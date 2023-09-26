There Is Bloody Loads To Spoil About Void Rivals #4 from Image Comics

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: , ,

The first issue of Void Rivals #1 gave us the Transformer Jetfire, uncovered on an asteroid by two members of different species at war with each other. Since then, we have encountered other members of the Transformers Universe, but not the actual Autobots or Decepticons themselves, and some readers feel a little cheated. Well, feel cheated no more with Void Rivals #4 out this Wednesday from Image/Skybound. There is a clue on the front cover, of course. But the big spoilers are on the inside.

Because we finally get another Transformer in Void Rivals. And he's a doozy.

Shockwave. In the original story, he arrived on Earth from Cybertron just as the Autobots had defeated the Decepticons, after human engineer Witwicky had poisoned their fuel. Shockwave instantly defeated the Autobots, with his Transformed form being a massive gun.

He takes over the Decepticons, defeating Megaton, and deactivating all Autobots aside from Optimus Prime's head…

Might he be making a journey to Earth now that the Autobots and Decepticons have woken up there as well, over in Transformers #1?

Odds are good.

VOID RIVALS #4 CVR A DE FELICI & LOPES
IMAGE COMICS
JUL230539
(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici, Matheus Lopes
The climactic return to the SACRED RING! Thrown before the highest authority for their crimes against the Sacred Ring, will Darak and Solila's newfound alliance hold strong?
THE MOST SHOCKING NEW SERIES OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! In Shops: Sep 27, 2023 SRP: $3.99

VOID RIVALS #5 CVR A DE FELICI
IMAGE COMICS
AUG230585
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici
"EXPLORE THE ENERGON UNIVERSE! When Darak and Solila's return to the Sacred Ring doesn't go as planned, a new danger enters their lives!" In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: $3.99

VOID RIVALS #6 CVR A DE FELICI
IMAGE COMICS
SEP230559
(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Matheus Lopes (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici
END OF STORY ARC Premier Zalilak will stop at nothing to prevent Darak and Solila from escaping Zertonia! But what secret awaits at the center of the Sacred Ring?In Shops: Nov 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99

