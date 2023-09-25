Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Daniel Warren Johnson, skybound, transformers

There Is Very Little To Spoil About Transformers #1 from Image Comics

In the original Marvel comics/cartoon, the Transformers crash into the Earth and are preserved for four million years, revived by a volcano.

On the same day that Marvel Comics published G.O.D.S. #1, Image Comics/Skybound will publish Transformers #1 from Daniel Warren Johnson. The 4th of October will be a big comic book sales day, it seems. Skybound has been teasing that there will be big spoilers that it has shared with retailers that may shake the world of Transformers with its arrival at Image Comics.

Well, Bleeding Cool has gained certain access to the comic book in question, and are ready to spill all the spoilers. if there were any to spill. But… there really aren't.

In the original, the Transformers, in battle, crash into the Earth and are preserved for four million years, revived by a volcano, and turned by their ship to blend in with the dominant life form of the planet, believed to be vehicles, weapons and other technology. And the war resumes.

In the new Transformers, it's a system reset. Jetfire arrived from where we saw him in Void Rivals, and is the one who revives the Transformers. And that's it. The war – which Jetfire was unaware of – resumes. Just told with Daniel Warren Johnson's kinetic, organic touch. Blows feel like blows on the page, metal hitting metal, splintering and shedding, with every smack, Things crush, they spindle, they creak. These are not your toys, these are very large metal robots smacking the hell out of each other.

I mean, yes, some Transformers are present, some are not. Some are dead, some are not, some can be revived, some can not. But they are all robots, nothing lasts forever here. As in the original, there is a battle for the scraps of remaining energy – hence the Energon Univrse. There are a lot fewer of them up and about than you might have expected. But basically, when it comes to it? They are Transformers. There are Autobots and Decepticons, at odds and war and both desperate for energy. This is not a major post-modern reinvention of the Robots In Disguise. For once in their lives, the Transformers are exactly what they appear to be…

