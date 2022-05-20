The Wachowskis Bring Matrix Comics Back To Print After $200 eBay Sales

The Matrix Comics are a group of short stories, comics and pin-ups set in the Matrix universe. Originally published in 1999 on the Matrix website, ahead of and alongside the original The Matrix movie, a selection of which later published in a series of print volumes published by the Wachowskis' company Burlyman Entertainment. The comics aimed to expand the history and impact of the world on its dreaming population.

Three years ago, a 20th-anniversary hardcover collection collected almost all of them, including some strips that had never been seen before, 400 pages worth. The Matrix Comics: 20th Anniversary Edition was a big seller at $40, sold fast and went out of print. Copies have sold recently on eBay for over $200. Well, in August, to follow the new movie, the Wachowskis are sending The Matrix Comics: 20th Anniversary back to print for $50 each. Though they do say that limited copies are available, so you might want to have a word with your local comic book shop sooner rather than later, if you don't want to miss out this time.

The full original run of comics, and a great deal more, in a single oversized deluxe hardcover edition. First released at the official Matrix website and written by top comic-book creators, including the Wachowskis themselves, this oversized volume has Everything from the bestselling The Matrix Comics Volumes One and Two, plus more, Stories by: Neil Gaiman, Dave Gibbons, Bill Sienkiewicz, Michael Oeming, Paul Chadwick, Jim Krueger, Tim Sale, and many others, creating stories in established Matrix canon. This includes the story Bits and Pieces of Information by the creators of The Matrix themselves, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, and illustrated by the films' concept artist, Geof Darrow! Limited copies available. In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: 49.99

