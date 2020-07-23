More Printings For Thor, Venom, Chu, Hulk, Strange Academy, Etc.

Marvel Comics and Image Comics are sending more comic books back to the printers.

Thor #4 is set to get a fourth printing with a Nic Klein cover as it has burnt through its third printing so fast.

We knew that Venom #25 had sold out of its second printing and was going to a third already. But we didn't know that the third printing, featuring a Mark Bagley art cover will also have a 1:25 sketch wraparound variant by artist Ryan Stegman that looks like this.

Joining them at the point mill will be Strange Academy #1 also getting a third printing with a Humberto Ramos cover.

Immortal Hulk #35 getting a mere second printing with an Alex Ross cover. I wonder if it will have printing envy?

As well as Marvel second printings, Goddamned Virgin Brides #1 gets a second printing for August 19th. Same date as Adventureman #2 and Chu #1. Here are the solicitations and the links.

CHU #1 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN208562

(W) John Layman (A/CA) Dan Boultwood

"THE FIRST COURSE," Part One-TONY CHU is a cibopath, able to get psychic impressions from what he eats. SAFFRON CHU is a cibopars, able to learn secrets from who she eats with. Tony is a cop. Saffron is a criminal. They are brother and sister, and they are on a collision course. Spinning out of the multiple Eisner Award-winning and New York Times bestselling series CHEW comes CHU, a felonious new food noir about cops, crooks, cooks, and clairvoyants.In Shops: Aug 19, 2020

SRP: $3.99

ADVENTUREMAN #2 2ND PTG

IMAGE COMICS

JUN208563

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Terry Dodson, Rachel Dodson

The mysterious disappearance of the original Adventureman gets a little more complicated when, in the modern era, single mom Claire Connell stumbles into his legacy. But with the adventuremantle come untold dangers from those who would seek to destroy it! In Shops: Aug 19, 2020

SRP: $3.99

GODDAMNED VIRGIN BRIDES #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN208564

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) R. M. Guera

NEW STORY ARC

Writer JASON AARON and artist R.M. GUÉRA return to the stark and brutal world of THE GODDAMNED for the long-awaited second chapter of their biblical-noir epic.

Genesis 6:4. "…the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men. And they bore children to them…"

In the time before the Great Flood, the world of man is a place of wanton violence and unbridled depravity. But hidden high atop a mountain, there is a very different sort of world. One without men. Here, the holy sisters at a secret nunnery live in paradise, a new Eden, rearing their flock of orphaned girls to embrace their future as blessed Brides of the Sons of God. But when Sharri and Jael, two girls on the cusp of flowering, uncover what it truly means to become a Bride, they realize there's only one way to escape the bonds of matrimony: run like hell.In Shops: Aug 19, 2020

SRP: $3.99

THOR #2 4TH PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208568

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY #1 3RD PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208567

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL HULK #35 2ND PTG VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208566

(W) Al Ewing (A) Mike Hawthorne (CA) Alex Ross

In Shops: Aug 26, 2020

SRP: $3.99

VENOM #25 3RD PTG STEGMAN SKETCH VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUN208565

(W) Donny Cates (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Ryan Stegman

In Shops: Aug 19, 2020

SRP: $5.99