succeed in protecting Wolvenheart and returning the timeline back to normal, or will he be at the mercy of his mentor?

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

