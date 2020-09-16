Thought Bubble Festival Announces Details Of November's Digital Show

Thought Bubble, the UK's largest comic art festival, has shared a first look at programme for this year's digital convention taking place, on-line, on 14th-15th November. Making the decision to postpone the event earlier this year due to public health considerations, the festival began preparing to bring one of the most important dates in the UK comics calendar together, despite the ongoing pandemic. Thought Bubble will be free to attend for all but will have an open fundraising link over the festival week if fans would like to contribute. Funds will go towards Thought Bubble's running costs following a year with no income. Links to Thought Bubble's fundraising efforts will be shared closer to the time.

Guests and events announced today include an 'In Conversation' event featuring influential cartoonist and journalist Joe Sacco who will be interviewed by journalist Ian Dunt, as well as appearances from the likes of Kelly Sue DeConnick, Scott Snyder, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Joëlle Jones, Jeff Lemire, John McCrea, Chip Zdarsky, Babs Tarr, Jock, James Tynion IV, Emma Rios, Cecil Castellucci, Charlie Adlard, Sean Phillips, Ronald Wimberly, Rafael Albuquerque, Christian Ward, Sara Alfageeh, Sanford Greene, G. Willow Wilson, Duncan Fegredo, Kieron Gillen, Ben Oliver, David LaFuente, Alex Norris, Andy Belanger, Lee Garbett, Shelly Bond, Erika Price, Ram V and the premiere of a new documentary on UK comics icon Ian Kennedy, produced and directed by Phillip Vaughan.

The weekend will also host exclusive events and content including from

ComiXology, Jonathan Cape Graphic Novels, 2000 AD, Mondo, Artgecko Sketchbooks, Serial Box, Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds Arts University, and more. Thought Bubble have also announced they will be holding a small number of socially distanced events in Leeds this November in collaboration with the Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen, Leeds Arts University and Travelling Man – all events will follow strict social distancing guidelines. The Belgrave has introduced a number of safety measures; including socially-distanced assigned seating,sanitiser stations, table service and a one-way system throughout the venue. In order to make the events as accessible as possible, tickets must be booked in advance via the venue's ticket outlet DICE. More information on these events will be released soon.

Alongside the exclusive content, panels, Q&As and masterclasses, Thought Bubble will be hosting five digital exhibitor halls featuring online shops for the hundreds of creators and artists who exhibit at Thought Bubble each year.

Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, Thought Bubble Founder & Director said "The guest programme we have built for Thought Bubble 2020 is so amazing. Having the convention digital this year has meant we can reach guests we wouldn't normally dream of having all coming together in one line-up. We are so happy to be putting together something like this for the comics community to get excited about after a year has been filled with so much negativity and we can't wait to share our full programme with you soon!"