The Toxic Male Incels of Babs #2 by Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows are creating the comic book series Babs, as a Red Sonja satire of sword and sorcery. Issue #1 of the six-issue series from Ahoy Comics came out this week. Just in time for issue #2 to go to Final Order Cut-Off this weekend, ahead of publication on the 18th of September.

And previewing for Bleeding Cool two scenes from Babs #2 to set the scene, one in which a gang of goblins who have fallen foul of the blade of Babs, are weary of their lot. And it's all because, apparently, women have not been put in their rightful place in society, which would benefit from a little patriarchal order right now. Well at leat they are not on the internet.

And then Babs is interrupted while by a wraith of a soldier who is rather lacking in social graces.

Luckily he has someone onside to call him out on his careless actions…

Babs #2 is published on the 18th of September, from Ahoy Comics

BABS #1 (OF 6) CVR A BURROWS (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUN241264

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

From legendary writer Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher) and superstar artist Jacen Burrows (Crossed, The Punisher): Meet Babs, a barbarian thief with an itchy metal wardrobe and the world's worst enchanted sword (named Barry). Together they travel a fantastic landscape of wizards, dragons, demons, castles-and a band of very angry, very white knights. Babs wasn't looking for a fight, but she's never found a bad situation she couldn't make 100 times worse! Featuring variant covers by Chris Burnham (Batman Inc.) and Amanda Conner (Harley Quinn).In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: $3.99 BABS #2 (OF 6) CVR A BURROWS (MR)

AHOY COMICS

JUL241230

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows' sword-and-satire epic thickens as the barbarian thief Babs is forced into an awkward confrontation with the skeletal Lord of the Undead and his equally un-deceased queen! Meanwhile, a misogynist goblin schemes to get revenge on Babs.In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: $3.99 BABS #3 (OF 6) CVR A BURROWS (MR)

AHOY COMICS

AUG241319

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Jacen Burrows

More chain-mail satire from Garth Ennis (The Boys, Preacher) and superstar artist Jacen Burrows (Crossed, The Punisher)! While Babs and her magic sword Barry have a serious argument, scheming Orcs uncover her secret history-and pass a powerful weapon to the menacing Tiberius.In Shops: Oct 23, 2024

SRP: $3.99

