Three JSA Solo Comics #1 in DC Comics October 2023 Full Solicits

DC Comics' October 2023 solicitations include Wesley Dodds: The Sandman, Jay Garrick: The Flash #1 & Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #1

As well as Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong and Amazons Attack (though sadly not Amazons Attack Godzilla), as seen over the weekend, DC Comics' October 2023 solicitations also confirm three new JSA solo comics, with Wesley Dodds: The Sandman, Jay Garrick: The Flash #1, Alan Scott: The Green Lantern #1, as well as a comic that joins the dots between both Aquaman movies, and Batman's ancient enemy of Gotham War looking more and more like the return of Ra's Al Ghul.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. GODZILLA VS. KONG #1

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by DREW JOHNSON

Variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1:100 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Blank sketch cover

Special foil variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE ($6.99 US)

Godzilla "Roar Sound FX" gatefold variant cover by

CHRISTIAN DUCE ($14.99 US) ON SALE 11/14/23

Kong "Roar Sound FX" gatefold variant cover by

CHRISTIAN DUCE ($14.99 US) ON SALE 11/14/23

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's Monsterverse in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong

Clark Kent is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay!

What started as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction from acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point)!



BATMAN #138

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Variant cover by FRANK CHO

1:25 variant cover by KIA ASAMIYA

1:50 variant cover by FRANK CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/3/23

Batman is on the ropes as the Gotham War heats up following a shocking betrayal! It's father versus son, teacher versus student in the knockout fourth chapter of this brutal war. But who is really pulling the strings in this explosive event? Thousands of years have led to this moment!



CATWOMAN #58

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by TIRSO CONS

Variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

1:50 variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

Every general puts their plans into play as Selina Kyle's cat's cradle threatens to pull the city apart. Red Hood, fundamentally changed, struggles to find his new role in this broken city. Claws fly, secrets are told, and hearts are on the line in the penultimate chapter of the Gotham War event.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR: RED HOOD #2

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Batman's plan for Jason Todd backfires…but in a good way? The Red Hood prepares for the final battle of the Gotham War…but what will he have left when the dust settles?!



BATMAN/CATWOMAN: THE GOTHAM WAR: SCORCHED EARTH #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY and TINI HOWARD

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

Variant cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

1:25 variant cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

1:50 variant cover by SIMONE BIANCHI

1:100 variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Special foil cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/31/23

The final chapter of this epic crossover is here, and Batman and his family must find a way to overcome the endgame of an ancient enemy! Can the Bat and the Cat set their differences aside? Is this the end of the Bat-Family? Lives change forever in this action-packed conclusion!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1075

Written by RAM V

Art by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by DAN WATTERS

Backup art by AARON CAMPBELL

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:25 variant cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

1:50 variant cover by EVAN CAGLE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

As Batman races through the streets of Gotham and out of the Orgham's grasp, Bruce races through the memories in his mind as the Azmer demon tries to take hold of him…except the only thing in the demon's way is Bruce's own inner demons…and Barbatos.

Then, in the backups, can Bruce's memory of Alfred consoling him as a boy be preserved from the Azmer if he takes Barbatos's offer?



NIGHTWING #107

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by DANIELE DI NICUOLO

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:25 variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's life is not for Nightwing! When Nightwing's investigation into who left the vault under his name leads him to discover a mysterious group behind the Hold, his past come back to haunt him in the form of the Hold's leader…



BATMAN AND ROBIN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

Variant cover by KAEL NGU

1:25 variant cover by LEIRIX

1:50 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:100 variant cover by KAEL NGU

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

Introducing Shush. Who does she work for? And how have they turned one of Batman's greatest tools against him? Urban Jungle continues as the father and son dynamic duo are on the deadly case! But first, Damian must deal with…his first day of school?!



BIRDS OF PREY #2

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

Connecting variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:25 variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

1:50 variant cover by OTTO SCHMIDT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/3/23

Black Canary has built an all-new team with a very specific and very dangerous first mission: extraction! Their target: ! She's being held on and guarded by a battalion of . Sounds simple enough, right? Well, then we're explaining it wrong! It's a terrible mission! And before it can even be launched, the Birds have to gather a few mysterious supplies and see some old familiar faces…that they punch!

BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #6

Written by GUILLEM MARCH, ED BRISSON, ROB WILLIAMS, COLLIN KELLY, and JACKSON LANZING

Art by GUILLEM MARCH, JEFF SPOKES, STEFANO LANDINI, and JORGE MOLINA

Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant covers by CHRISTIAN WARD and GUILLEM MARCH

1:25 variant cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Guillem March writes and draws a poignant and heartfelt tale of redemption in "Back to Year One." The shocking final chapter of Stormwatch has arrived from Ed Brisson and Jeff Spokes: What secret has Director Bones been withholding from the team all this time?! Emilia Harcourt returns…from the dead?! A mystery unfolds courtesy of Rob Williams and Stefano Landini! Plus: a no-holds-barred story of Batman from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Jorge Molina in their first Batman Black & White story!

THE PENGUIN #3

Written by TOM KING

Art by RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVI

Variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

1:25 variant cover by TONY SHASTEEN

1:50 variant cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

The Penguin knows that to return to power in Gotham City he's going to need a crew that's not based in the city or caught up in the Gotham War…so he makes a play for a surprising group. Enter, the Force of July!



HARLEY QUINN #33

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup written by GRETCHEN FELKER-MARTIN

Backup art by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

1:50 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Big ears, even bigger feet, big cartoon peepers. I'd know this dame anywhere. It was me and I was dead and a dang ol' bunny rabbit! Oh no, not again!!! As if moonlighting as a community college professor wasn't time-consuming enough, I decide to dip my pinkie toes into the metaphysical private investigation game…all while babysitting a literal princess! Good thing I am not at all stressed out by my life.

PLUS: Get ready for a special Halloween story cooked up by my pals Gretchen Felker-Martin and Hayden Sherman that's sure to make your skin crawl so hard it tears itself right off yer body.



POISON IVY #15

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by SOZOMAIKA

1:25 variant cover by SEB McKINNON

1:50 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/3/23

Ivy comes face to…face with the mysterious and uncanny Peter Undyne in his bizarre labyrinth deep within the heart of Gotham City. Can Pamela Isley survive their confrontation and navigate Undine's treacherous world, or will Ivy be consumed and left forever changed? Meanwhile, Croc goes sightseeing.



WESLEY DODDS: THE SANDMAN #1

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

Variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by KERON GRANT

Golden Age foil cover by RILEY ROSSMO ($6.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

No one escapes the Sandman's dark dreams, not even Wesley Dodds himself. After years of testing and experimentation, Wesley perfected his sleep gas as the optimal weapon to fight crime without causing undue harm. But when his journal detailing all his failed and far more deadly formulas is stolen, the Sandman must hunt down the thief and the people in the shadows pulling the strings before the contents of the journal are released!

JAY GARRICK: THE FLASH #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

Variant cover by SERG ACUNA

Golden Age foil cover by JORGE CORONA ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

Spinning out of the events of Stargirl: The Lost Children and Justice Society of America, Jay Garrick is reunited with his long-lost daughter, Judy. After being pulled from the timeline, Judy returns to a world where she and her dad aren't the only ones that ride the lightning, but is there enough space for her in Jay and Joan's life? And can they keep up with their teenage daughter and make up for lost time?



ALAN SCOTT: THE GREEN LANTERN #1

Written by TIM SHERIDAN

Art by CIAN TORMEY

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by JOHN K. SNYDER III

Variant cover by NICK ROBLES

Golden Age foil variant cover by DAVID TALASKI ($5.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Alan Scott's early days as the Green Lantern are seen in a new light! The Green Lantern is the most powerful member of the JSA, beloved by all of America, but his personal life is a well-kept secret. This is a story about love, about fear, and most of all about courage to stand up to that fear. Alan Scott's past is the key to his future when the Red Lantern appears, ready to strike down the mighty Green Lantern!

AMAZONS ATTACK #1

Written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and TAJ TENFOLD

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

1:50 variant cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons are now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically

searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this roller coaster of a debut issue!

Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champion of Shazam!) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends), this series promises to be an action-packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior women in the DCU!

WONDER WOMAN #2

Written by TOM KING and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by DANIEL SAMPERE and VASCO GEORGIEV

Cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Variant covers by CHRIS SAMNEE and JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 variant cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

AN ARMY OF ONE!

Now a wanted fugitive, Wonder Woman readies herself for battle against Commander Steel and his soldiers, her former love Steve Trevor being one of them! What could this face-off mean for her position in the world of heroes? Will it further her quest for the truth about the rogue Amazon or end in bloodshed? Find out as this demigoddess takes on an entire army!

Plus, the prelude to Amazons Attack!



THE FLASH #2

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by MIKE DEODATO JR. and TRISH MULVIHILL

Variant covers by MIKE DEODATO JR. and BJORN BARENDS

1:25 variant cover by JAMES HARREN

1:50 variant cover by MATT TAYLOR

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

As Wally West faces massively powered-up old foes as well as a new, mysterious being, he encounters a group of alien explorers who are very interested in Wally's powers (which continue to glitch). Also, something seems to be literally bubbling up in Keystone City, as the new era for the Scarlet Speedster continues!

New Character Debut: THE STILLNESS!



SUPERMAN #7/#850

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV, DAN JURGENS, and others

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by LEE BERMEJO, FRANK CHO, DAVID NAKAYAMA, DAVID FINCH, and GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

1:25 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

1:50 variant cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

1:100 inks variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

JIM LEE ICONS SERIES: SUPERMAN variant cover ($9.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

Superman #850! A special oversize issue celebrating Superman and his super-legacy!

Since the start of Superman #1 and Dawn of DC, a mystery has been brewing in Metropolis. Now that mystery's secrets are unleashed, with startling revelations that set up a massive story in 2024!

"The Chained" continues as Superman battles against an overpowered new menace who wants to destroy Metropolis! Superman must decide if he is willing to follow Lex's tragic orders to take the Chained down!

And Lex Luthor is visited by a blast from his past. One that will impact his future forever.



ACTION COMICS #1058

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, GENE LUEN YANG, and GREG HAHN

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, and TRAVIS MERCER

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant covers by JORGE JIMENEZ and CARLA COHEN

1:25 variant cover by FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNES

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Superman versus Clark Kent! When the mysterious young Norah Stone drains Superman's strength and unleashes an impostor tyrant Superman on Metropolis in his place, a powerless Clark Kent is forced to face the monster alone. Who is Norah Stone? And can Clark protect his identity while fighting this impossible battle? Featuring Gene Luen Yang and Viktor Bogdanovic's return to the Super-Man of China!



SUPERGIRL SPECIAL #1

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE

Cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by FRANK CHO and WILL JACK

1:25 variant cover by RAMON PEREZ

1:50 variant cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Foil variant cover by WILL JACK ($8.99 US)

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/31/23

GIRL INTERRUPTED!

After joining the Superman Family and their heroic efforts in Metropolis, Kara thought she had found her place in the world. But there's only room in town for one Supergirl, and Power Girl's sudden reappearance has made her redundant. Her identity and role are both in question as she looks for answers. Will they lead her out of the city or out of this world?

Find out as critically acclaimed writer Mariko Tamaki (Supergirl: Being Super) returns to the Maid of Might with the help of Skylar Patridge (Wonder Woman)!



BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #20

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by BJORN BARENDS

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

Embossed Foil Magog Helmet variant cover ($7.99 US)

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

The return of Boy Thunder! To find and save Superman's former protégé, the World's Finest duo bridges the dimensional gulf between their world and an Earth with a jaded Superman, a broken Batman, and a war-hungry Wonder Woman—the world of Kingdom Come!



POWER GIRL #2

Written by LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by EDUARDO PANSICA

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant covers by JEE HYUNG LEE and LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI

1:25 variant cover by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

1:50 variant cover by LAURA BRAGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Road trip! As a Kryptonian virus rapidly spreads along the coast, Power Girl departs Metropolis looking to redeem herself for her catastrophic mistakes. It's not easy being a part of the Super-Family, but Paige has never let the pressure get to her before. She just needs something to punch. And she's found her target in space pirate and hater of all who hail from Krypton: Amalak!



SHAZAM! #4

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by JOHN TIMMS and CHRIS SAMNEE

1:25 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:50 variant cover by GERALD PAREL

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/3/23

Shadiness. Hatefulness. Arrogance. Zeal. Anger. Malice. These are the new powers of Shazam—and if Billy doesn't find a way to get them under control, the lives of everyone around him will be forever destroyed!



STEELWORKS #5

Written by MICHAEL DORN

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by DIEGO LATORRE

1:25 variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

THE PENULTIMATE CHAPTER HAS ARRIVED!

Our heroes brace for impact as a startling new weapon emerges from deep beneath Hob's Bay to wreak havoc on Metropolis! As the fight for the future of the city nears its shocking final showdown, Steel and Superwoman's combined powers—and their engagement—will be tested like never before!



HAWKGIRL #4

Written by JADZIA AXELROD

Art and cover by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

Hawkgirl and Galaxy were looking forward to taking a break from super-heroics for an afternoon. Vulpecula isn't about to let that happen, and promptly puts the entire city of Metropolis in danger! Steel and Supergirl are on hand to join the fight, but can our high-flying heroines handle…a gigantic, fire-breathing dragon?!



TITANS #4

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL and DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:50 variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

There's a storm coming for the Titans! Brother Eternity continues to gain power as he toes the line between super-villain and well-meaning philanthropist. Can the team discover his dark secrets before the world falls under his spell? Plus, Beast Boy's mission to Borneo gains the unwanted attention of one of the most dangerous players in the DCU…Amanda Waller!

CYBORG #4

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art by TOM RANEY

Cover by EDWIN GALMON

Variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

1:25 variant cover by DARRYL BANKS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

It's an A.I. uprising! Cyborg has his hands busy as Solace's synths run rampant in the streets of Detroit. Is CEO Markus Wilcox—seething with resentment at Victor Stone's rejection of his vision—behind this? Or is something…or someone…more sinister at play?



WORLD'S FINEST: TEEN TITANS #4

Written by MARK WAID

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

Cover by CHRIS SAMNEE

Variant covers by EVAN "DOC" SHANER and JOHN TIMMS

1:25 variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

1:50 variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

BREAKING UP IS SUPER HARD TO DO!

America's sweetest situationship breaks hearts—including Aqualad's and Wonder Girl's own!—when Garth realizes a part of him isn't fully in it with Donna. To heal the wounds, Wally invites Garth and Roy to a sleepover at his folks' home, where Aqualad opens up about his fluid sexuality. Meanwhile, Mal assists Bumblebee in an unexpected battle, giving him a taste of the Teen Titan he could be…



TALES OF THE TITANS #4

Written by ANDREW CONSTANT

Art by BRANDT & STEIN

Cover by NICOLA SCOTT

Variant cover by RAMON PEREZ

1:25 variant cover by JORGE CORONA

1:50 variant cover by BRUKA JONES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Beast Boy barely survived the events of Dark Crisis, suffering a brutal attack from Deathstroke and losing an eye in the process. With his confidence weakened, he's been unable to hold the shape of the large and mighty animals that define him as a hero. But when a scientist with nothing to lose needs Beast Boy's powers for terrifying ends, Gar will have to face what truly makes him special…and save his own life in the process! The events of this issue set up the next big DCU epic—do not miss it!

GREEN LANTERN #4

Written by JEREMY ADAMS and PETER J. TOMASI

Art by XERMANICO and DAVID LAFUENTE

Cover by XERMANICO

Variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

1:25 variant cover by DAVID LAFUENTE

1:50 variant cover by MIKEL JANIN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

After Sinestro's attack on Ferris Air, Hal calls in a fast friend for help. This brave and bold duo comes one step closer to uncovering the mystery of Sinestro's plans, all while Hal continues to figure out what it means to be

the only Green Lantern on Earth!

PLUS: Meet the all-new character SINSON, in the first installment of a prelude story the to upcoming Sinister Sons by Peter J. Tomasi and David Lafuente!

GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by MONTOS

Cover by TAJ TENFOLD

Variant covers by MIRKO COLAK and JOHN GIANG

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

1:50 variant cover by RAFAEL SARMENTO

Artist Spotlight variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

As John Stewart travels to Metropolis to meet with Steelworks, the Radiant Dead have claimed their first victim on Earth-0 and are ravenously hunting for John. Stripped of his ring and unaware of the danger he's in, John is caught completely unprepared to face this otherworldly horror…and to unravel the shocking identity of the Revenant Queen!

BLUE BEETLE #2

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Spanish-language cover and interior by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

1:25 variant cover by DIEGO OLORTEGUI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/3/23

Someone is out there hunting Beetles, and after the attack on Ted Kord lands him in the hospital, Jaime is on high alert and ready for a fight. But will he be ready when he comes face-to-face with the Blood Scarab?!

FIRE & ICE: WELCOME TO SMALLVILLE #2

Art by JOANNE STARER

Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by GREG SMALLWOOD

1:25 variant cover by JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/3/23

What's a Smallville fight club without any fighters? While Ice discovers the magic of community heroism—no superpowers required—Fire's latest scheme to restore their former glory brings Ambush Bug(?!) to town, but their violent attempts at viral fame go unnoticed by the world. Could a chance encounter with Smallville's hottest bartender show Fire the light? Or will the sparks that fly between them burn the town to the ground? It's Fire we're talking about, so…probably the latter?

GREEN ARROW #5

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE, PHIL HESTER

Cover by PHIL HESTER

Variant cover by ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Past, present, and future Oliver Queens fight for who gets to return home! But at what cost?! Arsenal and Black Canary are joined by an unlikely ally in their hunt for Amanda Waller, and they uncover a large piece of the Dawn of DC puzzle!

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #7

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by LEIRIX

1:25 variant cover by IVAN TAO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

General Immortus stands victorious against the Doom Patrol and has now set his sights on nothing less than world domination! The team's only hope for salvation is asking for help from one of their greatest enemies, but only if Immortus doesn't get to them first! Everything's been leading to these final moments and a happy ending is not guaranteed.

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM SPECIAL #1

Written by TIM SEELEY, JOEY ESPOSITO, and ETHAN SACKS

Art by MIGUEL MENDONCA, RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT, and SCOT EATON

Cover by IVAN REIS

Variant cover by JIM CHEUNG

1:25 variant cover by BELEN ORTEGA

Photo variant cover

Blank sketch variant

$6.99 US | 64 pages | One-shot | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/31/23

Discover the shocking events that connect the smash-hit Aquaman movie to the eagerly anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom! Aquaman balances his duties as king and as a member of the Justice League, all while planning a wedding! Black Manta is on the hunt for Atlantean tech to help rebuild his armor! Orm plots to escape his Atlantean prison! Three action-packed tales crammed into a single special!

RETURN OF SUPERMAN 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by DAN JURGENS, LOUISE SIMONSON, JERRY ORDWAY,

and KARL KESEL

Art by TRAVIS MOORE, DAN JURGENS, BRETT BREEDING, JON BOGDANOVE,

BUTCH GUICE, TOM GRUMMETT, and DOUG HAZLEWOOD

Cover by DAN JURGENS

Variant covers by JOHN GIANG, DAVE WILKINS, FRANCIS MANAPUL,

and BEN OLIVER

1:25 variant cover by BRAD WALKER

1:50 variant cover by JON BOGDANOVE

Foil variant cover by DAN JURGENS ($10.99 US)

$9.99 US | 80 pages | Prestige | (all covers card stock)

ON SALE 10/31/23

Superman returns! After the tragic events of more than 30 years ago, when Superman met his end at the hands of Doomsday, Metropolis mourned the loss of their greatest hero and soon turned their attention to the search for his successor. Four Supermen rose to the challenge: Superboy, Steel, Eradicator, and Cyborg Superman. Each with their own strengths and weaknesses, they fought in honor of the original Man of Steel. Little did they know, his return was just around the corner!

To celebrate the Reign of the Supermen and Return of Superman, DC has brought back the original creative teams for new stories set in the wake of Superman's death. It all begins with new Daily Planet editor-in-chief Lois Lane discovering Perry White's journals from the time and the secrets he kept as he searched for who could be the next Superman. What could this discovery mean for our present? Find out in this special that's sure to be a classic in the future!

BATMAN: CITY OF MADNESS #1

Written by CHRISTIAN WARD

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

Variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:25 variant cover by MARTIN SIMMONDS

1:50 variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

Buried deep beneath Gotham City there exists another Gotham. This Gotham Below is a living nightmare, populated by twisted mirrors of our Gotham's denizens, fueled by the fear and hatred flowing down from

above. For decades, the doorway between the cities has been sealed and heavily guarded by the Court of Owls. But now the door swings wide, and the twisted version of the Dark Knight has escaped…to trap and train a Robin of his own. Batman must form an uneasy alliance with the Court and its deadly allies to stop him—and to hold back the wave of twisted super-villains, nightmarish versions of his own nemeses, each one worse than the last, that's spilling into his streets!

Visionary writer-artist Christian Ward unleashes his cosmic-horror take on Batman's world, in a tribute to disturbing Dark Knight classics like Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Gothic! You'll never look at Batman's villains the same way again…you simply won't have the stomach for it!

DANGER STREET VOL. 1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNES

$19.99 US | 192 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | ISBN: 978-1-77951-842-2

ON SALE 11/28/23

Joining the Justice League is a goal for any superhero, but what happens when a quest for membership takes a sinister turn?

Join Starman, Metamorpho, and Warlord as they look to prove themselves worthy by summoning and defeating Darkseid in battle. But calling upon a New God never ends well, and now their world is headed for a crisis! The journey to save the day will be a treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters. Each person the heroes encounter plays a crucial role in this gripping narrative that's a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool. Expect the unexpected with a supporting cast featuring Manhunter, Lady Cop, the Green Team, and the Creeper! A multilayered crime drama starring some of DC's most obscure creations: no one will see it coming, but everyone will want to see where it goes!

Collects Danger Street #1-6.

STRANGE ADVENTURES: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

$49.99 US | 448 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-308-2

ON SALE 1/2/24

Adam Strange is the hero of Rann, a man famous throughout the galaxy for his bravery and honor. After leading his adopted home to victory in a great planetary war, Adam and his wife, Alanna, retire to Earth, where they are greeted by cheers, awards, and parades. But not all is as happy and nice as it seems, as the decisions Adam made during battles on Rann come back to haunt his family and threaten the entire DC Universe. This deluxe edition of the Hugo-nominated series collects Strange Adventures #1-12, Strange Adventures Director's Cut #1, a brand-new introduction by Tom King, an exclusive new cover by series artists Mitch Gerads and Evan "Doc" Shaner, plus over a dozen pages of behind-the-scenes extras.

NIGHTWING VOL. 4: THE LEAP

Written by TOM TAYLOR, JAY KRISTOFF, and C.S. PACAT

Art by BRUNO REDONDO, DANIELE DI NICUOLO, EDUARDO PANSICA, INAKI MIRANDA, and others

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-086-9

ON SALE 12/12/23

Nightwing meets his biggest fan! Too bad it interrupts a romantic weekend and leads to a battle with a soul-sucking demon. And with Blockbuster off the board, Tony Zucco heads to Blüdhaven in an attempt to claim the city as his own…but will Heartless claim victory first with his army of prison inmates? Then, find out who the villain is behind the platinum mask. Join Nightwing as he trains Jon Kent and follow Bitewing in her first year with her humans Nightwing and Batgirl and see how she takes a bite out of crime! Collects Nightwing #97-100 and Nightwing 2022 Annual.

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL VOL. 2

Written by TOM TAYLOR, JAY KRISTOFF, and C.S. PACAT

Art by YASMINE PUTRI, NATHAN GOODEN, CASPAR WIJNGAARD, SEAN IZAAKSE, and MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by DAN MORA

$24.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-079-1

ON SALE 12/12/23

The cataclysmic conclusion to the bestselling series is here. The battle between the Three Kingdoms rages in brutal and dramatic fashion as heroes return! But when dark secrets spill out like blood on the battlefield, bitter differences must be set aside as the Trinity go to war against the White Martian threat. Can even their combined might prevail and save the planet? Plus, a trio of tales focusing on Bruce, Zala, and Kal-El's past. What truly defined their lives and prepared them for their tumultuous future? Collects Dark Knights of Steel #7-12 and Dark Knights of Steel: Tales from the Three Kingdoms #1.

POISON IVY VOL. 2: UNETHICAL CONSUMPTION

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA and ATAGUN ILHAN

Cover by JESSICA FONG

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-330-3

ON SALE 11/21/23

Humanity had its chance. Now it's time for Poison Ivy. The fan-favorite Batman villain steps into the solo spotlight, in a thrilling and tragic adventure written by Ms. Marvel co-creator G. Willow Wilson!

Pamela Isley has been a lot of things in her life: a living god, a super-villain, an activist, a scientist, and a dead woman. In a new body that she didn't ask for and with a renewed sense of purpose, Pamela continues her mission to heal the planet by setting her sights on some of the worst offenders humanity has to offer—millionaires and moguls who hide their own environmental malfeasance behind a smoke screen of ethical consumption.

From fracking girl-bosses to celebrity health gurus, Ivy's violent and tragic journey across the American landscape continues. Along the way she makes a new ally and gets a visit from the love of her life, Harley Quinn, as the body-horror-infused, character-defining epic from the visionary creative team of writer G. Willow Wilson and artist Marcio Takara continues. This volume collects Poison Ivy #7-12.

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by LOGAN FAERBER

Cover by AMANDA CONNER and JIMMY PALMIOTTI

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-298-6

ON SALE 12/12/23

Harley Quinn's back in Coney Island for a long-overdue reunion with old friends, old haunts, and…an old time machine? Yep, you read that right. A mysterious benefactor has left Harley a time machine. What could go wrong—right? Funny you should ask. Turns out the entire DC Universe—including Wonder Woman, the Flash, Aquaman, Batman, and li'l baby Supes—is thrown into chaos, and not the fun kind. But with every step Harley takes to right various wrongs, she creates another reality in the Multiverse…ones where things still suck. Worse, Starro has assembled a Suicide Squad of his own to conquer this new set of realities. With a time machine and a tough, scary, alternate-universe Harley at her side, maybe—just maybe—she can make things right again. And who the heck gave Harley Quinn a time machine in the first place? The answer needs to be seen to be believed! Harley's timehopping, universe-screw-upping adventure cannot be missed! Collects Multiversity: Harley Screws Up the DCU #1-6.

ALL-AMERICAN COMICS #16 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL FINGER, JOHN L. BLUMMER, AL SMITH, and others

Art by MARTIN NODELL, SHELDON MAYER, and others

Cover by SHELDON MOLDOFF

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 10/24/23

"The Origin of Green Lantern!" Engineer Alan Scott's life is transformed forever when a mystical lantern grants him fantastic power. Chosen by the lantern to be the champion of the green flame of life, Scott crafts a power ring that bestows upon him the abilities of flight and invulnerability, which he uses to fight evil as the Green Lantern! This facsimile reprints the superhero tale plus backup features Mutt & Jeff, Hop Harrigan, Popsicle Pete, and more!

DETECTIVE COMICS #140 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BILL FINGER, OTTO BINDER, and others

Art by DICK SPRANG, JIMMY THOMPSON, CURT SWAN, and others

Cover by WIN MORTIMER

$4.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 10/3/23

Batman and Robin meet the Prince of Puzzles in his 1948 debut. Obsessed with puzzles and driven to win at any cost, Edward Nigma decides to create a costumed persona—the Riddler—and taunts the Dynamic Duo with clues about his upcoming crimes. Will the World's Greatest Detective finally be outwitted by this cunning criminal? Follow along with the Dark Knight and see if you can solve the Riddler's riddles in this facsimile reprint collecting the Batman tale, all the backup stories, and vintage ads of the 1940s.

VIXEN: NYC VOLUME THREE

Written by JASMINE WALLS

Art by HAILEY STEWART, MANOU AZUMI, TOBY FAN, and BBM

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6″ x 9″ | ISBN: 978-1-77952-295-5

ON SALE 12/5/23

The fan-favorite character with incredible animal powers discovers new talents in the newest print collection of the acclaimed series from WEBTOON! Mari Jiwe gets a lesson in the responsibilities that come with being the keeper of the Tantu Totem, Grace Choi's Amazon heritage begins to come to light, and the Teen Titans' Beast Boy and Raven race to the rescue in an unexpected way. Plus, Vixen learns more about her powers from a teacher she can only reach…in dreams! The saga of Vixen: NYC goes to surprising places in this collection of episodes 20-28 of the continuing story, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print and including never-before-seen bonus content from the series' creators!

ZATANNA & THE RIPPER VOLUME TWO

Written by SARAH DEALY

Art by RACHEL KOO and SYRO

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$14.99 US | 208 pages | Softcover | 6″ x 9″ | ISBN: 978-1-77952-296-2

ON SALE 12/5/23

The dazzling story of magic and murder continues in a new print edition of supernatural stories from WEBTOON! Trapped in 1880s Whitechapel, Zatanna Zatara finds herself drawn to the brutal crime spree of the serial killer known as Jack the Ripper. She finds an ally in the similarly time-tossed John Constantine, but what can a magician without his tools do to help the mistress of backward magic…especially when he becomes a prime suspect in the Ripper's crimes? Can the out-of-time duo return to the present in time to prevent Zatanna's magician father's death at the hands of a merciless sorceress? And is Constantine pursuing an agenda of his own? (You can usually count on it.) Collecting episodes 12-23 of WEBTOON's smash-hit series, optimized for a brand-new reading experience in print.

TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE LIBRARY!

Written by FRANCO and ART BALTAZAR

Art by FRANCO, ART BALTAZAR, and AGNES GARBOWSKA

$9.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2″ x 8″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-388-6

ON SALE 1/2/24

Shhhh…there's no super-heroics allowed in the library! All Raven wanted was a little peace and quiet, and the local library seemed like the perfect place to find that. But her teammates know all her tricks, and when they catch up to her, all heck breaks loose.

It's not their fault: there's a villain on the loose! And that villain has a dastardly plot! And it could only happen at the library! When the teens get scattered into the library books, first they have to figure out what happened, then they have to find each other, then they have to find the real Jump City.

It's all in a day's work for our heroes. Not their normal day's work, which involves a lot of punching and posing. This is more like a reader's day's work! You know: the fun kind!

BATMAN BEYOND: NEO-GOTHIC #4

Written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

Art and cover by MAX DUNBAR

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Beyond the darkness, a brightness always shines. Hope is at the end of the tunnel, but how much of it is real? Terry McGinnis comes face-to-face with his past, reliving moments of his pain and history. When the Batman Beneath takes from him the only people he's ever loved, Batman Beyond is forced to confront those dark moments all over again. But he won't do it alone. Kyle the Catboi has to face the root of his sorcery, the master magician John Constantine, but so much time has passed since they've last seen each other. The truth will be revealed on this long, strange trip!

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS: GENERATION JOKER #6

Story by SEAN MURPHY

Written by KATANA COLLINS and CLAY McCORMACK

Art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

Cover by SEAN MURPHY

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

1:25 variant cover by ROSE BESCH

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

Beware the Batman! With his family in danger, Bruce Wayne will stop at nothing to save Jackie and Bryce as The Joker's sins from the past come to destroy the future of Gotham. Can the Dark Knight triumph once more? Or is this the end in more ways than one?!

CITY BOY #6

Written by GREG PAK

Art and cover by MINKYU JUNG 정민규

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE 이인혁

1:25 variant cover by MIKE CHOI 최현민

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

City Boy versus Swamp Thing and the entire natural world itself! After discovering that City Boy's powers parallel those of Swamp Thing, Cameron isn't sure if the source of his powers should be trusted and whether he can even do anything about it. The fate of the world relies on what he and only he can do to save it now!

DANGER STREET #10

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

All the pieces come together as the Commodore finds his new knight, the Creeper, just in time for the Outsiders to storm his castle. Will he survive their wrath? Meanwhile, Lady Cop comes steps closer to solving the mystery of the golden Helmet of Fate as the Dingbats set their plans in motion to resurrect one of their own. And they're willing to bring down the entire world in the process!

HARLEY QUINN: BLACK + WHITE + REDDER #4

Written by ZOE THOROGOOD, SEAN LEWIS, and KYLE STARKS

Art by ZOE THOROGOOD, HAYDEN SHERMAN, and CHRIS SCHWEIZER

Cover by JOE QUINONES

Variant cover by CHRIS BACHALO

1:25 variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

Eisner nominee Zoe Thorogood has Harley recruit seven girls who compete to be her sidekick, but their attempts to be like Harley give her a bit of an identity crisis! Kyle Starks (Peacemaker Tries Hard!) and Chris Schweizer reacquaint Harley with an old college friend who needs her help to get back at their mutual bully! And Sean Lewis (King Spawn) and Hayden Sherman (DC Pride 2023) take Harley into the future, where an alien invasion might destroy the Earth, but more importantly, interrupt her favorite show!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #8

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by TONY HARRIS

1:25 variant cover by GAVIN GUIDRY

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/17/23

As Huntress settles into her new place in the present day, the Justice Society comes face-to-face with a long-lost team: the Justice Society Dark!

MAD MAGAZINE #35

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN IDIOT WITH A BOX OF CRAYONS

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 12/12/23

You've hit the crackpot! Count your winnings with MAD #35's bucket of archival gold! Featuring a wide variety of classic MAD movie and TV parodies, MAD favorites like "Spy vs. Spy," "A MAD Look at…" by Sergio Aragonés, and much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots, plus an all-new Fold-In by Johnny "Snake Eyes" Sampson. Take a gamble, you've got nothing to lose but laughs straight out of your belly.

PEACEMAKER TRIES HARD! #6

Written by KYLE STARKS

Art by STEVE PUGH

Cover by KRIS ANKA

Variant cover by ERICA HENDERSON

1:25 variant cover by KYLE STARKS

Movie poster variant cover by KRIS ANKA

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/3/23

Peacemaker took on Deathstroke (kinda), Chemo, even the War Wheel, and can now confidently call himself a hero. But with all the death and destruction in his wake, was it all worth it? More importantly, is anyone going to come to his birthday party?

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #124

Written by IVAN COHEN

Pencils by WALTER CARZON

Inks by HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by WALTER CARZON

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 10/3/23

The Mystery Machine takes the spotlight when the gang is invited to interview on a famous televised car show! But when a handful of vintage cars goes missing from the airplane-hangar garage set, Mystery Inc. is on the case. Can the gang catch the culprit before the Mystery Machine disappears, too?

SPIRIT WORLD #6

Written by ALYSSA WONG 王秀莲

Art and cover by HAINING 海凝

Variant cover by JEN BARTEL

1:25 variant cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

Xanthe, Constantine, and Batgirl realize that only one other person has defeated the monster who's been collecting spirits by taking their memories…and it's the person who's responsible for creating the joss-paper money, the original currency of the Spirit World!

SUPERMAN: LOST #7

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by MONTOS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

Superman is confronted with the specter of his own possible future when his way home is blocked by an alternate version of himself. Meanwhile, Lois employs the nuclear option to help Clark out of his malaise by making a deal with the devil—Lex Luthor!

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #11

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by BEN OLIVER

Variant cover by MARCO MASTRAZZO

1:25 variant cover by RYAN BROWN

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/3/23

Two Jokers walk into a bar…and one won't be walking out. Both men who claim to be the Clown Prince of Crime are ready to end their little game, but they can't do it alone. A who's who of Gotham's worst will pick sides and decide who lives, who dies, and who gets the last laugh!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: NIGHTMARE COUNTRY – THE GLASS HOUSE #6

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by LISANDRO ESTHERREN

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by BECKY CLOONAN

1:25 variant cover by MARCO SANTUCCI

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/31/23

What are the consequences of our dreams and desires? The Corinthian is about to find out in this climactic clash between the immortal witch Thessaly and lord of Hell Azazel, which might bring the wrath of all the Endless down on their heads!

THE VIGIL #6

Written by RAM V

Art by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

Cover by SUMIT KUMAR

Variant cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

1:25 variant cover by ANAND RK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/10/23

/…/

/Who Are the Vigil?/

/New member "The Wild Card" file loading…

The metahuman group the Vigil seems have to added a fifth member to the group…identity unknown. Powers unknown. Theory is they were picked up from a field mission, but no other details at this time. Remember, discretion is key—you are being watched. Stay vigilant.

/…/

/you are being watched./

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #4

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVAN NARCISSE

Art by JESUS MERINO

Cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE

1:25 variant cover by AVARO MARTINEZ BUENO

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2″ x 10 7/8″ | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 10/24/23

Jackson King has done his part, and Lois Lane has all the information she needs to take down Amanda Waller…but is she already too late? As it turns out, Waller has powerful allies in very high places—like the orbiting satellite platform Skywatch—and they'll be the final Authority on her fate!

ABSOLUTE LUTHOR/JOKER (2024 EDITION)

Written by BRIAN AZZARELLO

Art and cover by LEE BERMEJO

$125.00 US | 384 pages | 8 1/8″ x 12 1/4″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-575-8

ON SALE 3/26/24

Lex Luthor. The Joker. Intellect and resolve. Instinct and rage. All united in one implacable aim: to annihilate their nemeses. The scourges of Metropolis and Gotham City reach new levels of complexity and intensity in these two uniquely crafted stories from the New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award-winning team of writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo. Collects Lex Luthor: Man of Steel #1-5 together with the acclaimed original graphic novel Joker, each in its own hardcover volume with a behind-the-scenes section of preliminary text and artwork.

ARKHAMANIACS (2023 EDITION)

Written by ART BALTAZAR and FRANCO

Art and cover by ART BALTAZAR

$12.99 US | 144 pages | 5 1/2″ x 8″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-628-1

ON SALE 11/21/23

There's an apartment building in Gotham City full of life: kids with special powers, pirates in the swimming pool, even a croc (or two!). Young Bruce Wayne is drawn to the fun and excitement he sees going on at the Arkham Apartments, and is determined to find out why this building is full of so much fun and laughter. What exactly is going on over there? Time to sneak over when no one is looking…even though it's like the house is laughing at him! With ArkhaManiacs, Art Baltazar and Franco return to the DC Universe and provide their unique, cartoony take on a Gotham City quite unlike any we've seen before!

BATMAN ETERNAL OMNIBUS (2023 EDITION)

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JASON FABOK, DUSTIN NGUYEN, TIM SEELEY, RAY FAWKES, KYLE HIGGINS, JOHN LAYMAN, FERNANDO BLANCO, ANDY CLARKE, EMANUEL SIMEONI, ALVARO MARTINEZ, and others

Cover by JASON FABOK

$125.00 US | 1,208 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-579-6

ON SALE 12/5/23

Gotham is in chaos. Every one of Batman's allies is fighting to keep the city under control. Someone is orchestrating the pandemonium, but who? Worst of all, Batman's greatest ally inside the city, Police Commissioner Jim Gordon, has been arrested. Until his name is cleared, he'll stay locked up alongside all the dangerous criminals he put in jail. Meanwhile Batman, the Robins, Batgirl, Red Hood, Spoiler, and more will have to contend with not just the usual villains, but a corrupt police force as well! Collects Batman Eternal #1-52 and Batman #28.

BATMAN VOL. 5: FEAR STATE

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ and BENGAL

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-990-0

ON SALE 12/5/23

Gotham City is on the verge of self-destruction thanks to the machinations of the Scarecrow, and the threat level to Batman and his allies is at an all-time high! Simon Saint and his paramilitary organization, the Magistrate, now have full support from the mayor to handle high-level law enforcement in Gotham City and have branded the Dark Knight public enemy number one! It is a race against time for Batman to stop the Magistrate and Scarecrow before the city collapses! This final volume of James Tynion IV's bestselling run collects Batman #112-117.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN

Written by TOM KING

Art by CLAY MANN and LIAM SHARP

Cover by CLAY MANN

$24.99 US | 424 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-080-7

ON SALE 12/5/23

After a long marriage, Bruce Wayne passes away—which frees Selina Kyle to settle an old score. This sweeping tale is told across three timelines: the past, when the Bat and the Cat first fell in love; the present, where their union is threatened by one of Batman's lost loves; and the future, where the couple have a happy life and legacy—including their daughter, Helena, the Batwoman. At every stage of their relationship, Bruce and Selina have an unwelcome chaperone: The Joker! Collects Batman/Catwoman #1-12 and Batman/Catwoman Special #1, along with stories from Batman Annual #2, Catwoman 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular #1, and Detective Comics #1027.

BATMAN: GOTHAM AFTER MIDNIGHT: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by STEVE NILES, JACKSON LANZING, and COLLIN KELLY

Art and cover by KELLEY JONES

$49.99 US | 368 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-297-9

ON SALE 12/12/23

There's a new kind of villain loose in Gotham and he's out to steal the city's heart—literally. The monstrosity named Midnight is convinced that he's doing Batman's job, only better than Batman ever could, and he's using the Dark Knight's greatest enemies to prove his point. This deluxe edition collects Batman: Gotham After Midnight #1-12 and features a brand-new introduction by Steve Niles, original outlines and scripts, and behind-the-scenes art by Jones—plus a previously unpublished tale of terror, "The Abyss," illustrated by Jones and written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly!

BATMAN: HARLEY AND IVY

Written by PAUL DINI, BRUCE TIMM, RONNIE DEL CARMEN, and TY TEMPLETON

Art by BRUCE TIMM, RONNIE DEL CARMEN, RICK BURCHETT, and others

Cover by BRUCE TIMM

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-629-8

ON SALE 11/21/23

Writer Paul Dini and artist Bruce Timm, the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series, follow up their Eisner-winning Batman: Mad Love with another tale featuring the loopy but loyal moll Harley Quinn, this time teaming up with her best gal pal, Poison Ivy! Collects stories from Batman: Harley and Ivy #1-3, Batman Adventures Annual #1, Batman Adventures Holiday Special #1, Batman and Robin Adventures #8, and Batgirl Adventures #1, plus stories from Batman: Gotham Knights #14 and Batman: Black & White #3.

BATMAN: KILLING TIME

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-081-4

ON SALE 12/5/23

Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin join forces to pull off the greatest robbery in the history of Gotham City. And their prize? A mysterious and priceless artifact in the secret possession of Bruce Wayne! But what fun is a heist without a bloody double cross or two? The blockbuster team of Tom King and David Marquez bring an epic, white-knuckle, action-packed tale of a young Batman desperate to recover his most prized possession from a host of violent rogues before the clock strikes the killing time…

Collects Batman: Killing Time #1-6!

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL OMNIBUS

Written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, GEOFF JOHNS, and others

Art by GREG CAPULLO, YANICK PAQUETTE, BRYAN HITCH, and others

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

$125.00 US | 968 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-307-5

Direct Market Exclusive variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

ISBN: 978-1-77952-560-4

ON SALE 1/2/24

Join Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman and they make one last stand against Perpetua and her army of Dark Knights!

This omnibus collects the complete Death Metal saga from Dark Nights: Death Metal #1-7 plus all the tie-in stories from Dark Nights: Death Metal Legends of the Dark Knights #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last 52: War of the Multiverses #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal Speed Metal #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hour Exxxtreme! #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal Robin King #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal Multiverse's End #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal Rise of the New God #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal The Multiverse Who Laughs #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal Guidebook #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal The Secret Origin #1; Dark Nights: Death Metal The Last Stories of the DC Universe #1; and Justice League #53-57.

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT DETECTIVE VOL. 8

Written by CHUCK DIXON, LOUISE SIMONSON, ALAN GRANT, and JOHN WAGNER

Art by TOM LYLE, GRAHAM NOLAN, TOM GRINDBERG, TOM MANDRAKE, and others

Cover by MATT WAGNER

$29.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-292-4

ON SALE 11/28/23

In the final volume of the Dark Knight Detective series, Batman and Robin hunt a murderer with electricity-based powers, encounter a fledgling vigilante called the Spoiler, and team up with Huntress to take down a terrorist group. Plus, appearances from Scarface and The Joker! Collects Detective Comics #644-653 and Detective Comics Annual #5, plus a corrected printing of Detective Comics Annual #4.

GREEN LANTERN: KYLE RAYNER RISING COMPENDIUM

Written by RON MARZ, MARV WOLFMAN, BEAU SMITH, TOM PEYER, and others

Art by DARRYL BANKS, ROMEO TANGHAL, and others

Cover by DARRYL BANKS and ROMEO TANGHAL

$59.99 US | 704 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-627-4

ON SALE 11/21/23

Hal Jordan has broken bad. In his grief and fury, he has decimated the once-mighty Green Lantern Corps. But hope still survives when the last Guardian, Ganthet, bestows the sole remaining power ring upon an artist named Kyle Rayner. Possessing an imagination and will unlike any previous Lantern, Rayner becomes Earth's new Green Lantern! This compendium charts the rise of the Corps' latest and greatest member as he strives to maintain order in a galaxy without Guardians. Collects Green Lantern #0, #48-65; R.E.B.E.L.S. '94 #1; New Titans #116-117, #124-125; Guy Gardner: Warrior #27-28; Darkstars #34; and Damage #16.

GREEN LANTERN: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 (2023 EDITION)

Written by JOHN BROOME and GARDNER FOX

Art by GIL KANE, JOE GIELLA, MURPHY ANDERSON, MIKE SEKOWSKY, and others

Cover by DARWYN COOKE

$125.00 US | 1,000 pages | 7 1/4″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-582-6

ON SALE 11/28/23

Offered again! A dying alien. A fearless test pilot. A ring of nearly limitless power. And a solemn vow to battle evil wherever it may be found. So begins one of comics' greatest sagas, and one of its most enduring heroes—Hal Jordan, Green Lantern of Sector 2814! After three wildly successful appearances in Showcase beginning in 1959, Green Lantern was given his own title to journey through time and space, matching cosmic threat against emerald will! Collects all of the Emerald Crusader's tales from Showcase #22-24 and Green Lantern #1-35.

HARDWARE: SEASON ONE

Written by BRANDON THOMAS, REGINALD HUDLIN, and GREG PAK

Art by DENYS COWAN, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, CHRISCROSS, RYAN BENJAMIN, and others

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-069-2

ON SALE 11/21/23

Curtis Metcalf was the shining star of Alva Industries…until the "Big Bang" disaster threatened to destroy the company, and Edwin Alva needed a scapegoat. Now Curtis is on the run, with a nearly indestructible suit of armor and inventions he never handed over to Alva—and he's determined to do much more than clear his name. He's going to take the fight straight back to Alva himself! Collects Milestone Returns: Infinite Edition #0 and Hardware: Season One #1-6.

INFINITE CRISIS (2023 EDITION)

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art by PHIL JIMENEZ, GEORGE PEREZ, JERRY ORDWAY, IVAN REIS, and others

Cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

$29.99 US | 264 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-299-3

ON SALE 12/12/23

Offered again! The miniseries event that rocked the entire DC Universe in 2005 and 2006—a sequel to the epic Crisis on Infinite Earths—is now available again. OMAC robots are rampaging, magic is dying, villains are uniting, and a war is raging in space. And in the middle of it all, a critical moment has divided Earth's three greatest heroes: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. It's the DCU's darkest day, and long-lost heroes from the past have returned to make things right in the universe…at any cost. Heroes will live, heroes will die, and the DCU will never be the same again! Collects Infinite Crisis #1-7.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 2: UNITED ORDER

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art by STEVE PUGH, SANFORD GREENE, PHIL HESTER, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, and ERIC GAPSTUR

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-073-9

ON SALE 12/19/23

The United Order, a group of alien warriors representing all voices in the newly formed United Planets, comes to the new Justice League for help because the biggest threat to the universe is on the loose, and all roads lead to…Superman. The Justice League heads to deep space, following the trail of the most dangerous new criminal in all the galaxy. Meanwhile, on Earth, Checkmate breaks into the Hall of Justice and Black Adam declares himself leader of the League. Collects Justice League #64-71.

NUBIA & THE AMAZONS

Written by STEPHANIE WILLIAMS and VITA AYALA

Art by ALITHA MARTINEZ, DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON, DARRYL BANKS, and MARK MORALES

Cover by ALITHA MARTINEZ

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-055-5

ON SALE 11/28/23

Beginning with the thrilling events of Infinite Frontier, Nubia becomes queen of Themyscira, but her new title also brings new challenges. With the unexpected arrival of new Amazons, the warrior queen is forced to reckon with her past and forge a new path forward for all her sisters. Little does she know that a great evil grows beneath their island and it's up to this former guardian of Doom's Doorway to unite her people before paradise is lost forever! Collects Nubia & the Amazons #1-6 and pages from Infinite Frontier #0.

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL VOL. 2: THE RISING

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by CIAN TORMEY, BRUNO REDONDO, STEVE PUGH, CLAYTON HENRY, and others

Cover by DAN MORA

$16.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-075-3

ON SALE 11/28/23

With his father, Clark Kent, battling off-world, Jon Kent has stepped into the role of Superman to defend Earth. Alongside his new boyfriend, Jay Nakamura, Jon continues his stand against the dictator of Gamorra, Henry Bendix, and his plot to take control of all superheroes. But when superheroes begin to turn up dead, he goes to Nightwing to ask for help. Can Jon figure out a way to bring Bendix down while ensuring none of his loved ones end up in the line of fire? Collects Superman: Son of Kal-El #7-10, Superman: Son of Kal-El 2021 Annual, and Nightwing #89.

SUPERMAN: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by OTTO BINDER, BILL FINGER, JACK SCHIFF, JERRY SIEGEL, and others

Art by WAYNE BORING, CURT SWAN, AL PLASTINO, and others

Cover by CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

$100.00 US | 816 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-293-1

ON SALE 12/5/23

The Man of Steel soars into the 1950s in this inaugural Silver Age volume assembling stories from Action Comics #241-265 and Superman #122-137. Featuring tales such as "Superman in the White House!," "Clark Kent's College Days!," "The Menace of Metallo!," "When Lois First Suspected Clark Was Superman," and more, restored in full color for the first time—plus a brand-new foreword by acclaimed writer/artist Karl Kesel—this collection is a must-have for Super-fans of every generation.

THE INVISIBLES BOOK 2 (2023 EDITION)

Written by GRANT MORRISON

Art by PHIL JIMENEZ, JILL THOMPSON, PAUL JOHNSON, TOMMY LEE EDWARDS, and others

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$39.99 US | 352 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-300-6

ON SALE 12/19/23

Offered again! Behind the curtain of everyday existence, a vast and unholy conspiracy is at work, twisting and deforming reality to pave the way for colonization by hideous extradimensional powers. Facing this onslaught is a laughably small resistance movement scattered across space and time—a handful of subversives known as the Invisibles. Now the countdown to the final battle has begun, and soon everyone will have to make their choice: crushing, soul-rending conformity, or radical, anarchic freedom? Collects The Invisibles #13-25.

THE QUESTION OMNIBUS BY DENNIS O'NEIL AND DENYS COWAN VOL. 2

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL, KELLEY PUCKETT, MIKE GRELL, MIKE BARON, and others

Art by DENYS COWAN, JOE QUESADA, SHEA ANTON PENSA, and others

Cover by DENYS COWAN

$125.00 US | 872 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-779512-304-4

ON SALE 11/21/23

Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan's gritty, noir take on DC's most enigmatic hero concludes in this second volume, which finds the Question struggling to keep a gang-ridden Hub City from tearing itself apart. Collecting The Question #28-36, The Question Annual #2, and Green Arrow Annual #2-3, plus additional tales from The Question Quarterly #1-5, The Brave and the Bold #1-6, The Question Returns #1, and stories from Showcase '95 #3 and Azrael Plus #1.

TRIAL OF THE AMAZONS

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, JOELLE JONES, VITA AYALA, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, and JORDIE BELLAIRE

Art by BECKY CLOONAN, JOELLE JONES, ELENA CASAGRANDE, ROSI KAMPE, and others

Cover by JIM CHEUNG and JAY DAVID RAMOS

$19.99 US | 208 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-070-8

ON SALE 11/21/23

DC Comics proudly presents the first Wonder Woman crossover of its kind, brought to you by the writers behind Wonder Woman, Nubia & the Amazons, and Wonder Girl and some of the best and brightest artists in the industry. This monumental story brings together all the Wonder Woman titles and characters and will change the future of the Amazons forever! Collects Wonder Woman #785-786, Nubia & the Amazons #6, Trial of the Amazons #1-2, and

Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1-2.

YOUNG JUSTICE OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by PETER DAVID, TODD DEZAGO, MARK WAID, and others

Art by TODD NAUCK, ANGEL UNZUETA, HUMBERTO RAMOS, and others

Cover by TODD NAUCK

$150.00 US | 1,208 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-603-8

ON SALE 12/12/23

DC's newest teen heroes get collected in a new omnibus series! Volume 1 reprints Young Justice #1-19; Young Justice #1,000,000; JLA: World Without Grown-Ups #1-2; Young Justice: The Secret #1; Young Justice Secret Files #1; Secret Origins 80-Page Giant #1; Young Justice in No Man's Land #1; Supergirl #36-37; Superboy #74; Young Justice:, Sins of Youth #1-2; Sins of Youth Secret Files #1; Sins of Youth: JLA Jr. #1; Sins of Youth: Aquaboy/Lagoon Man #1; Sins of Youth: Batboy and Robin #1; Sins of Youth: Kid Flash/Impulse #1; Sins of Youth: Starwoman and the JSA #1; Sins of Youth: Superman Jr./Superboy Sr. #1; Sins of Youth: Wonder Girls #1; and Sins of Youth: The Secret/Deadboy #1.

ZERO HOUR: CRISIS IN TIME OMNIBUS (2023 EDITION)

Written by DAN JURGENS, MARK WAID, CHUCK DIXON, TOM JOYNER, and others

Art by DAN JURGENS, JERRY ORDWAY, TOM GRUMMETT, DARRYL BANKS, and others

Cover by DAN JURGENS and JERRY ORDWAY

$175.00 US | 1,096 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-630-4

ON SALE 12/19/23

Offered again! A catastrophic temporal distortion is creating chaos across the past, present, and future, leaving puzzling alterations in its wake. As villains across time rise to take advantage of the disruption, it's up to a team of time-tossed heroes to uncover the true mastermind behind the crisis before the universe itself is destroyed. Featuring a legion of heroes from the iconic to the obscure and an all-star cast of writers and artists, this watershed event left its mark on the DC Universe for years to come. Collects every chapter in the groundbreaking saga in chronological order.

