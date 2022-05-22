The Vampire Slayer #2 Preview: Slayer Meets Slayer

Faith is introduced to Willow in this preview of The Vampire Slayer #2, and she is less than impressed with what she sees. So at least some things remain the same in this reality. Check out the preview below.

THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #2

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220821

MAR220822 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2 CVR B BLOOD RED FOIL STAMP VAR – $5.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

Willow is still coping with what she and Giles did when he asks her to come to the Library immediately. But when she shows up, Giles isn't alone. Facing new challenges, Willow's resolve is tested, while Faith is introduced to a familiar slayer…

In Shops: 5/25/2022

SRP: $4.99

