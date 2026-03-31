Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: capes, chuck norris, Dan Quintana, hottest comics, invincible, knull, maxx, montress, sam kieth, Superman/Spider-Man, thundercats

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week: Capes, Monstress, Crossovers

The Top Ten Hottest Comics Of The Week: Capes, Monstress, Crossovers, Retailer Exclusives, Dan Quintana and In Memorium

Article Summary Top 10 hottest comics surge with retailer incentives, exclusive variants, and crossover covers.

Media adaptations boost demand for Monstress and Invincible keys and first issues.

Collector market responds to Chuck Norris and Sam Kieth's deaths with spiking aftersales.

Dan Quintana and Gabriele Dell’Otto covers drive high aftermarket values and fierce competition.

Retailer incentives for Capes, Thundercats and Knull are moving fast. Gabriele Dell'Otto's black suit Spider-Man and Superman cover was an instant hit, Dan Quintana is still hitting, media adaptations of Montress and Invincible, and the deaths of Chuck Norris and Sam Kieth have driven collectors as well.It's all here in this week's Top Ten, courtesy of Covrprice and Bleeding Cool. And a tag to keep up on previous editions.

CAPES #5 – CORY WALKER (1:10) | IMAGE | 2026 Capes has been pushing hard to introduce these Invincible universe characters to fans. Capes has released 5 issues so far, and each 1:10 retailer incentive cover has featured one of the main characters. This week, the seductress Claire Voyant takes her place on the variant cover, illustrated by Cory Walker. She's not just an eye candy cover; her promiscuity is rampant throughout the limited appearances she's had in the comics already. Nearly every issue has her paired with another hero, as is part of her open marriage adventures. Her sex appeal translated to very high demand, as this book took off in value and numbers! We tracked it at a high sale of $53 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $49. MONSTRESS #1 – SANA TAKEDA – REGULAR | IMAGE | 2015 Adult animation is hitting a golden age in streaming! As Hollywood begins to see animation as a formidable storytelling medium, not just for children, adaptations of popular comics are becoming a go-to for producers! Co-creator and former Netflix One Piece showrunner is taking the reins on this property. Steven Maeda is developing an animated series based on Monstress, aimed at adults. This has caused a big hype for fans of the award-winning comic book! For those who haven't read it, they immediately went to the aftermarket to find themselves a copy of the first issue. We tracked it at a high sale of $355 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $63. DC/MARVEL: SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN #1 – GABRIELE DELL'OTTO – SUPERMAN & SPIDER-MAN BLACK SUITS | DC | 2026 Gabriele Dell'Otto was the perfect artist to depict this pairing. Spider-Man and Superman are known as the emissaries of hope, even their original costumes share similar color schemes. However, they both went through their dark phases with similar stories of death, rebirth, and what happens when a hero has been pushed to the edge. While the majority of the covers for this crossover are bright and colorful, Dell'Otto took the iconic black costumes from each hero and made a highly desirable variant. Epic! We tracked it at a high sale of $21 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20.

THUNDERCATS #25 – LUCIO PARRILLO – VIRGIN (1:15) | DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT | 2026 Cheetarah, the femme fatale of the Thundercats, has been an excellent cover grab. Instead of focusing on Cheetarah's physique, Lucio Parrillo put all his effort into the details of her face. This variant cover is a work of art, depicting so many tiny details you can almost see Cheetarah come to life right in front of you! Fans who saw the trade cover knew they needed the virgin variant. Lucky for them, the 1:15 retailer incentive was ready to be picked up on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $35. KNULL #3 – ARTHUR ADAMS (1:25) | MARVEL | 2026 Another great retailer incentive hits the list! This book is a great cover for a classic "couple" in the Marvel Universe. This may be a Knull book, but the power couple on this cover stole the spotlight. It's not clear where in the relationship this "on again, off again" couple are, based on this image. What we do know is that Thanos goes on a poetic rant about love in the universe as he utterly beats Knull down. The dialogue is a fantastic contrast to the brutal artwork in this issue, and THIS cover is the cherry on top! We tracked it at a high sale of $53 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $52. INVINCIBLE RETURNS #1 – TYLER KIRKHAM – 2026 C2E2 – DAVIS RIDER COMICS – FOIL (LIMITED 1200) | IMAGE | 2026 Thragg is coming! The new season of Invincible has kicked off, and there is one big bad that everyone's hyped about… Thragg! No spoilers here, but if you have seen the latest episode, you know what to expect. Even before everyone was thrilled to see him in the animated series, Thragg was a formidable villain to fear. His week-long fight with Battle Beast was epic, ending with the unfortunate death of Battle Beast. In this Kirkham exclusive cover, Thragg is featured with the spoils of his battle. The 'Battle Damage' line has been an extremely popular set of covers by Kirkham, and they continue to be with this latest release! We tracked it at a high sale of $150 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $120. CHUCK NORRIS VOL 1 #1 | MARVEL | 1987 Chuck Norris was more than a martial arts master. He was a legend to the world. From his outlandish feats of strength to his magnificent beard, the champion of champions has seen it all. As fans look for ways to remember this icon, those in the comic book community know their best way… a gorgeous comic book cover from the 80s. A childhood hero to a generation, many say he did not pass but rather was called upon to take the Reaper's place. RIP to the man, the myth, the one and only, Chuck Norris. We tracked it at a high sale of $220 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $34. INVINCIBLE #72 | IMAGE | 2010 The fourth season of Invincible is well underway. There was no hesitation to immediately jump right back into the storyline. The pacing of the season has ensured that fans that this one will be a battle of the ages. Everything has been set up perfectly to start on this storyline from the comic series. The build-up to the Viltrumite War, Conquest, it all leads to this crazy issue. Invincible goes for Round 2 with Conquest, and the results are beyond bloody. Will we get this exact recreation in the Amazon Series? For a series that has been pushing the limit on gore/bloody animation, we are likely to see this battle play out in all its gut-wrenching action! We tracked it at a high sale of $203 for a NM+ copy and a current raw NM FMV of $140. KILL ALL IMMORTALS II #3 – DAN QUINTANA | DARK HORSE | 2026 The Kill All Immortals II series returned to many fans' excitement. Unfortunately, the series has been plagued with delay after delay. There are months in between each issue, with the last one releasing in December. However, the fans are extremely loyal, ready to pick up the next issue of this beloved series. Why has this specific variant been trending? Because Dan Quintana has been illustrating straight masterpieces on his covers! Quintana covers have been huge hits, and this cover is no exception. Even though it experienced a delay in release, fans hunted this down, and it quickly became a hot commodity on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for a NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $20. THE MAXX #1 | IMAGE | 1993 It's unfortunate to have to write about two deaths that influenced comic sales this week. The comic community lost another artist, writer, and creator, Sam Kieth. He was the mind behind The Maxx and also a co-creator of The Sandman. You might also recognize his work on classics like Marvel Presents #117 and #118. Also, he was the creator behind Zero Girl. Fans of the visionary artist took to the aftermarket to get a copy of one of his most beloved creations, The Maxx. We tracked it at a high sale of $180 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current raw NM FMV of $7.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, March 29th, 2026.

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