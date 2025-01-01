Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Alan Moore, london

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for January 2025

Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for January 2025 including the First Graphic Novel award, meetings, readings and the launch of AOS.

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for January 2025, a new year, a old city, new things to do… including the First Graphic Novel award, social meetings, comics readings and the launch of AOS with Alan Moore at the end of the month.

Thursday, 2nd of January

Troopers, Soho, from 6pm. Those who know, go.

Friday, 3rd of January

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

"If you are you interested in creating your own comic, but need help to put your vision together or do not know where to start then we may have the solution for you. Come talk shop with fellow creators, share experiences, ideas, techniques and tips to help each other grow and have a chance in the industry."

Saturday, 4th of January

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

"If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all."

Friday, 10th of January

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

Saturday, 11th of January

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Wednesday, 15th of January

Launch of the First Graphic Novel Award 2025 at Waterstones Piccadilly, 6.30pm.

The evening will be introduced by Nessa Urquhart of Waterstones and Corinne Pearlman, director of the First Graphic Novel Award, and chaired by literary agent James Spackman of the Bks Agency, sponsor of the cash prize for the winner. James will be joined by last year's winner Alex Taylor and the five judges who include some of the UK's most inspiring creators and contributors to independent comics publishing: publisher Emma Hayley from SelfMadeHero, who will be awarding a contract to the winner, award-winning graphic novelists Karrie Fransman, Oscar Zarate and Shazleen Khan, and contemporary artist Janette Parris, as they meet each other for the first time and share how they made their first graphic novel, and what they are looking for in this year's award!

Private view of the PositiveNegatives exhibition, Stories of Migration, Brunei Gallery SOAS, Thornhaugh Street, Russell Square 6-8pm.

Stories of Migration celebrates 12 years of innovative storytelling from SOAS-based, not-for-profit organisation, PositiveNegatives. They specialise in transforming academic research into illustrated stories to engage a wider audience. This often involves collaborating with international teams of artists and writers to produce original comics and animations. The effectiveness of this approach has led to partnerships with prestigious universities across the world, including: SOAS, Sussex, UCL, Coventry, Max Planck Institute, Harvard and the Peace Research Institute Oslo, along with organisations such as the United Nations, Open Society Foundations, Nobel Peace Centre, The Guardian and the BBC.

Thursday, 16th of January

A.T. Qureshi Signing, Forbidden Planet Megastore, Shaftesbury Avenue, Covent Garden, 5-6.30pm,

A.T. Qureshi for a meet and greet event along with signing copies of The Baby Dragon Cafe. This is a free ticketed event, but must be applied for. Signed copies can be ordered after the event.

Friday, 17th of January

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

Saturday, 18th of January

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Tuesday, 21st of January

Undergraduate Illustration Open Day 2025/26, City & Guilds of London Art School, Kennington Park Road, Lambeth, 11am-12.30pm

Discover more about the Art School, our BA (Hons) Illustration course and the student experience by attending our Open Day for 2025/26 study

Friday, 24th of January

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

Saturday, 25th of January

Brixton Zine Club, Brixton Library, 2-3pm.

Make your own cut-and-paste zine, collaborate with others, write up your thoughts or just come along to get crafty! For more information email Colette: ctownend2@lambeth.gov.uk

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

Wednesday, 29th of January

Comica Social Club, The Clore Ballroom, Royal Festival Hall, South Bank. 6pm onwards

"Our monthly meetup is all about informality and fun. You can chat, greet, gossip, and network with like-minded folks. Share your latest creations, grand plans, or impressive wants lists (but we might run away!) or explore what's new in the reading nook. If you know no one, look for the Man in the Orange Fez, and he will introduce you to new friends."

Thursday, 30th of January

Comic Reading: There Was Screaming Everywhere: Comic reading with Lily Blakely, Ethan Llewellyn, and Jan Blum, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 7pm

The world is messed up, and all you want to do is scream? Well, this is the event for you. Underground and independent cartoonists Lily Blakely, Ethan Llewellyn, and Jan Blum will show their comics on the big screen and read them to you, allowing your sorrows to drift away. Be prepared for stories about the beauty of mosh pits, kinky robots, and the voyeuristic nature of modern society. There will also be opportunity to buy the comics and have them signed!

Friday, 31st of January

AOS of London Launch Party, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm

A unique guide to Sparean London with maps in the book, including one gatefold. And a large format fold-out walker's map. Presented here is the full interview transcript with Alan Moore conducted by Steve Crabtree for the BBC's The Culture Show on the occasion of the 'Fallen Visionary' exhibition, Cuming Museum, Walworth, London in 2010. Moore discusses his enduring fascination for Spare in relation to mystical and quotidian London history. He also examines works in the exhibition, discussing the magical implications of Spare's art and how it continues to nourish him as a writer and magician. Examples of Spare's art include a previously unpublished nude study belonging to Moore. A Contextual History by Gavin W. Semple pin-points the domiciles and haunts of Spare's South London, along with the taverns that the artist frequented and exhibited in. 23 exquisite illustrations by Ben Thompson evoke characters from Paterson to Crowley, Blake to Blavatsky that underpin his art and ethos. As for the fold-out map, Thompson has produced a stunning cartographic puzzle with graphic inter-dimensional implications. When partially unfolded alternate hidden designs are revealed. A new concept in Spare studies? A unique guide for exploring sub-rosa London? You decide, but please keep to the left-hand path…

Comic and Manga Creators Group London, 7.30-9pm, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road

Ongoing Exhibitions

The Windsor Tapestry by Steve Bell, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, until the 22nd of March 2025

Join us this winter at a very new Royal exhibition looking back at the life of King Charles III, as told through the sharp pen of Steve Bell! For the past forty years, legendary British political cartoonist Steve Bell has been caricaturing Charles and the Royal family. Steve Bell's The Windsor Tapestry brings together 98 of these cartoons into a 28-metre-long fabric tapestry telling a visual history of Charles III (in the same way the Bayeux Tapestry told the story of King Harold II and King William I, but with a lot less arrows through eyes) from 1980 to the present day, and will be exhibited alongside original artworks from Steve's career, and other artists' depictions of King Charles, including Gerald Scarfe and Kathryn Lamb. The tapestry was originally exhibited in October 2023 as part of the 42nd annual Festival of Caricature at the Centre International de la Caricature, du Dessin de Presse et d'Humour in St Just Le Martel near Limoges in France.

PositiveNegatives exhibition, Stories of Migration, Brunei Gallery SOAS, Thornhaugh Street, Russell Square, 15th January until 22nd March.

Why do people move across borders?

What are the personal, social and economic forces that shape their decisions?

What perils do they face on their journeys?

And how can they build a new life in a new country?

The exhibition also launches PositiveNegatives' latest initiative, Animated Learning, which builds on the essence of each project to develop inspiring educational resources for students and educators. Schools will be encouraged to visit the exhibition to engage with the subject matter and help shape the future of Animated Learning.

