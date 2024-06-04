Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: harrogate, thought buble, travelling man

Thought Bubble Bursaries For Comic Creators To Attend The Show

Thought Bubble and Travelling Man are accepting applications for micro-bursaries for fifteen UK-based comic creators to atend the show.

Article Summary Thought Bubble offers micro-bursaries for 15 UK comic creators to showcase their work.

Each selected creator receives £325 and table space at the 2024 Thought Bubble Convention.

Special consideration for Disabled, Creators of Colour, and Trans/Non-Binary applicants.

Application deadline for the bursaries is midnight, 23rd June 2024; must be UK-based.

Britain's biggest comic book-focused comic con and comics art festival, Thought Bubble, as well as Northern comic book store chain and Travelling Man are accepting applications for micro-bursaries for fifteen UK-based comic creators who will each receive table space at Thought Bubble Comic Convention 2024 in November to exhibit, sell and promote their work, plus a cash bursary of £325, raised in part from individual donations. Previous recipients include Kat Rose, Alexandra McCarthy, Ivy Rae Robinson, Jonah Walker, Tabbycolours, Simon Krawczyk, Shri Gunasekara, Kayla Lui, Han X Rivers, Torgom Wells, Leo Ioviero, Emma Reynolds, Dominica Claribelle, Juno, and Azbt.

Five of the fifteen recipients each will be selected from those who identify as Disabled Comic Creators, Comic Creators of Colour, and Trans/Non-Binary Comic Creators. Thought Bubble states that recipients can be at any stage of their creative careers, but must be at least working towards creating comics work. Those who wish to apply must put their name forward and complete the relevant form before midnight on Sunday, the 23rd of June, 2024.

Whether or not winners are to be identified as such remains at the discretion of the applicant, as the selected creators will not be announced publicly, however they are welcome to share the news should they wish to. Recipients of the micro-bursaries must be UK-based and hold a UK bank account or a PayPal. The previous two years' micro-bursary recipients are not eligible for this selection round. Recipients should be available to travel to Harrogate Convention Centre on the weekend of 16th and 17th of November 2024 and exhibit on both days. Recipients do not need to be full-time or professional comic creators, but you do need to have made or be working towards making comics to be a recipient (webcomics or anything sequential counts). And comics do not need to be the only thing recipients create. If applicants are under 16, a contact for a parent or guardian must also be provided to ensure permission has been granted first, and they will also need to accompany you to the convention weekend. The cash can be used for any means, and all entrants, whether successful or unsuccessful, will be contacted via email within 15 working days of the deadline. The selection process will be curated by the Thought Bubble team. Good luck, all…

–

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!