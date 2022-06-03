Thor #26 Preview: The Wrath of Thulk

Bruce Banner needs Odin's help to stop a raging Thulk in this preview of Thor #26. Can Odin calm down his son? Or will he just make him even madder? Daddy Issues are unpredictable, after all. Check out the preview below.

Thor #26

by Donny Cates & Martin Coccolo, cover by Gary Frank

"BANNER OF WAR" PART 4 Thor and Hulk's epic rivalry continues in the fourth installment of the characters' 60th Anniversary crossover celebration! Thanks to Odin, Thor now realizes the gravity of Banner's situation – and its connection to that mysterious, violent incident in El Paso. But when Iron Man's interference causes more harm than good, our two rivals face shocking changes that change the stakes of the battle…for good.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 08, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609539102611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609539102621 – THOR 26 SHAW CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539102631 – THOR 26 CLARKE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539102641 – THOR 26 COLA PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

