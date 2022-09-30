Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – October 2022

The mighty return of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics. Turns out there is lots to do, if you live in and around London,in October. Take a look…

Tuesday, 4th of October

My Rhinoceros Launch Party With Jon Agee, Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm.

Perhaps best known to many now for his stunning 2018 book The Wall in the Middle of the Book, San Francisco-based Jon has been creating wonderful picturebooks for 40 years with his distinctive mix of bold linework and beautiful watercolours. My Rhinoceros (winner of the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Book Award and Parents Choice Silver Award & on the Newsday Best of 2011 list) is now being published in the UK by Scallywag Press.

Singles Comic Con Party, Mama Shelter London, Hackney

Are you a geek? Do you get excited about the DC / Marvel debate? Is one of your favourite subjects comic books and it's culture? If so, then this event is for you – come and join like-minded individuals at Geek Meet's first IRL event of 2022. Music, dancing, some drinks, some banter and possibly, a little flirt. This is THE singles night for Geeks. Book your ticket, come along and enjoy! And remember, Mama is a Geek too! Prize for the best dressed ;)! £5 per person

Wednesday, 5th of October

Unspeakable x Zoetica Ebb x Miriam Veil Chimeric Herbarium, 216 Brick Lane, 6-8.30pm.

Opening soiree. Chimeric Herbarium is an exhibition of art from Zoetica Ebb's Alien Botany series. This exhibition spans ten years, and includes works on paper, sculptures, and a pop-up shop.

Adult course – Create a Compelling Comic, 6-8.30pm, The Cartoon Museum, Noho

Create a compelling, comic scene from different starting points (or a story idea you have already prepared.) The comic scene you create can go on to form the starting point of your graphic novel. By the end of the 6 week course you will have: Developed your comic scene and characters, created a rough plot and script, made a rough of your comic and experimented with materials and colours for the final look of the comic. This course will help you develop confidence in the comic's medium. If more advanced it will refine and nuance your skills and you will benefit from 1:1 mentoring and group feedback. At the end of the course we will discuss professional opportunities and the comics community. Your tutor will be Rachael Ball – cartoonist/illustrator since 1988 when she started cartooning for cult comic 'Deadline'. 'The Inflatable Woman' (Bloomsbury), was one of the Guardian's Best Graphic Novels 2015 and in Paul Gravett's Top 10 Graphic Novels, 2015. She received Arts Council funding for her graphic novel, Wolf, (SelfMadeHero 2018), and for her current graphic novel 'The Patsy Papers.' She teaches comics and graphic novel courses/workshops at House of Illustration, City Lit and Cambridge, Manchester and Nottingham Universities, UCL, The Armenian Institute, Anglia Ruskin and the Arvon online. She also teaches a Design a Children's Book at the Art Academy and is a mentor for Pathways into Children's publishing.

Thursday, 6th of October

Troopers – pub meeting of London comic book creators, Soho/Noho. Enquire.

Unspeakable x Zoetica Ebb x Miriam Veil Chimeric Herbarium, 216 Brick Lane, 6-8.30pm.

Zoetica Ebb and Unspeakable Drawing team up to bring you Miriam Veil in a themed life drawing event as part of Chimeric Herbarium. Extraordinary muse Miriam Veil will pose at this themed life drawing event styled by artist Zoetica Ebb, as part of her exhibition 'Chimeric Herbarium'. Unspeakable Drawing will be hosting the event so expect a sharp soundtrack. Basic materials provided. £15.

Reduction Lino Printmaking Workshop, 6.30-7.30pm. The Cartoon Museum, Noho.

Join comic artist and printmaker Zoè Delautre in this introductory reduction linocut printmaking workshop. Drawing inspiration from the works of Sarah Akinterinwa and Mary Darly, enjoy creating your own limited edition series of multi-coloured prints. Over the course of the session, you will be introduced to the principles of designing an illustration and transferring it onto a lino plate, as well as learning about the print registration process, as you create a small edition of your own unique prints. Zoè Delautre Corral is a French-Spanish illustrator, comic artist and printmaker living in London. With a background in Fine Art, she decided to pursue a path of drawing and storytelling. Her work explores a range of subjects, from mortality to climate change and the questions of everyday life. The first instalment of her latest graphic novel project, "April 17th", is out now. 16+ No prior experience necessary, and all materials will be provided.

Sunday, 9th of October

Surprise performance, Unspeakable x Zoetica Ebb x Miriam Veil Chimeric Herbarium, 216 Brick Lane, 6-8.30pm.

Wednesday, 12th of October

Adult course – Create a Compelling Comic, 6-8.30pm, The Cartoon Museum, Noho

Create a compelling, comic scene from different starting points (or a story idea you have already prepared.) The comic scene you create can go on to form the starting point of your graphic novel. By the end of the 6 week course you will have: Developed your comic scene and characters, created a rough plot and script, made a rough of your comic and experimented with materials and colours for the final look of the comic. This course will help you develop confidence in the comic's medium. If more advanced it will refine and nuance your skills and you will benefit from 1:1 mentoring and group feedback. At the end of the course we will discuss professional opportunities and the comics community. Your tutor will be Rachael Ball – cartoonist/illustrator since 1988 when she started cartooning for cult comic 'Deadline'. 'The Inflatable Woman' (Bloomsbury), was one of the Guardian's Best Graphic Novels 2015 and in Paul Gravett's Top 10 Graphic Novels, 2015. She received Arts Council funding for her graphic novel, Wolf, (SelfMadeHero 2018), and for her current graphic novel 'The Patsy Papers.' She teaches comics and graphic novel courses/workshops at House of Illustration, City Lit and Cambridge, Manchester and Nottingham Universities, UCL, The Armenian Institute, Anglia Ruskin and the Arvon online. She also teaches a Design a Children's Book at the Art Academy and is a mentor for Pathways into Children's publishing.

Thursday, 13th of October

French Comics Drink & Draw, 7-8.30pm in English and French, £7 non-members, £5 members (incl. a drink), Institut français du Royaume-Uni

Cultural Center, Kensington.

Unleash the artist within, learn a thing or two about drawing and enjoy a drink with this inspiring sketching social. Meet French artists Lucie Arnoux and Marine Des Mazery before they steal the show at the Lakes International Comic Art Fest! Join them for a unique Drink and Draw! Enjoy a glass and an informal chat about their art, style, careers, and techniques as they guide you in a very special drawing class. All levels welcome! Lucie Arnoux is an illustrator and comic-book artist from the South of France. She moved to London ten years ago, and loved it so much she never left. A compulsive sketcher, Lucie has tried her hands at all sorts of painterly things. She designs theatre backdrops and prop painting for film and TV, does live sketching as artist-in-residence for events and festivals, works on her autobiographical graphic novels and the Enola Holmes comics series, and illustrates children's books. She hopes her mad creative juggling never stops! Marine Des Mazery is an illustrator and comic author from Paris. Passionate about stories and comics since her childhood, Marine sails with the wind. While travelling through Normandy, England and Italy, she observed carefully what surrounded her, the new plots of life, the landscapes that spoke to her. She has subsequently self-published several fanzines, alone or accompanied, within different collectives. Her first graphic novel, Le Roi Jéhan, was published earlier this year.

Saturday, 15th of October

X-Cellent Volume 1 Signing with Peter Milligan, Gosh Comics, Soho, from 1-2pm.

If you can't make it, then you can pre-order signed copies of X-Cellent Volume 1 for mail order or collection.

Wednesday, 19th of October

Adult course – Create a Compelling Comic, 6-8.30pm, The Cartoon Museum, Noho

Create a compelling, comic scene from different starting points (or a story idea you have already prepared.) The comic scene you create can go on to form the starting point of your graphic novel. By the end of the 6 week course you will have: Developed your comic scene and characters, created a rough plot and script, made a rough of your comic and experimented with materials and colours for the final look of the comic. This course will help you develop confidence in the comic's medium. If more advanced it will refine and nuance your skills and you will benefit from 1:1 mentoring and group feedback. At the end of the course we will discuss professional opportunities and the comics community. Your tutor will be Rachael Ball – cartoonist/illustrator since 1988 when she started cartooning for cult comic 'Deadline'. 'The Inflatable Woman' (Bloomsbury), was one of the Guardian's Best Graphic Novels 2015 and in Paul Gravett's Top 10 Graphic Novels, 2015. She received Arts Council funding for her graphic novel, Wolf, (SelfMadeHero 2018), and for her current graphic novel 'The Patsy Papers.' She teaches comics and graphic novel courses/workshops at House of Illustration, City Lit and Cambridge, Manchester and Nottingham Universities, UCL, The Armenian Institute, Anglia Ruskin and the Arvon online. She also teaches a Design a Children's Book at the Art Academy and is a mentor for Pathways into Children's publishing.

Thursday, 20th of October

Love & Vermin Launch Party: Will McPhail in Conversation with Monica Heisey, Gosh Comics, Soho, from 7.30-9pm.

Will McPhail is a satirical cartoonist whose commentary on our social interactions and daily banalities are delightfully uproarious. Monica Heisey is a fellow New Yorker writer and who has written for television shows such as Schitt's Creek and Baroness Vovn Sketch Show. Monica will be hosting the talk with Will.

In his first collection, new cartoons are united with old favourites: knowing mice and eligible pigeons fill our cities, while the beloved adventures of Lady No-Kids gleefully continue. Pondering life, love and nonsense, Love & Vermin is a trove of sly wisdom and laughter.

Saturday, 22nd of October

Tripwire signing with Andrew Colman, Simon Davis, Frazer Irving, Roger Langridge, Joel Meadows and Dan Schaffer, Gosh Comics, Soho, from 1-2pm.

"Tripwire 30th is a look back at thirty years of pre eminent comics and pop culture magazine and website Tripwire as well as a look at the last three decades of comics, film and TV . The book includes a selection of art peppered throughout by the likes of Drew (IndianaJones) Struzan, Jock (Batman, Mondo posters), legend Walter Simonson (Thor, Ragnarok) and many others as well as features looking at the comics, creators, characters and companies which have come to the fore since 1992."

One Dark Knight Signing With Jock, Gosh Comics, Soho, 3-4pm.

"Jock is no stranger to the caped crusader and bat fans will recognise his amazing work on other Batman titles such as The Black Mirror and The Batman Who Laughs. Written and drawn by Jock, One Dark Knight has Batman face one of his worst nights in Gotham, as he tries to escort a villain to Blackgate prison during a city-wide blackout. You don't want to miss this thrilling new Batman adventure and what better way to experience it than to meet its creator and grab a signed copy! "

Sunday, 23rd of October

Cinema Comic Con: Mighty World of Marvel, Road to Black Panther 2 (Pt 1), Noon-2.30pm, The Phoenix Cinema, East Finchley, £9.75

A look into the history of Marvel Studios and Black Panther's comic book origins with producer & director Terry Jervis. Do you realise Black Panther is one of the most successful films of all time? As the second movie approaches this is a chance to learn what goes on behind the scenes and meet the people from the movie, TV and comic book industry.

Monday, 24th of October

October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-13, 9-3pm, Fortismere School, £85

Tuesday, 25th of October

October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-13, 9-3pm, Fortismere School, £85

Wednesday, 26th of October

October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-13, 9-3pm, Fortismere School, £85

Thursday, 27th of October

October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-13, 9-3pm, Fortismere School, £85

Je Ne Sais Quoi Launch Party With Lucie Arnoux, Gosh Comics, Soho, from 7-9pm.

Lucie is an artist from France, living in London, who has illustrated a number of comics and children's books internationally. Her comics were featured reguarly in the french publication Lanfeust Magazine and has been an artist-in-residence for Sidmouth Folk Festival, Womad and the Rose Theatre. In her new comic, Je Ne Sais Quoi, Lucie accounts her time living in London in pursuit of a career in drawing, depicting an outsider's struggles and delights in experiencing a city she falls in love with.

Friday, 28th of October

October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-13, 9-3pm, Fortismere School, £85

MCM London ComicCon, ExCel Centre, Docklands

MCM returns to ExCeL London 27-29 May and 28-30 October 2022 for an epic three-day celebration of all things pop culture. Don't miss the biggest pop culture show of the year with celebrity guests, panels, gaming and so much more.

Saturday, 29th of October

Writer/director Ben Wheatley and artist Joe Currie's launch party of KOSMIK MUSIK , a new sci-fi epic in collaboration with musical group BEAK> Gosh Comics, Soho, 7-9pm. Wheatley is best known as a film maker, directing and writing features such as In the Earth, Sightseers and Kill List. Kosmik Musik is a psychedelic sci-fi reminiscient of 2000AD, Doctor Who, the works of Douglas Adams, Star Trek and other English sci-fi classics. Written by Ben Wheately and drawn by Joe Currie, complete with a soundtrack by experimental rock band, BEAK>, it will be available in two very limited slip-case editions, including the soundtrack on CD and vinyl.

MCM London ComicCon, ExCel Centre, Docklands

MCM returns to ExCeL London 27-29 May and 28-30 October 2022 for an epic three-day celebration of all things pop culture. Don't miss the biggest pop culture show of the year with celebrity guests, panels, gaming and so much more.

Sunday, 30th of October

MCM London ComicCon, ExCel Centre, Docklands

MCM returns to ExCeL London 27-29 May and 28-30 October 2022 for an epic three-day celebration of all things pop culture. Don't miss the biggest pop culture show of the year with celebrity guests, panels, gaming and so much more.

Cinema Comic Con: Mighty World of Marvel, Road to Black Panther 2 (Pt2), Noon-2.30pm, The Phoenix Cinema, East Finchley, £9.75

A look into the history of Marvel Studios and Black Panther's comic book origins with producer & director Terry Jervis. In this second part of Cinema Comic Con we look how the creative industries and science have been inspired by comic book heroes; the men and women who have given hope and escapism to generations of children and adults. This is a combination of screenings and interactive talks.

Ongoing Exhibitions

Unspeakable x Zoetica Ebb x Miriam Veil Chimeric Herbarium, 216 Brick Lane, 5th-10th October.

Chimeric Herbarium is an exhibition of art from my Alien Botany series. In the crypto-scientific world of Alien Botany, wondrous plants are captured in meticulous technical detail by a shipwrecked cosmonaut stuck on a far-off planet. These specimen charts are presented alongside dreamlike analytical tables exploring the ways alien organisms interact with human hosts. My eponymous art book comes out this fall. Limited signed and numbered copies will be available for pre-release at the exhibition, with general availability later this fall. Chimeric Herbarium includes a pop-up shop, an Alien-Botany-themed life-drawing class and a surprise performance.

This Exhibition is a WORK EVENT! from October 11th 2022, to April 16th 2023, The Cartoon Museum, Noho.

Since taking office, Boris has been THE MOST cartooned politician in the history of our country. To celebrate – or mourn that fact depending on where you fall – The Cartoon Museum has collected a diverse selection of political cartoons detailing the different phases of his career and the wider societal impact on Britain over the last four years. From the 2019 Election to Brexit to Covid (and Partygate) to Ukraine and finally his early exit from office. The nation's favourite newspaper cartoonists have provided excellent work the Museum is excited to add to their collection. But a public call-out was also made to try and contact some of the more marginalised voices in cartoon and comic art. No matter the race, orientation or political affiliation, cartoonists of all creeds have had LOTS to say about Boris – good and bad – these last few years and The Cartoon Museum wants to show it all.

Camden Open Air Gallery exhibits PIGBOY, a comic by Tom Blackford, to the 16th October. Camden Open Air Gallery, Camden. The exhibition will be celebrating the official lauch of PIGBOY and will exhibit all 44 pages of original artwork.

Sarah Akinterinwa & Mary Darly: A Dialogue until 13th November. The Cartoon Museum, Noho, London.

Sarah Akinterinwa is the first black British woman to become a New Yorker cartoonist. Mary Darly was a caricaturist and printseller in eighteenth-century Britain, often viewed as the 'first professional female cartoonist'. For this intimate new exhibition, The Cartoon Museum has commissioned a collection of ten new works by Sarah Akinterinwa which responds to works by Mary Darly from the museum's collection, in an artistic dialogue reaching back 250 years and capturing London's colourful cast of characters in very different times. The display will present the works side by side, alongside Sarah's reflections on womanhood, cartooning, diversity, inequality, London and change over time. The show celebrates the diversity and uniqueness of London while shining a light on the discrimination and inequality which female artists continue to experience in the present day. This exhibition was made possible by an Arts Council England funded, Museum Development London grant.

Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend, until 2nd of October, The Cartoon Museum, Noho.

Working closely with creator Bryan Talbot, Bryan Talbot's Luther Arkwright: 50 years of a British comics legend celebrates both the release of The Legend of luther Arkwright alongside the history of the character and previous installments of the series. Immerse yourself in never-before-seen material, insights into Bryan's process, different editions, models and ephemera, and original comic art from the series. We will also be holding fantastic events alongside the exhibition, as well as stocking the book a great range of merchandise in our shop.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, london, mcm