The Walking Dead's Charlie Adlard Draws Zombie PSA for Covid-19

The Walking Dead comic may have ended its run, but artist Charlie Adlard isn't quite done with zombies just yet. Adlard, who hails from Shrewsbury, has worked with Shropshire Council to create public health messages featuring drawings of zombies to remind people to distance themselves from each other, and wash their hands, and get a test to prevent COVID-19 infection.

As reported by the BBC, Adlard's drawings urge residents to wash their hands and get tested and show a Zombie pursuing a man reminding people to socially distance. He said he hoped it would encourage "everyone to do their bit." The images are currently being used on social media posts by Shropshire Council to encourage good practice during the lockdown.

The prolific Adlard has drawn for 2000AD, including Judge Dredd and Savage. Of course, he is best known as the illustrator of The Walking Dead, having illustrated almost 200 issues of the Image Comics series about a group of zombie apocalypse survivors over 15 years and saw it turned into the hit AMC TV series in 2010.

In 2019 he announced he was finished with zombies after the series came to a sudden end. But during the first lockdown, he returned to the series one more time for a one-off Negan Lives comic, which was only available in comic shops, with 100% of the profits going to help keep them going. Adlard said the local arts scene – theatres, music venues, festivals, and museums – had all been badly affected by the pandemic.

"Our sector makes a huge contribution to Shropshire's economy, quality of life, and communities," he said. "We need to come back strongly in the future. Lots of local venues have received financial support, but in order to survive, we need to see people back enjoying everything Shropshire has to offer. To do that, we need everyone to do their bit and follow the measures designed to keep everyone safe."