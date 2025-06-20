Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: toxic avenger, toxic crusaders

The Toxic Crusaders Launches in Ahoy Comics' September 2025 Solicits

The Toxic Crusaders #1 by Matt Bors and Tristan Wright launches in Ahoy Comics' Full September 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary The Toxic Crusaders #1 launches from Ahoy Comics as a direct sequel to the new Toxic Avenger movie.

Written by Matt Bors with art by Tristan Wright, the team features classics like Nozone and Junkyard.

September 2025 solicits include new issues of Toxic Avenger Comics and Toxie Team Up crossovers.

Ancestral Recall #2 and more mutant mayhem come to Ahoy Comics as part of these action-packed releases.

Ahoy Comics launches its latest Toxic Avenger series in its September 2025 solicitations, The Toxic Crusaders by Matt Bors and Tristan Wright. It is a sequel to the new Toxic Avenger movie, with the Toxic Crusaders made up of Nozone, Junkyard, Fungirl, Major Disaster, and Toxic Avenger himself.

TOXIC CRUSADERS #1 (OF 5) CVR A WRIGHT (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUL250426

JUL250427 – TOXIC CRUSADERS #1 (OF 5) CVR B 3 COPY INCV SULLIVAN (MR)

JUL250428 – TOXIC CRUSADERS #1 (OF 5) CVR C 5 COPY INCV RETROWARE GAME (

JUL250429 – TOXIC CRUSADERS #1 (OF 5) CVR D WRIGHT BAGGED W TC CARD (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A / CA) Tristan Wright

First issue, following on the heels of the all-new Toxic Avenger movie! In the aftermath of the chemical spill that created Toxie, other mutations arose-all gross, all weird, and some evil! Join in the rebirth of the greatest and grossest animated-series sensation of all time: The Toxic Crusaders-Nozone, Junkyard, Fungirl, Major Disaster, and Toxic Avenger himself. Featuring a variant cover celebrating the all-new Toxic Crusaders game, coming soon!

In Shops: Sep 10, 2025

ANCESTRAL RECALL #2 (OF 5) CVR B 3 COPY INCV HERO

AHOY COMICS

JUL250422

JUL250421 – ANCESTRAL RECALL #2 (OF 5) CVR A ILHAN

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Atagun Ilhan (CA) Jay Hero

Painter Melvin Waring sets out to find his missing wife June-armed with the literal power of Black history, and aided by a smart but awkward teenage friend. But the futuristic Modern Living Corporation has other plans for June. By Jordan Clark (Aquaman) and Atagun Ilhan (Poison Ivy).

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #3 CVR A HARPER (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUL250423

JUL250424 – TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #3 CVR B 3 COPY INCV BORS (MR)

JUL250425 – TOXIC AVENGER COMICS #3 CVR C HARPER BAGGED W TC CARD (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A) Felipe Sobreiro (A / CA) Fred Harper

Sentiac, an artificial intelligence in an armored body, thinks it should rid the world of all imperfect humans! The Toxic Avenger disagrees! Art by Tristan Wright, whose Toxic Crusaders series premieres this month! Cover A and flashforward vignette drawn by Fred Harper! And watch for the gross Matt Bors variant depicting Toxie relieving Troma Entertainment bigwig Lloyd Kaufman of his intestines! Bleagh!!!

In Shops: Sep 17, 2025

TOXIE TEAM UP #4 (OF 5) CVR A IGLE (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUL250430

JUL250431 – TOXIE TEAM UP #4 (OF 5) CVR B IGLE BAGGED W TC CARD (MR)

(W) Tom Peyer (A / CA) Jamal Igle

Teaming AHOY's Toxic sensation with the heroes of the critically acclaimed The Wrong Earth, in an all-new story by the original Wrong Earth creative team! With his sidekick away on a Young Pioneer retreat, Dragonflyman recruits a new partner-in-peril: the Toxic Avenger! Together they face the psychotropic villainy of art criminal King Rembrandt-and a police riot!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!