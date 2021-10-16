Thor Grapples With Losing his Mojo in God of Hammers

Thor has long been known as one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe, but over the last decade, questions have arisen about the God of Thunder. It seems like he's constantly finding himself "unworthy" of lifting his own hammer in various storylines. Thor losing the ability to lift his hammer happens so frequently, we're starting to wonder whether the Odinson has lost his mojo. Now, it's gone completely missing!

Listen, Thor. It happens to all guys sometimes. Well, not us. But other guys. The thing is, you have to not overthink it. Then you just get up in your own head, the pressure is on, and who can perform like that? So just try clearing your mind, focusing on the task at hand, and get out of your own way, brother! Or just pop a viagra.

Anyway, Global Entertainment Superstar Donny Cates' run on Thor has been all about Thor dealing with his impotence issues, and it all comes to a head in November with the start of God of Hammers, a new storyline beginning in Thor #19 that sees Thor turn to his father, Odin, who also has a history of disappointing his partners, for help. Of course, Thor's Daddy Issues surely play a role in his problems, so we're not sure how good an idea that is.

From the press release:

The God of Hammers is about to be unleashed! Next month, Donny Cates continues his action-packed Asgardian saga with a brand-new story, and artist Nic Klein is back for twists and turns that not even the All-Father can possibly be ready for! The story will provide payoffs to a plot that's been building up since the very beginning of Cates and Klein's run—the secret legacy of Thor's mighty weapon Mjolnir! Mjolnir, the powerful Uru hammer that Thor has wielded in battle for centuries, has gone missing! And nobody, not even the all-seeing Lady Sif, is able to locate it. So Thor must turn to the last person he wants help from: Odin. For until the hammer is found, nobody is safe!

Damn! You know things are getting serious when even Lady Sif can't find the hammer. If Lady Sif was looking for our hammer, we assure you… you know what, this is a family site.

Making his return as series artist, Klein will also make his debut as the series' new main cover artist. In addition, the issue will have variant covers by superstar artists Gary Frank and Mahmud Asrar as well as Ema Lupacchino's Infinity Saga Variant Cover. Check out all of the covers in the gallery below right now—plus the newly revealed cover of January's THOR #21, Part 3 of "God of Hammers"! Be there when the fatal prophecy of the God of Hammers begins in THOR #19 on November 17! Retailers, don't forget to order your copies of THOR #19 by Monday, October 20!

Along with this press release, Marvel highlighted a bunch of variant covers. Overcompensating for something? They also unveiled the cover to January's Thor #21, showing The Odinson going to extreme lengths to try to regain his mojo. Hey, whatever it takes, Odinson. Check out the solicits and covers below.

THOR #19

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by NIC KLEIN

Main Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by Gary Frank

Variant Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Thor Infinity Saga Variant Cover by EMA LUPACCHINO

On Sale 11/17 THOR #21

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by NIC KLEIN

Main Cover by NIC KLEIN

On Sale 1/12