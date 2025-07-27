Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: scarlet witch, vision

The Vision and The Scarlet Witch #3 Preview: Dance with Death

Wanda and Vision face the Grim Reaper's twisted ballroom challenge in The Vision and The Scarlet Witch #3. Can love conquer death on the dance floor?

Article Summary Wanda and Vision are trapped in the Graverealm, forced to dance through the Grim Reaper’s deadly challenges.

The Vision and The Scarlet Witch #3 releases July 30th, 2025, bringing more supernatural romance and peril.

Will love conquer death as the duo tango their way through danger, or will the Reaper split them apart for good?

Wanda and Vision are lured to the Grim Reaper's lair, but all in the Graverealm isn't as it seems… As they go deeper within, they are forced to partake in a twisted game that leads them to a ballroom. Can the two dance their way through as death tries to wrench them apart?

The Vision and The Scarlet Witch #3

by Steve Orlando & Jacopo Camagni & Lorenzo Tammetta, cover by Russell Dauterman

Wanda and Vision are lured to the Grim Reaper's lair, but all in the Graverealm isn't as it seems… As they go deeper within, they are forced to partake in a twisted game that leads them to a ballroom. Can the two dance their way through as death tries to wrench them apart?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 30, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621249100311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621249100316 – THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #3 LEIRIX SCARLET WITCH VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621249100317 – THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #3 SIMONE DI MEO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621249100321 – THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #3 LEIRIX SCARLET WITCH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the site's content aggregation routines using data from PreviewsWorld, PRH, and Lunar Distribution. To purchase comics previewed, locate a comic book specialty store near you with the Comic Shop Locator.

