Things To Do In London If You Like Comics, In July 2021

Another month, another Things To Do In London If You Like Comics. The second one this year! As we are starting to return to normality, we are starting to get a few new in-person events. And nothing to do with the football, thankfully.

Exhibitions

Orbital Art Gallery. Spread over 2 rooms with a group show featuring 5 artists. Billy Chainsaw, Gerard Don Daniel, GirlShit, JRolden, and Mr Wim. Orbital Space Comics, 8 Great Newport Street, London.

The Cartoon Museum: Drawing Life until December 31st. A new display showcasing the very best of the Cartoon Museum collection of cartoon art, curated by Cartoonist and Cartoon Museum Trustee Steve Bell. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

V for Vendetta: Behind The Mask exhibition, Cartoon Museum, until October 31st. Presenting 36 original comic artworks alongside storyboards and costume designs from the hit Warner Bros movie, V for Vendetta: Behind the Mask charts the rise from comic to the graphic novel, Hollywood film to an iconic symbol of protest. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

Natasha Natarajan: FML Comics exhibition, Cartoon Museum, until August 1st.Explore the world of cartoonist and visual artist Natasha Natarajan through this intimate display of her comics, zines, music, and animation. Natasha is the creator of the autobiographical comic strip FML Comics. The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, London.

Events:

Thursday, 1st of July

Orbital Art Gallery opening on the 1st of July. Spread over 2 rooms with a group show featuring 5 artists. Billy Chainsaw, Gerard Don Daniel, GirlShit, JRolden, and Mr. Wim. Orbital Space Comics, London.

Friday, 2nd of July

Manga Jiman: The Winners' Exhibition, Embassy of Japan. 10-11am, 11-noon, The winning entries from the 14th Manga Jiman Competition. The Embassy of Japan searches for the best comic-creating talent in the UK with its annual competition, Manga Jiman. Japanese Embassy 101-104 Piccadilly, London, W1J 7JT

Saturday, 3rd of July

Krent Able and Shakey Kane signing, Gosh Comics, for the release of their new Image Comics collection Kane & Able. 1-2 pm on Saturday 3rd July to get a signed (and bookplated) copy. After the signing the bookplate edition is available for order on Gosh's webstore. Gosh Comics, 1 Berwick St, London

Wednesday, July 21st

London Comic Book Club, 7-9 pm, The George, Borough High Street, London. We'll be outside the back in the courtyard unless the weather is terrible, in which case we'll be indoors.

Saturday, July 31st

London Anime & Gaming Con, Novotel Hotel, Hammersmith. A top guest lineup planned of celebrity voice actors including Jessica Cavanagh, Elsie Lovelock, Boris Hiestand, Edward Dogliani, Youtube stars, and hundreds of vendors.

Editor's note: Article updated to reflect that London Film and Comic Con has been pushed back to November (pip pip, Josh65).