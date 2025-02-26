Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: sentinels, X-Manhunt

The X-Men Comics Setting Up X-Manhunt Today (Spoilers)

Article Summary X-Men #12 reveals a powerful shift as Omega-level telepaths outshine Charles Xavier's abilities.

Sentinels #5 showcases a critical confrontation in Graymalkin Prison and its looming consequences.

NYX shows Xavier imprisoned, building tension for the X-Manhunt storyline.

X-Force reveals Sage's full name and sets the stage for the X-Manhunt to begin.

Spoilers! X-Manhunt is coming! Charles Xavier isn't as special as he used to be. Omega-level telepaths are a dime a dozen these days, and they can do the sorts of things that Professor X never could. Such as in X-Men #12, out today by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz.

Charles Xavier has never put a pin in anything, psychic or otherwise. Mind you, he might not be the only one who wants to catchup with the times.

"Skeet". As Urban Slang will tell us, that is ejaculate or the act of ejaculation. I mean, Marrina is not the only one using it in another fashion, people are using it as a word to post on BlueSky. May I suggest that "bleet" may be a better choice? Today's Sentinels #5 by Alex Paknadel and Justin Mason sees one version of Professor Xavier dealing with his critics…

I guess that time and inventory of all his crimes is coming. As the most recent issue of NYX showed us Professor Xavier still jailed up in Graymalkin Prison.

And at the end of the last X-Force summoning Sage, as well as giving us her full name for the first time…

Today's X-Men #12 gives us the news that he is out…

The X-Manhunt is on!

SENTINELS #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240737

(W) Alex Paknadel (A/CA) Justin Mason

Warden Ellis and Director Trask's plans for Graymalkin Prison come into view as the Sentinels battle to keep hold of themselves. Will the team be able to complete their final mission to free the prison's most dangerous inmate? And what will become of them when their masters are ready to upgrade? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #12

MARVEL COMICS

DEC240738

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Netho Diaz (CA) Ryan Stegman

As a horde of the galaxy's most fearsome killers descend upon the X-Men, help comes from an unexpected direction: across the border! ALPHA FLIGHT fly into action again – though at what price? And can even Canada's hardiest heroes turn the tide? Rated T+In Shops: Feb 26, 2025 SRP: $4.99

