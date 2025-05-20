Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: al ewing, thor

Thor Gets a New Identity in Thor #1 by Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry

Thor gets a new identity, or something, in Thor #1 by Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry, from Marvel Comics in August

Article Summary Thor gains a mysterious new identity in Thor #1 by Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry, launching August from Marvel Comics.

This fresh era follows Thor's death and rebirth after the conclusion of Immortal Thor #25.

Classic lore is revisited as Thor awakens as a man with a hammer in a reality where Asgard never existed.

Al Ewing teases an unprecedented journey for Thor, exploring his fate and the limits of his immortality.

When Marvel Comics launched their version of Thor, he was a mortal man, Dr Donald Blake, who found the hammer of Thor and could summon the God of Thunder by smacking it on the ground, transforming into his cane when Thor left. That was eventually done away with. But it looks like, to follow the Death Of Thor, he may be resurrected with a brand new identity. One that is yet to be revealed…

THOR #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 8/27

THE LEGEND BEGINS!

The Norse Myths tell of Gods who walked the Earth, doing great deeds for the mortals who believed in them. But Asgard isn't real, and never was. The Gods never soared in our skies, never stood with our heroes, never fought for kindness or justice. It was all just a story. Nobody's coming to help us. But somewhere in the city… a man is waking up. A man with a hammer.

"A LEGEND BEGINS ANEW IN THOR #1! Al Ewing's mythology-bending run of IMMORTAL THOR is brought down to Earth this August in THOR #1, a new era of the title with artist Pasqual Ferry! Thor's impending demise in the pages of Al Ewing's IMMORTAL THOR has been teased for months. Now, learn about his coming rebirth! Following IMMORTAL THOR #25 in July, Ewing will launch a new run of THOR alongside artist Pasqual Ferry, who makes a thunderous return to character following his acclaimed work during Matt Fraction's Thor run. A major shift in Ewing's overall Thor narrative, THOR #1 sets up a captivating new status quo for the God of Thunder unlike any in his 60+ year history. "Since the very first issue of IMMORTAL THOR, Thor's been facing the end of his tale… but that was only the end of Act One," Ewing explained. "As the next chapter begins, Thor must face threats he's never faced, from a place he's never been… until now. Is he alive? Is he dead? Is he immortal… or much, much more? You'll have to join us to find out."

And this is the solicit for Immortal Thor #25 in which the new identity will be revealed…

IMMORTAL THOR #25

(W) Al Ewing (A) Justin Greenwood (CA) Alex Ross

THE STORY ENDS… At the end of his tale, Thor strode into Vidblainn, third land of the dead, whence nothing could return. And there, beyond all battles, beyond all cares, he stood and fought for justice one last time – against the great Serpent who wore his own face and held his own hammer. This was the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the deciding of his fate. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 02, 2025 SRP: $5.99

