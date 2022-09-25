Thor #27 Preview: Ask Loki No Questions

Loki is lying to Thor in this preview of Thor #27. Well, a lie of ommission, really. So what else is new? Check out the preview below.

Thor #27

by Donny Cates & Al Ewing & Salvador Larroca, cover by Nic Klein

Donny Cates writes Venom once again, alongside guest artist Salvador Larroca! In this team-up of kings, Thor, King of Asgard, and Eddie Brock, King in Black, must set aside their personal differences to save the one thing they both love: Earth!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609539102711

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609539102721 – THOR 27 ZIRCHER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609539102731 – THOR 27 RAHZZAH PREDATOR VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.