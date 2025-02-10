The Vision And The Scarlet Witch Launches From Marvel In May 2025

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: scarlet witch, vision

The Vision And The Scarlet Witch by Steve Orlando, Lorenzo Tammetta and Jacopo Camagni launches from Marvel in May 2025

This May, writer Steve Orlando continues his uber-story of the Scarlet Witch with artists Lorenzo Tammetta and Jacopo Camagni in The Vision And The Scarlet Witch, a five-issue limited series from Marvel Comics. That follows from Scarlet Witch #10 which ends in March.

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5) Written by STEVE ORLANDO Art by LORENZO TAMMETTA Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN Foil Homage Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE On Sale 5/21 REUNITED…UNDER FATAL CIRCUMSTANCES! Mysterious doors are opening all over the world, drawing people in with promises of miracles and reunions with lost loved ones. When Vision is mortally wounded investigating the deadly truth of the doors, the Scarlet Witch resorts to extreme measures to save his life – and the results are unlike anything either of them expected!

"The next chapter in one of comics' greatest love stories arrives this May! Celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic wedding in Giant-Size Avengers #4, Scarlet Witch and Vision are back together in THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH, a five-issue limited series by current Scarlet Witch scribe Steve Orlando and returning Scarlet Witch artists Lorenzo Tammetta and Jacopo Camagni.

"THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH serves as the latest evolution of Orlando's ongoing Scarlet Witch run, which has successfully redefined the adventures of Wanda Maximoff. Carving out her own path in the Marvel Universe as a solo hero, Scarlet Witch's magic has never been more powerful. But when it comes to helping Vision, she'll need more than strength alone! Befitting their decades-spanning romance, Scarlet Witch and Vision team up for a dramatic saga that will test their souls and break their hearts!

"When it comes to the Scarlet Witch, anything's possible!" Orlando said. "Now, on the 50th Anniversary of their wedding, the Vision and the Scarlet Witch reunite to face a creeping, corrosive evil from beyond not just the grave, but beyond the universe itself. Wanda and Vision remain one of Marvel's most iconic couples — and not just for their marriage, but for everything since. It's a rare, beautiful thing for characters to truly be able to have a relationship grow as Wanda and Vision have. They've come together, they've come apart, and come back together stronger than before — as family. That's a mature bond, and it's something truly special — I'm honored to be part of it, and even more excited for folks to see us test it! At Death's Door, Wanda and Vision have nowhere to turn…but to each other."

"Working on Scarlet Witch is a dream job," Tammetta shared. "Drawing Wanda in action is always fun and inspiring, and I'm so happy to be able to continue exploring her powers in this series as well. Being able to draw her alongside Vision is also a huge honor, knowing how important these characters are to fans!"

"Scarlet and Vision are one of my favorite couples in the Marvel Universe," Camagni shared. "They're certainly the couple with the most dramatic history and an almost Victorian love story. The idea of being able to work on them and their relationship both delights and excites me, and I can't wait!"