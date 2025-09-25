Thor: Behemoth Of The Black Moon By Eric Powell From Abrams MarvelArts

Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: abrams, eric powell, the goon, thor

Thor: Behemoth Of The Black Moon by Eric Powell from Abrams and MarvelArts

The latest of the Marvel Arts line of original graphic novels licensed from Marvel by Abrams ComicArts, will be Thor: Behemoth Of The Black Moon, by The Goon creator Eric Powell, and to be published in May next year. Abrams has published a number of graphic novels and chapter books based on Marvel Comics properties for a number of different age audiences, including All the Hulk Feels, Iron Man: Something Strange!, The Avengers: The Veracity Trap, Fantastic Four: Full Circle, Spider-Man: Panel by Panel and the upcoming X-Men Elsewhen.

Thor: Behemoth of the Black Moon (Marvel Arts) Hardcover – May 12, 2026 by Eric Powell

An all-new story about the Mighty Thor in the celebrated Marvel Arts line, written and illustrated by Eric Powell, the five-time Eisner Award–winning, critically acclaimed creator of the bestselling comic book series The Goon. Eons ago, Odin waged war with Asgard's sister realm, Roangard, banishing it to the darkest reaches of the universe. Bound by pride and honor, Thor makes it his duty to help the people of Roangard. But when he arrives, he comes toe-to-toe with a darkness-dwelling threat, in a battle that will forever alter the fate of the realm. In Behemoth of the Black Moon, Powell explores the darker side of Asgard's history, as the God of Thunder grapples with the demons from his father's past, and learns that not every wrong can be made right. The newest title in the celebrated Marvel Arts line is about the Mighty Thor by the five-time Eisner Award–winning, critically acclaimed writer/artist Eric Powell, author of The Goon, which is currently in development as an adult animated film directed by David Fincher. Powell is a veteran writer/artist who has worked across the industry on a broad range of series from Hellboy to The Simpsons. He has a unique voice in the comics industry—a champion of creator-owned comics, and a creator who is a celebrated author and illustrator. His moody, evocative, classic style is perfect for Marvel Arts and provides fans with a look at the darker side of Asgard's history as the God of Thunder grapples with the demons from his father's past and learns that not every wrong can be made right.