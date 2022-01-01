They Are Doing Another X-Men Election For 2022 #XMenVote

It's X-Men Election time again! Marvel Comics has just tweeted out for New Year's Day the following image, and you can guarantee it will be enough to make everyone lose their collective minds. Again. As if you hadn't had enough of elections in recent years.

They did this last year and now they are doing it again. Last time saw Polaris voted to join the X-Men by popular vote, though Leah Williams was rather annoyed to lose the character from X-Factor. Will they go for similar in 2022? Two years ago, Bleeding Cool mentioned that democracy was coming to Krakoa. As part of the X-Men plot, citizens of the mutant island of Krakoa will vote for the next members of the X-Men. The first time we will see a democratically elected superhero team, voted on by all mutant citizens. And don't worry about dead people voting, on Krakoa it will positively be encouraged as the majority of mutants on the island have died at least once, courtesy of the Genosha massacre. And readers were invited to vote for one of the X-Men joining the team. The polls opened on Wednesday the 27th of January, Might this year's election follow a similar timescale? Here is how the vote went down at the Hellfire Gala. This was the list of potential team members. Polaris won.

  • Banshee
  • Polaris
  • Forge
  • Boom-Boom
  • Tempo
  • Cannonball
  • Sunspot
  • Strong Guy
  • Marrow
  • Armor
It's Official - Polaris Has Won The X-Men Vote
Polaris and Banshee in "New X-Man" by Zeb Wells, David Massini and Rachelle Cheri.
It's All Over! Polaris Wins The X-Men Vote, Tempo and Boom Boom Are Out
Boom-Boom and Tempo in Over Served by Zeb Wells, Nico Leon and Rachelle Cheri
Marvel Confirms Sunspot And Cannonball Lost the X-Men Vote
Popularity Contest by Zeb Wells, Diego Olortegui and Rachelle Cheri.
Marvel Confirms Strong Guy and Forge Lost the X-Men Vote
Equality by Zeb Wells, Mike Henderson and Rachelle Cheri
Marvel Confirms Marrow and Armor Lost the X-Men Vote
The Best Offense by Zeb Wells, Emilio Laiso and Rachelle Cheri.
X-Men Vote Polls Are Closed - Results At Hellfire Gala In June
