The Wolf And The Crow #1 Returns From Action Lab Limbo The Wolf And The Crow #1 by Daniel Gordon and Ismáel Hernandez from 2020 returns from Action Lab limbo, courtesy of Kickstarter.

The Wolf And The Crow #1 by Daniel Gordon and Ismáel Hernandez was published digitally by Action Lab Entertainment in 2020 to rave reviews. But that was it. Gordon was part of repeat criticism from comic book creators against Action Lab.

In 2021, Daniel Gordon told us "Long story short, early in 2020 (pre-pandemic), I signed a digital-only contract with Action Lab. I knew the terms were not favorable, but I couldn't pass up an opportunity to at the least get my foot in the door. Once we got the green light, I went ahead and financed the artist for all 4 issues of the mini because I know nothing can kill a book like delays. Once the art for the first issue was done, we were given an estimated release date of April. Then communication starts to get spotty. The next thing I know, issue 1 has been dropped on ComiXology with no releases or notice of any kind. Then people start giving us notice that they are leaving the company. Fast forward to today, emails haven't been answered for months, and I've got 3 issues that have been completed for over a year sitting on a server, with no way to make my money back. I know there have been extenuating circumstances, and people have gone through hell in the past two years, but all I want is to take my book somewhere else where I can try to recover some of that investment. (As a caveat, everyone I personally dealt with at Action Lab, which would be Nicole D'Andrea, Shawn Gabborin, and Jason Martin, were fantastic to work with and professional to the end)." We talked to Action Lab, and Gordon later told us "Yes, they've given the rights back, and since it was digital-only, I don't have to pay them anything. Thanks again, I really appreciate it!"

Now The Wolf And The Crow, which was pulled from ComiXology, is now going to Kickstarter as a full graphic novel. Those who wish to be notified on launch should click here…