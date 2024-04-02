Things To Do In London If You Like Comics In April 2024

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: April 2024, bryan hitch, comica, london

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for April 2024 is a little bit late, but we have everything from Bryan Hitch to the return of Comica to Easter events in schools and the Cartoon Museum.

Tuesday, 2nd of April

Islington Comic Forum April 2024, North Library, Manor Gardens, Islington. 6.30-7.30pm.

Meet up with other comics fans, chat about comics and choose from the great selection available at the library to loan.

Thursday, 4th of April

Troopers, from 7pm. Those who know, know. Those who don't, can ask.

Spider-Potato, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. 11am-12.30pm £12

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.

Workshop – 'Relaxed' Aardman Animations Model Making, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. 2.45-3.45pm £12

*Guests will be making the same model as the other model making workshops* This workshop is for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences. We have a reduced number of tickets for this workshop so it's a quieter environment, which means it might sell out quicker than the other sessions.

Workshop – Aardman Animation Model Making, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. 4-6pm £12

We are super excited to be welcoming Aardman Animation to The Cartoon Museum to celebrate the Thirtieth Anniversary of Wallace & Gromit, The Wrong Trousers. Come and make your own Wallace & Gromit characters to take home with you, ably assisted by Jim Parkyn – one of Aardman Animation's own modelmakers.

Friday, 5th of April

Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. 11am-12.30pm £12

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends. Places on all workshops are limited, so advance booking is essential. Workshops are for children aged 8-14 and cost £12 per person attending.

Make Me Manga!, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. 2-3.30pm £12

What kind of manga character might you be? Stylish Shojo? Powerful Shonen? Cute Chibi? Perhaps you'd be a Pokemon-style creature. Let's find out in a fun session featuring your manga self in a page of artwork.

Saturday, 6th of April

Bryan Hitch signing copies of Redcoat #1, Forbidden Planet, Covent Garden, 2-3pm

There will be giveaways and freebies including original artwork during the event too. Immortal. Mercenary. Kind of a tool. Meet Simon Pure, the newest UNNAMED hero, created by comic all-stars GEOFF JOHNS (GEIGER) and BRYAN HITCH. British redcoat and all-around rogue, Simon mysteriously became immortal in 1776 after a run-in with the clandestine cabal known as the Founding Fathers, which included George Washington, John Hancock, and many other prominent American Revolutionary War leaders. Since that fateful day, Simon has led a life of adventure and avarice, rubbing elbows (and sometimes fists) with many of history's most renowned figures, including his nemesis Benedict Arnold, Albert Einstein, Annie Oakley, and many more. One thing they all agree on: they never want to see him again! But what are the true origins and extent of Simon's power and the mysterious organisation behind them? And how has it secretly shaped America and the world? Simon's on a quest to find out! Signed copies will be available by mail order.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 7th of April

Single Mothering, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho. 1-2.30pm £12

Join comic book artist Anna Härmälä and editor Niamh Jones for a Q&A discussing the graphic novel Single Mothering.

London Comic Mart, Royal National Hotel, 38-51 Bedford Way, Noho, Noon – 4pm Free, Early Entry £4 from 11am

If you're looking for rare comics or exciting new ones we have a huge range of items available from over 120 traders stalls. Comic Mart is not just about the comics however, as there are many other treasures to be found

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road London, 1.30pm.

If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!

Monday, 8th of April

Relaxed Mondays, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho

Our free Relaxed Monday events have been specifically designed for children and young people with autism spectrum conditions or sensory processing differences.

Easter Camp April Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown, Muswell Hill 9-3pm

Come join us for a fun-filled Easter Camp from 8th to 12th April at our Comic Club! This event is perfect for kids aged 7 to 14 who love comics and creativity. Get ready for a week of drawing, storytelling, and unleashing your inner superhero. The camp will be held at location N10 1NE, so mark your calendars and get ready for an exciting adventure!

Tuesday, 9th of April

Easter Camp April Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown, Muswell Hill 9-3pm

The Mostly Harmless Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Club, Prince of Wales, Drury Lane, Covent Garden, 7-9pm.

We3 by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely.

Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm, £12

Whether you're new to the world of Japanese comics, or if you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, we'll be looking at the basics of drawing manga, creating our own character, and then featuring them in a page of manga artwork.

Advanced Manga, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3.30pm, £12

If you love manga and anime characters and would like to create your own, here's where you'll learn to draw faces, expressions, bodies and clothing, and then feature your character in a story page of artwork.

Wednesday, 10th of April

Kinky Robot by Jan Blum – Comic launch and reading, Off Broadway, Broadway Market, 7-8pm.

Join me to celebrate the launch of my new comic. "Kinky Robot" is a story about a robot on its journey to sexual fulfillment – it's both naughty and wholesome. I will do a reading, we'll have drinks together, and you get a chance to buy a signed copy.

Easter Camp April Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown, Muswell Hill 9-3pm

Create a Comic Strip, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.20pm, £12

Learn how to design your own cartoon characters and then draw them in a one-page comic strip story. Study best ways and bad ways to draw pictures for comics, and how to do proper speech bubbles. Great for beginners, and fun for those with a little more experience.

Superheroes, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 2-3pm £12

Superheroes are going from strength to super-strength. Learn how to draw some favourite superheroes and create a brand new one of your own. Then we'll showcase your character on a Marvel-style front cover.

Dragonball – Gosh Reads, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7pm

Join us to discuss Dragonball by Akira Toriyama! We'll be focussing on the 3-in-1 volume, available from Gosh via this link: Please use code READSAPR24 at checkout for a small discount.

Thursday, 11th of April

Panda and Penguin Find a Thing Launch Party With Zehra Hicks, Gosh Comics, Nerwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm,

"We're thrilled to welcome Zehra Hicks to the shop celebrating the launch of her newest picture book, Panda & Penguin Find a Thing! We sadly had to cancel an event with Zehra back in 2020 due to lockdown and we're so excited to finally welcome her back. Zehra is no stranger to picture books with several eye-catching books under her belt already. Zehra's expressive characters and eye-catching colours make her illustrations a spectacle to witness. You can pre-order a signed copy from us for mail-order or collection by clicking the link here."

Drawing a Wallace & Gromit Storyboard, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

After a look around our exhibition 'The Wrong Trousers Turns 30', The Cartoon Museum's cartoonist and tutor Steve Marchant will show you how to draw Wallace & Gromit, and you'll be able to write and draw your own adventure in a comic-strip style storyboard. Characters used with permission by Aardman Animations.

Make a Mini-Comic, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-Noon

Lots of comic creators got started by making mini-comics. Learn how to create your own characters and draw them into a special booklet that you'll easily be able to make copies of to give to your friends.

The Cartoon Museum Lates: Wallace & Gromit The Wrong Trousers Turns 30, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 6-10pm

We know you love Wallace & Gromit! You've been talking our ears off about it for months, selling out all our stock and booking all of our Aardman events up solid. So here's one last one for you, our last hurrah with the boys before our museum says Goodbye for now. We're having a PARTY! Our event will start with an earlier party that kids will be able to enjoy without being late for bedtime and then transition into more of a classic Cartoon Museum Late with a full bar and music. What you can expect from both parts of the night though is: A Cheese Bar, A Screening of The Wrong Trousers, Prizes for the Best/Wrongest Trousers

Easter Camp April Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown, Muswell Hill 9-3pm

Friday, 12th of April

Easter Camp April Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown, Muswell Hill 9-3pm

Caricatures: Fun with Faces, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

Using simple lines and shapes, draw some famous comic characters and real-life people as cartoons. Learn special techniques for drawing cartoon faces, and take part in a fun competition where you could win a special prize!

Spider-Potato, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho, 11am-12.30pm

A special fun workshop for children aged 5-7. They must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian (at no extra cost). In this session we'll draw some famous superhero faces using simple lines and shapes. Then we'll create a silly superhero and draw it onto a blank Marvel-style cover.

Saturday, 13th of April

Haru Book One Singing with Joe Latham, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 1-2pm.

Joe's breathtaking landscapes and magical illustrations spark a real sense of wonder in this coming-of-age fantasy tale for all ages. In The Valley, best friends Haru and Yama both dream of leaving as they're bullied at school, frustrated at home, and struggling to figure out who they are. One day, a powerful artifact connects itself to Yama, and they discover that they'll have to journey to The Beacon in search of answers. Created by artist Joe Latham, this beautifully illustrated graphic novel series is a coming-of-age tale that spans the changing of seasons. Beginning in spring and ending in spring—the cycle complete. A story of heart, growing up, and the sacrifices we make for those we love, Haru is perfect for middle-grade readers. You can pre-order a signed copy from us for mail-order or collection from our website.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 14th of April

Harrow Comic Con & Toy Fair, Byron Hall, Christchurch Avenue Harrow, 10am-4pm.

A super fun family friendly event full of all things film, tv, comic con and toys, including loads of people in costume and much much more!

Monday, 15th of April

Hackney Central Comic Creators, 4-30-6pm, Hackney Central Library, Hackney

A comic creating club for young people aged 12-16 years old, hosted by Lily Ash Sakula. Ever wanted to create your own comic? Join illustrator and comic artist Lily Ash Sakula for a fun monthly comic creation club at Hackney Central Library and explore comic-making using different art techniques. Lily Ash Sakula is an artist from South London who makes comics, animation and illustration. They often work collaboratively with a wide range of communities, creating space for chaotic fertility and collective brilliance. Lily is interested in capturing instances of joy, flashes of excitement and glimpses of practical utopias; creating magical spaces in which social norms can be broken. No experience necessary, just bring your imagination! Third Monday of the month at Hackney Central Library.

Monday, 16th of April

THEY SHOOT COMICS DON'T THEY, Comica, Century Club, Shaftesbury Avenue

Three British Page-to-Screen Successes with Luke Pearson, Posy Simmonds and Peter Hogan in conversation with Ivanka Hahnenberger of VIP Brands. What really happens when graphic novels make the transition from page to screen? Ivanka Hahnenberger invites three British creatives to share their experiences of originating popular comics, which have gone on to become hit television series and movies.

Thursday, 18th of April

Young Hag Launch Party with Isabel Greenberg, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm.

Young Hag has grown up believing her mother and grandmother are the last witches in the land. But when tragedy strikes, she turns her back on these tales. Where is their magic when they really need it? Then one day they find a changeling in the woods. Confronted with real magic at last, Young Hag has no choice but to believe. She sets off on the greatest quest of her life; but can Young Hag bring the magic back? Or will she become a footnote in the tale of famous kings and wizards? From the acclaimed creator of Glass Town and The One Hundred Nights of Hero comes a dazzlingly imaginative escape into the world of myth. Young Hag ingeniously reinvents the women in Arthurian legend, transforming the tales of old into a heart-warming coming-of-age story." You can pre order a signed copy of the book for collection or mail-order.

Saturday, 20th of April

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 21st of April

Manga Club! TCR Bar, 183 Tottenham Court Road London, 1.30pm.

If you love manga then please join us for our manga meetups, where we basically just sit, chat and read manga! We will not focus on one specific book/comic like a typical book club. In this meetup, you can BYOM (bring your own manga) or read one from the selection we will bring. See this as an opportunity to discover, recommend or simply enjoy Japanese comics with like-minded people!

Saturday, 27th of April

TOMORROW'S VOICES TODAY, Comica, Century Club, Shaftesbury Avenue

Diversity & Representation in UK Comics with Colleen Douglas, Shangomola Edunjobi, Shazleen Khan and Shanti Rai in conversation with Bobby Joseph

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers turns 30! until 16th April, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Released in 1993, The Wrong Trousers introduced icons Wallace & Gromit to the dangerous foe Feathers McGraw, a villainous penguin with ambitions to put Wallace's ingenious inventions to criminal use. The film won an Academy Award®; becoming part of a long legacy for the company as the home of British animation. For the film's 30th anniversary, The Cartoon Museum and Aardman are collaborating to bring you a truly spectacular exhibition that celebrates that legacy. We'll be showcasing behind the screen shots showing the artists and studio as the film was made, set pieces and models seen for the first time in London, and plenty of surviving original artwork.

HEROES: The British invasion of American comics from 25th of April until 19th October, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

The story of early American comics such as Buster Brown, Miss Fury and Superman, how they influenced British artists and culture, and how the British took that influence and sold it back to America through legendary comics such as Watchmen and V For Vendetta. The exhibition shines a light on the many British creators who provided art for iconic superheroes including Batman, Spider-Man, Hellboy and Hit-Girl, including works by Brian Bolland, David Lloyd, Doug Braithwaite and Alison Sampson. On the way you'll discover British attempts to imitate American strips in the 1940s; find out the story behind the 1972 launch of Marvel UK; see rarely-seen full-colour early American comic newspaper pages by RF Outcault, Harold Foster and Alex Raymond; and enjoy stunning artwork by key figures from the history of British and American comics, including works by legendary names such as Jack Kirby, Jack Davis and Tarpe Mills. You'll even get to see the costume of a real-life British superhero!

