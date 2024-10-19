Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Heartstopper, scholastic

The Winners Of Scholastic UK's First Graphic Novel Prize

The Winners Of Scholastic UK's First Graphic Novel Prize, Bumble And Snug, Investi-Gators and Heartstopper

In January, Bleeding Cool reported on The Graphic Novel Prize, a new annual prize from the UK wing of Scholastic, the biggest comic book publisher and distributor in the US and the UK, with a monetary award for each winning graphic novel of £1,000, but also that shortlisted titles had to pay £1750 towards promotion (including promotion through Scholastic) and make themselves available to Scholastic Book Clubs on Scholastic's standard terms. The judging panel was made up Jon Biddle English lead at Moorlands School; Jo Cummins teacher, blogger and podcast host; Sha Nazir Event Producer at ACME Comic Con, Richard Ruddick teacher and Comics in Class blogger and Michael Stirling Creative Director at The Beano. The winners of the awards, based on the shortlist, were decided by children's votes. The awards ceremony, hosted by broadcaster and author Konnie Huq was held at The Cartoon Museum, London.

Graphic Novel for Younger Readers

Bumble and Snug and the Shy Ghost by Mark Bradley (Hachette Children's Group). Mark Bradley said: "I am beyond thrilled to be one of the winners of the inaugural Scholastic Graphic Novel Prize. As a lifelong reader of comics the renewed excitement for the medium over the last decade has been incredible to see, and the Scholastic Graphic Novel Prize is such a brilliant addition to this scene. To even be included on the shortlist alongside creators whom I admire so much is such a mind-blowing, wonderful thing, let alone to winning a prize. I cannot wait to see the incredibly bright future for comics unfold, with the Scholastic Graphic Novel Prize spotlighting brilliant comics for children and young people along the way. Go comics!" The other shortlisted titles were:

A Super Scary Narwhalloween by Ben Clanton (Farshore)

(Farshore) Batpig: Too Pig to Fail by Rob Harrell (Walker Books)

(Walker Books) Max & Chaffy: Welcome to Animal Island by Jamie Smart (David Fickling Books)

Graphic Novel for Older Readers

InvesiGators: All Tide Up by John Patrick Green (Macmillan Children's Books) John PatrickGreen said: "'I am so very excited to have won my category with All Tide Up! Thank you so much to those all of those readers who chose to vote for me, Mango and Brash, and the kids, teachers and librarians as well as my editors and the Macmillan teams who have shown such love and support for my zany characters. Making comics was all I ever really wanted to do since I was a kid, and without such fans I wouldn't be able to. I'm truly honoured to be celebrating and have my book up here amongst the other awesome comic creators." The other shortlisted titles were:

Barb and the Shadow Army by Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson (Simon & Schuster Children's

UK)

and (Simon & Schuster Children's UK) Finding My Voice by Aoife Dooley (Scholastic)

(Scholastic) Mexikid by Pedro Martín (Guppy Books)

Graphic Novel for Teens

Heartstopper Volume 5 by Alice Oseman (Hachette Children's Group) The other shortlisted titles were:

If You'll Have Me by Eunnie (Penguin)

(Penguin) Skulduggery Pleasant: Bad Magic by Derek Landy and PJ Holden (HarperCollins Children's

Books)

and (HarperCollins Children's Books) Vern: Custodian of the Universe by Tyrell Waiters (Flying Eye Books/Nobrow)

Rachel Partridge, Group Marketing & PR and Schools Commercial Director said "We are so delighted to have seen the response to the inaugural Graphic Novel Prize, both from the industry and the schools and children who have voted for their winners. Graphic novels are often a vital route into reading for children who may not think of themselves as readers. We frequently hear from schools that investing in graphic novels for their libraries and reading corners tempts more children to pick up a book and they have an increasing role to play when we currently have the lowest levels of reading enjoyment for children aged 5-18 since 2005. I hope the shortlists for the prize act as a signpost for teachers, parents and children to discover more of these brilliant authors and illustrators in support of the work that already exists to showcase this fantastic genre."

Jon Biddle said: "I was overjoyed to be part of the judging team for the first Scholastic Graphic Novel Prize and felt privileged to work alongside people whose expertise and knowledge far outweighs my own. Graphic novels are booming in popularity right now, and it's increasingly apparent how much impact they can have on the reading journey of children. Hopefully, these awards will help shine a spotlight on some of the best that are out there and encourage even more children (and adults) to pick them up and give them a try. I can't wait to see how these exciting awards develop in the future as graphic novels will continue to gain momentum in the classroom and beyond."

Jo Cummins said: "I am thrilled that Scholastic have launched this fantastic new prize to celebrate a medium which is enjoying a well-deserved explosion in popularity – the graphic novel. It was incredibly difficult to whittle down the submissions to the final shortlist of nominees but I hope that in doing so, we have managed to showcase the breadth of themes, genres, and artistic styles readers can experience in graphic novel format. It is also my hope that this award will help raise the profile of graphic novels in schools and see them being meaningfully incorporated into the school curriculum and enjoyed by a whole new audience."

