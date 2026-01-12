Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: captain marvel, KO

The Worrying State Of Superman In DC's K.O #3 (Super Spoilers)

The Worrying State of Superman in DC's K.O #3 out this Wednesday from DC Comics (Super Spoilers)

Article Summary Superman returns in DC's K.O. #3, powered up after his Omega Sanction-fueled sacrifice and revival.

New powers giving Clark a bold new look and abilities.

Superman's behavior shifts as immense new powers may be changing him, raising concerns of a Homelander turn.

The Omega Tournament reaches its climax with high stakes, major team-ups, and shocking betrayals.

This Wednesday sees the publication of DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico. With Superman, fresh from his win in DC's K.O. #2, in which he kinda powered up… courtesy of the weapon The Omega Sanction, gained as a result of, well, committing suicide with Kryptonite, sacrificing his life as Darkseid had done. And returning more powerful than Lex Luthor could imagine…

And in DC K.O. #3 just like in the likes of Bake Off, Traitors or The Apprentice, bringing losers back into the game, to help those still playing. Some seem obvious, some less so. Superman and Captain Marvel, is that a bit superfluous? Tautological? Lazy?

Maybe, maybe not. When Billy Batson grants all his powers to Superman, and his cape as well. Say, are those earrings? With a new costume and logo to match…

And it seems that some of this power may be going to his head. I know he's meant to be fighting Homelander in the K.O. Big Boss Battle spinoff…

…. but has he become Homelander already here? DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico is published by DC Comics on Wednesday.

DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain…

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

