Thought Bubble Debut: Milo and Rex by Eight-Year Old Aubrey

Milo And Rex is a new comic book making its debut at Thought Bubble this weekend, and was created by 8-year old Aubrey, with a little help from Mister Hope. And they will both be there are the show.

"Milo Mole was digging one day and managed to dig right into Rex's living room. Hitting it off instantly, the two best friends get up to all sorts, with hilarious and (sometimes stinky) results. With stories by Aubrey and some additional material from Mister Hope. Aubrey and Mister Hope are pleased to be debuting their collaborative comic at Thought Bubble this year. Stop by table 56 in Bubbleboy Hall to grab your copy!" Will do Mister Hope! And absolutely, Aubrey!

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!