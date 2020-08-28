Three Pages From The Three Jokers #2 – What Will The Shock Scene Be?

This Sunday is the FOC date for The Three Jokers #2 by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok published by DC Comics in a month's time – as we mentioned earlier. But Bleeding Cool is also aware that Batman: The Three Jokers #2 will also contain a scene with Barbara Gordon and Jason Todd that will "cause waves and probably irk certain fans more than what Tom King did to Wally West and Poison Ivy combined" in Heroes In Crisis. That is all we know. And while we now have three pages of The Three Jokers #2 to show off, we have no idea what else that will involve…

So we have the Joker outside a suburban American house in his purple van and his purple suit…

Joker accoutrements are adjacent to a dead body being attended to by Gordon, Batman and Batgirl…

And Red Hood, fresh from his killing of the Joker, doing his big scary vigilante number, but watched by Batgirl and attended to by Batman. And all going to Final Order Cut-Off for comic book stores, this Sunday night, yes?

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #2 (OF 3)

DC COMICS

JUL200398

As Batman and Batgirl follow an unexpected thread linking the three Jokers with someone from the Dark Knight's past, Red Hood dives headfirst into trouble and finds himself struggling to stay afloat without the aid of his allies.

Batman: Three Jokers continues its trajectory as the ultimate examination of The Joker and his never-ending conflict with Batman. Prepare yourselves for the second chapter of one of the most terrifying and personal mysteries Batman has ever faced!In Shops: Sep 29, 2020 SRP: $6.99