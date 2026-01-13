Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Assorted Crisis Events, godzilla, hottest comics

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week: Absolute Superman & Godzilla

Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week: Absolute Superman #16, Godzilla #6, Assorted Crisis Events #2 and then it's Absolute Batman all the way down

Article Summary Absolute Superman #15 surges to the top spot after a viral cover, captivating new and longtime collectors alike

IDW's Godzilla #6 impresses with its RI 1:25 variant, marking monster-sized success on the aftermarket

Assorted Crisis Events #2 gains momentum as one of the hottest indie comics of the year for 2025

Absolute Batman dominates the list with key first appearances and variant covers driving collector demand

Courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool, comes the ten hottest comics books of the week. And a tag to keep up on previous editions, as one very specific cover of Absolute Superman #15 causes an online sensation. And Absolute Batman isn't the only monster in comics these days, as the IDW Godzilla reboot stomps to the top of the chart alongside the second issue of Assorted Crisis Events getting the Speculatory Eye Of Sauron upon it, and then Absolute Batman floods the rest of the top ten.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #15 – JUAN FERREYRA | DC | JANUARY 2026 It's hard to believe we're at issue 15 in this run, but here we are! To some, that may be a daunting number, but those behind the series aimed to make this a stellar jumping-on point for new collectors. One saga closed, another one just opening, perfect timing for the newcomers joining the Absolute Universe. What a cover as well, as this Superman is much more "angsty" than typical, and collectors found that this cover got that darker side of Superman across. We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $49. GODZILLA #6 – ITO – COVER RI – VIRGIN (1:25) | IDW | JANUARY 2026 Godzilla has been everywhere since 2023, and this run is proving he isn't going anywhere. IDW opted to reboot the Godzilla title, and collectors have thus far enjoyed it. This issue saw some amazing covers for collectors to chase, including this RI 1:25 variant from ITO. These IDW RI variants often find themselves doing well on the aftermarket down the line. Maybe some collectors opted to secure this book on release, when it's much easier to track down! We tracked it at a high sale of $115 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $71. ASSORTED CRISIS EVENTS #2 – ERIC ZAWADZKI – REGULAR | IMAGE | APRIL 2025 This series' popularity exploded recently after it was reported across the internet that it was one of the best of 2025. Since that hit, collectors have been doubling back and focusing heavily on any issue to fill out the run. The most important issue,#1, was seeing insane aftermarket numbers, before collectors moved on to other issues in the series. What began as rising buzz quickly turned into genuine enthusiasm, with readers embracing the story and eagerly securing the next issue for their collections. We tracked it at a high sale of $32 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $27. ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – STEVE SKROCE | DC | JANUARY 2026 This book has been hyped for some time as the newest lore-building entry into the Absolute Batman universe. It also marks the first appearance of Absolute Deathstroke, a villain fans have been EAGER to see appear and develop in the Absolute Universe. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $15. ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – JAVIER RODRIGUEZ | DC | JANUARY 2026 This book introduces Absolute Deathstroke, an absolute treat for fans of the Absolute Batman title. Deathstroke is quite the character to introduce into the ABM lore, and collectors were out at their LCS in droves to secure whatever version of this book they could get their hands on. We tracked 83 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 113% with a high sale of $75 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – JOSHUA HIXSON – REGULAR | DC | JANUARY 2026 The first appearance of Absolute Deathstroke was a massive success, with collectors kicking down the door at their LCS to get any iteration of this book that they could. However, this version, Cover A, had an absolute stranglehold on sales. That's not always the case, as some collectors put an extra emphasis on variants. But with the Absolute Batman title, Cover A has typically the version driving the market. Absolute Batman is drawing collectors from every walk of life into the LCS, and most gravitate toward Cover A as the first issue they see. Still, the insane numbers this book is putting up! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $13. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #2 – DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON | DC | NOVEMBER 2024 It took some time for this variant from Daniel Warren Johnson to see some action. After his work on the Absolute Batman annual, collectors were sold and began tracking more of his work on the ABM title. That sent most of them toward this book, one with some heavy-hitter first appearances to boot, with the likes of Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin), Edward Nygma (Riddler), and Harvey Dent, Two-Face. Oh, and Selina Kyle (Catwoman) made a smidge of an appearance as well! It's an early run book that holds significant importance for collectors, and they continue to visit the aftermarket week after week to secure copies. We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a Raw NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $29. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #11 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | AUGUST 2025 This issue did a ton of world-building for this series! The run had teased Absolute Joker for some time before he finally debuted in this issue, albeit not the FULL Joker we would get later. We also got the origin of Bane and were in the midst of ABM V Bane. Right around this issue is when the series hit critical mass and became a juggernaut on the aftermarket. Momentum hasn't slowed, as new collectors continue to enter the market daily, eager to pick up the run whenever possible. We tracked it at a high sale of $159 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $50. ABSOLUTE BATMAN ARK-M SPECIAL #1 – RILEY ROSSMO | DC | JANUARY 2026 The coming of Absolute Deathstroke was foretold, and the masses showed up to secure it! The number surrounding this book, every variant of it, including this one, has been staggering. As the newest lore builder issue for the Absolute Batman universe, it did a stellar job! We tracked it at a high sale of $65 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #8 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | MAY 2025 Absolute Mr. Freeze might be the most tragic character of a gaggle of tragic characters, and this issue marks the point where we finally get a good look at him! With the outstanding hype surrounding the Absolute Batman title, collectors of all sorts are securing back issues as quickly as they hit the market. Fans are on board and want this run and are willing to pay for it, especially on these "key" issues marking first appearances or origins, of which the majority of Absolute Batman books feature. We tracked it at a high sale of $120 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, December 14th, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!