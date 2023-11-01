Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: forbidden planet, gosh comics, london, thought bubble

Things To Do In London In November 2023 If You Like Comics

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for November 2023. Even as everyone goes up to Harrogate for Thought Bubble.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for November 2023. And that includes towards the end of the month, the London Film And Comic Con's Winter event – held at the same time as Thought Bubble in Harrogate…

Thursday, 2nd of November

Troopers Soho, from 7pm. Those who know, know.

Peckham Writes by Review, Old Waiting Room, Peckham Rye Train Station, Peckham Rye, 7-10pm

To celebrate story-telling of all genres and mediums, Making Connections is teaming up with our favourite local bookshop Review to offer an evening of two parts in the Old Waiting Room with inspiring local authors and illustrators. Firstly, authors Evie Wyld (author of The Bass Rock: 'a gothic triumph' – Max Porter), Staffan Gnosspelius (author of Bear: 'excellent' – Shaun Tan) and Roz Dineen (author of forthcoming novel Briefly Very Beautiful) will talk about their writing, process and how they are engaging with mental health in their work. And after a short break, zine writer, illustrator and artist Anu Ambasna will be leading a comic workshop in the space – an opportunity for you to create your own work within a collaborative, DIY environment. Drinks will be available, titles by all the authors will be on sale and there will be a display of both Staffan and Anu's artwork to explore. It promises to be a fascinating evening!

Friday, 3rd of November

Jamie Anderson & Alan Dein in conversation on Candy, Andy & The Bearandas, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9.30pm

This special talk celebrates the launch of the new book by oral historian and broadcaster Alan Dein – Candy, Andy and the Bearandas! The book is a collection of restored photographs originally produced for photo story comics in the 60s by television puppet wizard Gerry Anderson. This edition is beautifully bound together as a faux-leather hardback and published by Four Corner Books. Alan Dein joins Jamie Anderson (son of Gerry Anderson, who also provided the forward to the book) to discuss Candy, Andy & The Bearandas and celebrate its launch. This will not be a ticketed event, but spaces will be limited to how many seats we have and will be assigned on a 'first come first served' basis. You can pre-order a signed copy of the book here.

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Saturday, 4th of November

John Rain signing Superbook: The World Of Superhero Movies According Yo Smersh Pod, Jam Bookshop, Hackney, 4pm

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday 5th of November

Garth Marenghi Signing Incarcerat, Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Covent Garden, noon-1pm.

This is a ticketed event. Tickets cost £20 plus booking fee each. Your ticket will include entry plus a hardcover copy of Incarcerat to be signed by Garth. Spaces are limited. You can purchase your ticket(s) here. Signed copies also available here.

Monday, 6th of November

Queer YA Reunion at Waterstones Piccadilly, West End, 6.30pm

Celebrate the wonderful world of queer YA fiction with a fabulous panel of authors including David Levithan, Juno Dawson, Simon James Green, Benjamin Dean, Lewis Hancox, and hosted by Katherine Webber.

Wednesday 8th November

Rob Williams & Pye Parr Signing Petrol Head #1, Forbidden Planet London Megastore, Covent Garden, 6-7pm.

Signed copies available here,

Leftovers Launch Party With Ferry Gouw, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

We're thrilled to announce a launch party for Leftovers byFerry Gouw! Ferry will be joining us on Wednesday 8th November 2023, from 7-9pm to celebrate its launch a sign copies of his newest comic published byPageMasters whose comics include Puffa, Life Cycle of Froggies andMemory to Flesh. Ferry is an experienced illustrator who outside of his graphic narratives has created a visual universe for Major Lazer and album art for chart-topping Egypt Station by Paul McCartney. We're so excited to delve into Ferry's new supernatural horror comic inspired by Indonesian folklore, Leftovers, published by risograph superstars, PageMasters.. You can also pre-order a signed copy for mail-order or collection.

What Awaits Them Launch Party With Liam Cobb, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

To celebrate their newest title from Liam Cobb, Breakdown Press are having a party! What Awaits Them will be launched here at Gosh! on Wednesday 8th November 2023, from 7-9pm, where Liam will be in the shop and available to sign copies of all his titles. Prepare to get lost in the vibrant tropical jungles and jaw-dropping landscapes of Liam Cobb's anthology, What Awaits Them, collecting various short-form comics from across Cobb's illustrious career. Celebrate the release with a few drinks. You can also pre-order a signed copy of What Awaits Them by here (also accompanied by an exclusive Gosh! bookplate).

Talk: LD Comics in person with Tor Freeman and Lucy Bergonzi, 6-8pm, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Laydeez Do Comics – Join us for a line up of inspiring guest presentations, hosted by Rachael Ball

Friday, 10th of November

Train up to Harrogate for Thought Bubble, King's Cross Station

Phantom Road Signing With Jeff Lemire and Gabriel H. Walta, Gosh Comics, Soho, 6-7pm.

In collaboration with Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival, we're bringing Jeff Lemire and Gabriel Hernádez Walta over for a very special signing, focussing on Phantom Road, their supernatural horror-fantasy from Image Comics. Legendary Jeff Lemire (Essex County, Sweet Tooth, Black Hammer) and Gabriel H. Walta (Vision, Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.) previously teamed up to create sci-fi horror Sentient back in 2019. You can also pre-order a signed copy of Phantom Road Volume 1 here.

Nap Comix Exhibition./Rachael Smith in conversation with Regie Rigby, 6-8pm, Destination Venus comic store Harrogate

Thought Bubble Opening Party, Majestic Hotel, Harrogate

Saturday, 11th of November

London Comic Con Winter 2023, London Olympia, Hammersmith, 9-6pm.

With Lee Sullivan, Ant Williams, Tony Lee, Gary Erskine, Jeff Cummins, Yel Zamor, Stephen Baskerville, Jeff Cummins, David Leach, Jessica Martin, Lee Townsend, Lew Stringer, Kev F Sutherland

Thought Bubble, Harrogate Convention Centre, 10am-6pm

With Jason Aaron, Dapo Adeola, Charlie Adlard, John Allison, Natalie Andrewson, Juni Ba, Kristyna Baczynski, Brandt & Stein, Nick Brokenshire, Abby Bulmer, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Paul Cornell, CROM, Andy Diggle, D'Israeli, Ian Edginton, Tom Eglington, Al Ewing, The Etherington Brothers, Matt Ferguson, Kieron Gillen, Sarah Graley, Isabel Greenberg, Lewis Hancox, Abz J Harding, Luke Healy, Scott Hoffman, Kev Hopgood, Jock, Arielle Jovellanos, Kim-Joy, Shazleen Khan, Marc Laming, Roger Langridge, John Lees, Jeff Lemire, Isaac Lenkiewicz, Sonia Leong, Brian Level, Tula Lotay, Dave McCaig, John McCrea, Mick McMahon, Lize Meddings, Leah Moore, Anna Morozova, Alex Norris, Molly Knox Ostertag, Guillermo Ortego, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, Alex Paknadel, Jacob Phillips, Sean Phillips, John Reppion, Patric Reynolds, Alison Sampson, Jules Scheele, Brian Schirmer, Martin Simmonds, Martin Simpson, Rachael Smith, Richard Starkings, Hamish Steele, ND Stevenson, Rachael Stott, Lucy Sullivan, Babs Tarr, Zoe Thorogood, Ram V, Judith Vanistendael, VER, John Wagner, Christian Ward, Neil Watson-Slorance, Caspar Wijngaard, Chrissy Williams, Rob Williams, Steve Yeowell

WITCHES! A draw-along workshop, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Steve Marchant, expert cartoonist from the Cartoon Museum, will help attendees design their own witches as cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. A short presentation by Dr Simona Di Martino on teen witches in Italian comics and their positive role in print media for young girls will introduce the event. For families with children and young people (under 25) interested in comics and cartoons.

Thought Bubble Mid-Event Party, Majestic Hotel, Harrogate, 7pm on

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 12th of November

Thought Bubble, Harrogate Convention Centre, 10am-6pm

London Comic Con Winter 2023, London Olympia, Hammersmith, 9-6pm.

Wednesday, 15th of November

This Is Not A Memoir: book launch and performance by Janette Parris and The Parris Experience, South London Gallery, Peckham, 6-8.,45pm

Montez Press' latest publication release This Is Not a Memoir by Janette Parris is launching at the SLG, with a special performance from the band The Parris Experience, and an interview between the artist and Emily Pope. What do you call a memoir that isn't? In This Is Not a Memoir, Janette Parris incisively narrates a journey through lost high street landmarks of East and South London, in a series of detailed artworks blending map, archive and anecdote with deadpan humour. Part graphic novel, part recollection, this is an intimate exploration of what it means to have ownership of public space, from Wimpy to Woolworth's via Canning Town. And somewhere in the gaps, in absent moments caught gazing at the sky or a kerbside, an impression of a life emerges–or is that just what she wants you to think?

Reads November – Roaming, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7pm.

With the holiday season fast approaching how better to brace for the impending festive onslaught than with the story of a holiday romance gone wrong. This autumn team Reads will be cosying up with ROAMING, the latest offering from the undeniably brilliant Eisner winning duo that is Jillian and Mariko Tamaki.

During a reunion jaunt to NYC two BFFs lifelong friendship will be tested sorely by the flirtatious overtures of the unexpected addition to their party. Two's company, three's most definitely a crowd, the combustive trio's youthful tensions vibrating wildly against the resplendently illustrated backdrop of the city that never sleeps. As always our pick is available courtesy of our friends at Gosh Comics with the discount code READSNOV23.

Thursday, 16th of November

Online Screening and Talk: A screening of The Wrong Trousers followed by a panel discussion with Nick Park and Dave Alex Riddett. Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. 7-9pm

As part of the Cartoon Museum exhibition showcasing Wallace & Gromit artwork and production artefacts over the years (September 2023 – April 2024), we're delighted to announce a one-off, online panel discussion with Wallace & Gromit creator, Nick Park, and renowned cinematographer Dave Alex Riddett. The event will start online at 7pm with a screening of The Wrong Trousers, followed by the panel discussion.

Friday, 17th of November

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Saturday, 18th of November

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 19th of November

Comic Book Creation Workshop for Children, Brent Civic Centre, Wembley, noon-1pm.

Part of the AIM Literary Festival 2023 for Adults and Children collection Calling all young artists, storytellers, and comic book enthusiasts! Join us for an exciting Comic Book Creation Workshop led by Matty Long.

Thursday, 23rd of November

Telling 'graphic' stories about climate change: representing lived experience from below – a Director's Seminar with Dr Gemma Sou from University of Manchester, E28 Harrie Massey LT, UCL, Noho. 4.30-6pm

Dr Gemma Sou is a development geographer and a Senior Lecturer at the Humanitarian and Conflict Response Institute at the University of Manchester. She uses postcolonial and cultural theory to understand the everyday geographies of disasters, particularly how marginalised families experience disasters during their everyday lives. Her work has focused on Latin America and small island developing states in the Caribbean and Pacific, and she recently expanded her research to look at extreme heat in the UK. She often works with artists to translate her research in creative ways for different publics including portraiture, photography and several comics that have been translated into five languages. These comics have been downloaded more than 6000 times and used by educators in over 25 countries to teach on topics such as climate change, disasters, gender, and development.

Workshop – Life Drawing Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6.30-8.30pm

Join us for Life Drawing with an animation theme – poses to help your character drawings come to life! All abilities welcome. Expert advice will be available from Chris Geary if required. Materials provided but you are also welcome to bring your own. £15 in advance or £20 on the door. You are welcome to arrive from 6pm to have a look around the Museum.

Saturday, 25th of November

Doctor Who is back.

The Flying Ship Signing With Jem Milton, Gosh Comics, Soho, 1-2pm.

The Flying Ship soars into print for the first time this November. Jem's popular webcomic inspired by Russian and Slavic folklore, currently ongoing on Tapas, is being deservedly collected in a physical format by Dark Horse Comics. You may recognise Jem's work on titles like Feminism: The Graphic Guide and The Little Girl Who Gave Zero Fucks. Jem's inspired illustrations with lively characters and eye-popping colours are always a joy to gaze upon. You'll also be able to pre-order a signed copy of the comic from our website for mail-order or for collection here.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Tuesday, 28th November

Vojtěch Mašek: The Sisters Dietl + Arvéd, Czech Centre London at the Czech Embassy Cinema, Kensington, 6.45pm.

A multi-layered story uncovering a kind of mysterious evil hovering above two ageing sisters. Its mood is reminiscent of Charles Burns's Black Hole, but more in a…Czech way. Reflex Vojtěch Mašek, acclaimed Czech comic book author, screenwriter and film director discusses with Peter Kesser, The Sisters Dietl, the best Czech graphic novel of 2018. Described as a mix of David Lynch's Twin Peaks and Jaroslav Dietl's The Hospital at the Edge of the Townseries, this horror detective story follows two sisters after one is subjected to what appears to be a brutal attack. Using varied cultural references as his inspiration and drawing on memories of childhood fears, and the desire for a safe hiding place, Mašek explores identity change, doppelgängers, hallucination and altered states of mind to build up a multi-layered story complemented by a unique multi-layered art style. Vojtěch Mašek, The Sisters Dietl, transl. Julia and Peter Sherwood, Centrala Books 2021 Followed by the screening of Vojtěch Mašek's award winning film, Arvéd.

Wednesday 29th of November



Thalamus Talk & Signing With Dave McKean, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7.30-9pmThalamus is the ultimate collection of Dave McKean's art, featuring countless pieces of his gorgeous work, not just from his illustrious comics career, but from all avenues of his artistic endeavours. Featuring commentary by Dave McKean and unseen artwork, this two hardbook package spanning 600 pages is beautifully arranged and presented in a decadent slipcase. This is an unmissable item for any fans of McKean's work. And catch Dave in conversation with writer SF Said, who has worked together with Dave on several occassions, McKean providing illustrations for Said's children's books. Signed copy of Thalamus are available for pre-order from our website for mail order or collection here. This is not a ticketed event and the talk will be available to all, but keep in mind that seating will be limited and assigned on a 'first come, first served' basis. Thursday, 30th of November An Evening with Margaret Atwood at St Mary's Church Marylebone, 7pm

Join us for what promises to be an incredibly special evening with internationally acclaimed author Margaret Atwood Crumb, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 7-9pm

The Cartoon Museum is screening Crumb. Director Terry Zwigoff and Producer David Lynch come together to make this documentary detailing the life of one of the most prolific voices of underground comix, R. Crumb. It'll be presented by programmers Joel Whitaker and Molly Miles. The screening will be in a pop-up screen and the film will be preceded by a short introduction. Ongoing Exhibitions Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers turns 30! until 16th April, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Released in 1993, The Wrong Trousers introduced icons Wallace & Gromit to the dangerous foe Feathers McGraw, a villainous penguin with ambitions to put Wallace's ingenious inventions to criminal use. The film won an Academy Award®; becoming part of a long legacy for the company as the home of British animation. For the film's 30th anniversary, The Cartoon Museum and Aardman are collaborating to bring you a truly spectacular exhibition that celebrates that legacy. We'll be showcasing behind the screen shots showing the artists and studio as the film was made, set pieces and models seen for the first time in London, and plenty of surviving original artwork.

