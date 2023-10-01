Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alison Sampson, Barry Kitson, Dan Martin, Daniel Flanagan, Eren Angiolini, forbidden planet, gary erskine, gosh comics, ioanaMuresanArt, James C Mulligan, Jeremy Adams, kevin maguire, kieron gillen, Kit Buss, Laura Howell, Lee Townsend, london, Marc Ellerby, marc laming, Mariano Laclaustra, Martin Griffiths, mcm, Michael Ajih, Mike Garley and Royal Stag Press, Nigel Parkinson, Oliver Levang, Patrick Mulholland, Pigeon, Sam Gilbey, sarah graley, steve white, Sway Art, Vivian Truong

Things To Do In London In October 2023 If You Like Comics: MCM Edition

The new edition of Things To Do In London If You Like Comics for October 2023. And that includes towards the end of the month, the MCM London Comic Con. But we begin with something going on in Gosh Comics right now…

Sunday 1st October

Estate sale of Kevin O'Neill's personal collection, Gosh Comics, Soho, 10.30am-7pm, on Sunday 1st October.

Proceeds to benefit the Estate of Kevin O'Neill. Kevin's collection is diverse. Turn of the last century illustrators, British children's comics from the 1950's, Exhibition catalogues, superhero graphic novels, books on the history of comics and a wealth of drawing technique and guides. Please note that the aim of this sale is to provide the best financial boon to his Estate that we can facilitate. Prices will be as marked, and we will not be discounting on purchases from the collection. We will not reserve titles, nor will there be any mail order or online sales. There will be no original art for sale and staff are not able to provide contact details for the Estate.

Thursday, 5th of October

Troopers Soho, from 7pm. Those who know, know.

Friday, 6th of October

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Saturday, 7th of October

Jamie Smart signing at Waterstones, Bluewater Shopping Centre, Dartford, £12.99, includes entry and a copy of Bunny vs Monkey: The Impossible Pig

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Wednesday, 11th of October

Do A Powerbomb – Reads, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho

"Whether you're a heel, a babyface or a reanimated corpse there's something for everyone in our next heavy-weight contender of a Reads pick. This spooky season we're getting our supernatural wrestlemania on with DO A POWERBOMB, the hot new book from the titanic tag-team that is Darren Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer. Lona Steelrose has always dreamed of being a pro-wrestler, but that dream means stepping out of the long shadow cast by Yua Steelrose, Lona's mother and the greatest wrestler of all time. However, Lona is finally going to get her shot at championship belt glory thanks to a wrestling obsessed necromancer and the most spectacularly dangerous pro-wrestling tournament in the whole damned multiverse.As always copies of the book are available from our cornermen at Gosh Comics with discount code READSOCT23 (https://goshlondon.com/do-a-powerbomb-tp/). See you all ringside Wed Oct 11th, same Reads time, same Reads place."

Saturday, 14th of October

Speed Switch signing with Senar Koraltan, Shane Melisse and Ramzee. Gosh Comics, Berqick Street, Soho from 1-2pm.

This high-octane, cyber-punk skating thriller is primed to get your blood pumping, from the creative mind of Senar Koraltan! The stunning visuals and vibrant colours of artist Shane Melisse are a perfect match for this action-packed sci-fi, with the script in the very adept and capable hands of Ramzee. You can pre-order a signed copy of the comic for ​mail-order or collection from website.

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Tuesday 17th of October

Blend Meet-up – Illustration Experts AMA, The George and Monkey, Islington, £5, 6.30pm

If you've ever had any questions relating to illustration and didn't know who to ask, we've assembled a panel of experts for one night and you can ask them anything! At this meet-up of London illustrators (hosted by Blend), you'll have a seat at the table with each one of our guests for 20 minutes x 4 rotations – please prepare your questions (or send us a question prior to the event)…: with James Hughes, Rod Hunt, George Morton and Jo Spooner.

Thursday, 19th of October

Comics 4 Comix, Cartoon Musuem, Well Street, Noho, 7-9pm, £15

Stand up comics and comix team up for the Cartoon Museum's first ever "Comics 4 Comix" stand up show. Modeled after the San Francisco Cartoon Art Museum's acclaimed annual 'nerd-comedy' event of the same name, we will host a super-funny evening of established and emerging comedians from the UK and abroad. Not your typical comedy club experience, this is a show celebrating superheroes, science fiction, monsters, wizardry and the imagination.

Friday, 20th of October

Launch party of The Hard Switch by Owen D. Pomery and published by Avery Hill. Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 7-9pm.

Owen D. Pomery (British Ice, Victory Point) has an architectural background which beautifully fused into his illustrative work to create stunning drawings that compliment his immersive narrative. We can't wait to be completely engrossed in this compelling sci-fi world and absorb Owen's masterful line-work. Pick up a signed bookplate edition of the comic that is exclusive to Gosh! from website for mail-order or collection

London One Piece Anime and Manga Meetup Group, Meltdown London, 342 Caledonian Road, 7.15-9.15pm.

"Come join us to talk about the latest One Piece episodes, Chapters, Theories, Projects, Games and more at London Meltdown Bar. After you are invited to stay at Karaoke Night and have fun!"

Saturday, 21st of October

Saving Sunshine, signing with Shazleen Khan, Gosh Comics, Berwick Street, Soho, 1-2pm,

Shazleen's dynamic and masterfully drawn artwork pumps so much life into the characters she creates and is such a treat to look at. It's no wonder why Khan's long-running and award-winning webcomic Buuza!! is so acclaimed. Her latest project with writer Saadia Faruqi is heartwarming slice-of-life about a Muslim American family on holiday in Florida, trying to overcome the intense sibling rivalry harboured by the children. Here's some words from the publisher:

"From Saadia Faruqi and Shazleen Khan comes a relatable, funny, and heart-wrenchingly honest graphic novel about Muslim American siblings who must learn how to stop fighting and support each other in a world that is often unkind. Pre-order a signed copy for ​mail-order or collection from website.

Workshop – Aardman Animation Model Making, Cartoon Musuem, Well Street, Noho, 2pm, 4pm, 7pm

We are super excited to be welcoming Aardman Animation to The Cartoon Museum to celebrate the Thirtieth Anniversary of Wallace & Gromit, The Wrong Trousers. Come and make your own Wallace & Gromit characters to take home with you, ably assisted by Jim Parkyn – one of Aardman Animation's own modelmakers. Workshops are suitable for age 6+, but we recommend the evening workshop for adults only. Tickets are limited, so book now as they are sure to sell out quickly! Please arrive promptly for your session as the workshops will start on time. Three Separate Sessions in One Day:

14:00 – 15:00: Session 1 (Children)

16:00 – 17:00: Session 2 (Children)

19:00 – 20:00: Session 3 (Adults)

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Monday, 23rd of October

Fortismere October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm £90

1. INTRODUCTION: Overview of comics and cartoon history and how they been used as tools for storytelling and communication over the years.

2. BASIC ANATOMY: Showing how the human body works and is designed to move.

3. CHARACTER DESIGN: How to work up designs for different types of characters and how they fit into the stories you want to tell.

4. STORYTELLING: Overview of comics storytelling, layout and structure.

5. SCRIPTING & LETTERING: A look at the basics of comics scriptwriting and how to produce clear lettering by hand for comics.

6. COLOURING: An exploration of different colouring techniques (including, if possible, computer colouring).

7. COMIC STRIP: Using the skills gathered so far, students will work on their own comic stories.

8. COMPLETE FINISHED COMIC: By the end of the course each student will produce their own complete 8 – 12 page comic strip.

Comic Making Mayhem, Wembley Library, Wembley Park, 11.30am-1pm, Free

Want to be the superhero of your own comic? Join us for lots of comic making fun at this autumn workshop.

Tuesday, 24th of October

Fortismere October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm £90

Wednesday, 25th of October

Fortismere October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm £90

Thursday, 26th of October

Fortismere October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm £90

Friday, 27th of October

MCM London Comic Con, Excel Centre, Docklands

With 17th & Oak, Alison Sampson, Barry Kitson, Dan Martin, Daniel Flanagan, James C Mulligan, Eren Angiolini, Gary Erskine, ioanaMuresanArt, Jeremy Adams, Kevin Maguire, Kieron Gillen, Kit Buss, Laura Howell, Lee Townsend, Marc Ellerby, Marc Laming, Mariano Laclaustra, Martin Griffiths, Michael Ajih, Mike Garley and Royal Stag Press, Nigel Parkinson, Oliver Levang, Patrick Mulholland, Pigeon, Sam Gilbey, Sarah Graley, Steve White, Sway Art, Vivian Truong

and Wocco.

Fortismere October Half Term Comic Club Age 7-14, Fortismere School, Tetherdown 9am-4pm £90

Saturday, 28th of October

MCM London Comic Con, Excel Centre, Docklands

OverBoard London – games, films, comics & geek culture, The Thirsty Bear, 62 Stamford Street, Southwark, 2-8pm

If you're looking for a laid-back Saturday playing some board games and talking nerd stuff in a pub with some awesome people, this is the meetup for you! Whether you're new to London or just want to get some long-lost in-person socialisation, we're a friendly community and welcome you all.

Sunday, 29th of October

MCM London Comic Con, Excel Centre, Docklands

Ongoing Exhibitions

Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers turns 30! until 16th April, Cartoon Museum, Wells St, Noho.

Released in 1993, The Wrong Trousers introduced icons Wallace & Gromit to the dangerous foe Feathers McGraw, a villainous penguin with ambitions to put Wallace's ingenious inventions to criminal use. The film won an Academy Award®; becoming part of a long legacy for the company as the home of British animation. For the film's 30th anniversary, The Cartoon Museum and Aardman are collaborating to bring you a truly spectacular exhibition that celebrates that legacy. We'll be showcasing behind the screen shots showing the artists and studio as the film was made, set pieces and models seen for the first time in London, and plenty of surviving original artwork.

WAVE: Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts, Japan House, Kensington High Street, until the 22nd October

Explore the vibrant diversity of Japanese graphic arts in this bold exhibition which bridges the worlds of fine art, and commercial illustration. The work of a selection of 60 Japanese artists is presented, with late 20th-century innovators Tanaami Keiichi and Yumura Teruhiko featured alongside a number of emerging artists being exhibited for the first time in the UK. Graphic arts featured in the exhibition include elements of pop art, surrealism and illustration, as well as the concept of heta-uma, which translates as 'bad, but good', and refers to apparently unskilled art which reveals greater merit upon close inspection. Emerging in the underground manga magazine GARO in the 1970s, heta-uma challenges our perspective of what is 'ugly' or 'beautiful' and our definitions of art itself. Variety and anarchy are ever-present in WAVE, with Jenny Kaori's bold, punky depictions of girlhood juxtaposed against Yukishita Mayu's brooding photorealist portraits and husband and wife team tupera tupera's delightful children's book illustration. Inspired by an annual exhibition in Tokyo of the same name, and curated by artists Hiro Sugiyama and Takahashi Kintarō, WAVE: Currents in Japanese Graphic Arts presents a rare opportunity to experience the diversity of Japanese illustration and graphic arts in one place outside Japan.

She Is My Daughter: All Of Her Is Me to 8th of October, The Cartoon Museum, Wells Street, Noho.

In 2019, the NGO Médecins Sans Frontières – also known as Doctors Without Borders or MSF – commissioned award-winning cartoonist Ella Baron to travel to its field hospital in Pibor, South Sudan. She spent several weeks interviewing and sketching staff and patients about the difficulties in accessing maternity care in this remote rural region. Rising star Ella Baron, who had scooped the Philip Geddes Prize for Foreign Reporting and Young Cartoonist of the Year already by this point, created an intimate and personal piece of graphic reportage out of her experience in the field. Her nine-page graphic short story follows the lives of three generations of women; Chacha, her daughter Laito, and Laito's daughter Maria. Their story is the subject of The Cartoon Museum's latest In-Focus capsule exhibition. A print version of the graphic short story Ella Baron created alongside prints and other pieces of merchandise to do with the exhibition in our shop.

