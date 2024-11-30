Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: keanu reeves, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for December 2024

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for December 2024 includes Emma Vieceli signings at Gosh Comics, Garth Ennis at Forbidden Planet and Keanu Reeves at Waterstones. That's December in comics in London for you! And it begins tomorrow with a comic book mart and a social get-together in the same place…

Sunday, 1st of December

London Comic Mart, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, Bloomsbury, Noon – 4 pm Free, Early Entry £4 from 11am

"If you're looking for rare comics or exciting new ones, we have a huge range of items available from over 120 traders stalls. Comic Mart is not just about the comics, however, as there are many other treasures to be found"

Comica Social Club, Royal National Hotel, Bedford Way, Bloomsbury

Wednesday, 4th of December

Creative Writing through Visual Art, Evening Course, City & Guilds of London Art School, Kennington.

This 8-week creative writing course, directed at visual artists and art enthusiasts, introduces literary techniques that can be connected to art-making or responding to art. In this 8-week course, you will explore collage, fragmentation, notebook-scavenging, erasure, the graphic novel, flash fiction, concrete poetry, and other forms and devices that will expand your imagination and hone your skills in a supportive workshop setting.

Thursday, 5th of December

Troopers, Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 6th of December

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 7th of December

Breaks Volume 3 signing with Emma Vieceli, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 1-2 pm

"The final volume in the enemies-to-lovers queer webcomic sensation is here… School is over, adult life beckons, and new beginnings lie before Ian and Cortland as their relationship deepens. But when Ian's father is released from prison, questions of trust and deceit threaten to tear them apart. The boys will walk a dark path together as the shadows of the past try to claim the present. The answers to all their questions will be revealed in this final volume, and some may prove dangerous beyond their wildest imaginings… With millions of views and thousands of subscribers on webcomic platforms, Breaks is perfect for fans of popular LGBTQ+ graphic novels, such as Alice Osman's Heartstopper, who might be looking for something darker and more mature."

Birdking Volume 3 Signing With CROM, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 2-3 pm

"The fantasy epic continues, as Dark Horse Books presents Birdking Volume 2 from the creative team of Daniel Freedman (Kali, Birdking) and CROM (Raiders). This sequel to the critically acclaimed graphic novel, Birdking and is full of action, drama, and adventure. Nothing has gone right. With Birdking out of commission and most of her friends lost, Bianca finally reaches the golden city of Atlas. But when she finds herself too eager to pay her debt to the All Father, she threatens to lose the only thing she has left; herself. Come meet Crom and get a copy of Birdking Volume 3 signed on Saturday 7th December.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 9th of December

Book of Elsewhere signing with Keanu Reeves at Waterstones. Piccadilly

Ho-Ho-ho Comic Workshop with Sophie Burrows, The Bridge, Southwark Bridge Roa, Southwark

Come be part of an inspiring, festive and creative event with award-winning British writer, illustrator, and comics creator Sophie Burrows.

Create Your Own Festive Comic Strip! Sophie will guide us through a short comic-making task with fun, festively themed prompts, helping you bring to life your own winter-inspired characters and stories.

Learn from an Expert! Sophie will share insights into her creative process, from crafting memorable characters to weaving stories that resonate. She'll also talk about her own work and experiences in the world of comics and children's books.

Connect and Collaborate. This is the perfect chance to meet other local creatives, share ideas, and enjoy some festive art-making in a relaxed, supportive atmosphere.

Wednesday, 11th of December

Reads December- Christmas Quiztme Spectacular Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

Join us for a Yuletide celebration of all the books we've looked at this year at Reads, plus a bunch of festive surprises (and prizes!!!). Bring your competitive spirit, as well as a merry one!

Friday, 13th of December

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 14th of December

Battle Action Signing Event with Garth Ennis, Keith Burns, Steve White, John McCrea, Rob Williams and Torunn Grønbekk. from 3-4 pm.

BATTLE ACTION – Two of the greatest British comics of all time join forces- and bring you seven new stories of blazing Battle Action! Writer Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys) presents his own take on the classic characters of Battle and Action. Ace fighter pilot Johnny Red battles Skreamer of the Stukas on the nightmarish Russian front. Veteran leader The Sarge and his section face hell in the brutal Italian campaign. Wheeler-dealer Crazy Keller drives for his life as World War Two comes to its bloody conclusion. Lethal British agent Dredger doles out justice- of a kind- on the streets of 1980s London. All these and more in this high-octane collection of fantastic new combat strips, featuring scripts by Ennis and art by some of the biggest names in modern comics, including Kevin O'Neill (Nemesis The Warlock, League of Extraordinary Gentlemen), Chris Burnham (Batman) and John Higgins (Watchmen, Dreadnoughts). Get your front-row seats to the front line, as only the legendary Battle Action can deliver!

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Monday, 16th of December

Hackney Central Comic Creators, Hackney Central Library, Hackney

A comic-creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques.

Friday, 20th of December

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Wednesday, 27th of December

Friday, 27th of December

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 28th of December

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Windsor Tapestry by Steve Bell, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until the 22nd of March 2025

Join us this Winter a very Royal new exhibition looking back at the life of King Charles III, as told through the sharp pen of Steve Bell! For the past forty years, legendary British political cartoonist Steve Bell has been caricaturing Charles and the Royal family. Steve Bell's The Windsor Tapestry brings together 98 of these cartoons into a 28-metre long fabric tapestry telling a visual history of Charles III (in the same way the Bayeux Tapestry told the story of King Harold II and King William I, but with a lot less arrows through eyes) from 1980 to the present day, and will exhibited alongside original artworks from Steve's career, and other artists' depictions of King Charles, including Gerald Scarfe and Kathryn Lamb. The tapestry was originally exhibited in October 2023 was part of the 42nd annual Festival of caricature at the Centre International de la Caricature, du Dessin de Presse et d'Humour in St Just Le Martel near Limoges in France.

