The Tiniest Sketches of Moebius Go For Big Money At Auction

There are plenty of pieces of comic book history in the 2021 June 6-7 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Select Auction #122123 from Heritage Auctions this weekend. And that includes these remarqued prints by Moebius.

Jean Henri Gaston Giraud was a French artist, cartoonist, and writer who gained worldwide fame under the pseudonym Moebius, as well as Gir. His most famous works include the series Blueberry, Arzach, and the Airtight Garage of Jerry Cornelius. He also collaborated with Alejandro Jodorowsky for an unproduced adaptation of Dune and the comic book series The Incal. Moebius also contributed storyboards and concept designs to numerous science-fiction and fantasy films, such as Alien, Tron, The Fifth Element, and The Abyss. Moebius died in 2012, after which point some collectors have gotten quite passionate in acquiring the merest scrap of original artwork from the master. This weekend may help, with three prints, each having an original Moebius sketch on the cover or the flap of the envelope holding the prints. Small and sweet, they are nevertheless in demand. Good luck…

Jean "Moebius" Giraud Les Jardins D'Eros Remarqued Sketch Original Art on Signed Limited Edition Lithograph Portfolio #55/400 (Stardom, 2005). Erotic artwork produced in Moebius' clean-lined style! This portfolio features an Original Art sketch on the inside flap of the folder. The printed folder also contains 14 gorgeous 12.25" x 9" plates. In Excellent condition

Jean "Moebius" Giraud Mourir et Voir Naples Remarqued Sketch Original Art on Signed Limited Edition Lithograph Portfolio #170/200 (Cuen, 2000). The front cover of this portfolio cover bears an original art piece by Moebius in color pencil. The 9.5" x 12.75" folder is numbered on an inside flap and contains 14 sequential color plates and a text piece as well. In Excellent condition.

Jean "Moebius" Giraud Mystere Montrouge Remarqued Sketch Original Art on Signed Lithograph Portfolio (Stardom, 2001). The front cover of this portfolio cover bears an original art piece by Moebius in ink and color pencil. The folder contains 11 sequential 12.5" x 9.5" color plates and a text piece as well. In Excellent condition.