The Voice Of The Omega Engine At The Heart Of DC's K.O #1 (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC's K.O. #1 introduces the Omega Engine, a sentient force at the heart of Earth's corruption.

Darkseid returns as Earth's conqueror, with heroes thrown into a battle royale for survival.

The Omega Engine narrates the story, echoing narrative styles from Marvel's Eternals saga.

As heroes clash, the fight for Earth's fate twists loyalties, power, and the very soul of each champion.

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4) by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics today. With Darkseid coming to Earth, a Heart of Apokalips already growing within the Earth, waiting to welcome its new master, and crown him the King Omega of Earth, just as he already is of the Absolute Universe.

And while it had been pointed out that the Omega particle is sentient, that the Omega Engine will have a choice to make between thirty-two of Earth's champions fighting among themselves. We didn't know that it would actually have a voice, have an opinion, or even narrate the book entirely.

Which feels rather familiar for those who read the Judgment Day crossover for the X-Men books and the rest of the Marvel Universe, especially the Eternals. A book by Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic introduced The Machine That Is Earth, an artificial intelligence given to the entire planet by the Celestials, omniscient, serving the Eternals, and having its own voice, after damage from Phastos caused the Machine to develop a talkative, humorous personality. And who quite likes Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

Corpses are indeed a good shortcut to gravitas. But DC's K.O. doesn;t even bother with the gravitas. This is, at its heart, Metal III. DC K.O. #1 (OF 4) by Scott Snyder and Javier Fernandez is published by DC Comics today.

DC K.O. #1 (OF 4)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

DC'S MAJOR 2025 EVENT IS HERE! SCOTT SNYDER AND JAVIER FERNANDEZ WELCOME YOU TO THE SLUGFEST OF THE CENTURY! The Heart of Apokolips has transformed Earth into a hellscape in preparation for the return of Darkseid! The end of the DC Universe is here! The Justice League's only chance to defeat Darkseid is to enter a deadly tournament, an epic and over-the-top battle royale that will surprise you! The World's Greatest Heroes fight to become the champion to enter the ring against Darkseid, but there's a catch…the closer you get to the Heart of Apokolips, the more it corrupts you, changes you into something dangerous. Which DC character has what it takes to make it to the end? Who is willing to do what it takes to win it all, even if it means taking down their friends and family? You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts! $5.99 10/8/2025

