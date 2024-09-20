Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Gargoyles, thundercats

Thunder Thunder ThunderCats in Dynamite's December 2024 Solicits

Thundercats #11 starts a new story, Thundercats: Apex #1 gets a spinoff, Gargoyles get a Winter Special in Dynamite's December 2024 solicits

Article Summary ThunderCats #11 begins a new story arc with Lion-O confronting Mumm-Ra, featuring covers by top artists.

New Thundercats: Apex #1 introduces Apex in a 40-page special exploring the badlands of Third Earth.

Gargoyles Winter Special uncovers Bronx's solo adventure during a New York snowstorm, co-written by Greg Weisman.

Dynamite's December 2024 lineup includes DuckTales, Red Sonja, Vampirella, Transformers trading cards, and more.

Thundercats #11 starts a new storyline, Thundercats: Apex #1 gets a spinoff and the Gargoyles get a Winter Special in Dynamite's December 2024 solicits and solicitations… alongside Barbarella, Red Sonja, Space Ghost, DuckTales and much more.

THUNDERCATS #11 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT240113

OCT240114 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR B SHALVEY

OCT240115 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR C LEE & CHUNG

OCT240116 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR D TAO

OCT240117 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR E MANIX

OCT240118 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

OCT240119 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL

OCT240120 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

OCT240121 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR I MANIX FOIL

OCT240122 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR J MANIX FOIL VIRGIN

OCT240123 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR K MANIX METAL PREMIUM

OCT240124 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR L PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

OCT240125 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR M PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

OCT240126 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR N 7 COPY INCV MASSAFERA ORIGINAL

OCT240127 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR O 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL

OCT240128 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR P 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

OCT240129 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR Q 10 COPY INCV MASSAFERA FOIL

OCT240130 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR R 15 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

OCT240131 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR S 15 COPY INCV MASSAFERA FOIL VIRGIN

OCT240132 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR T 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN (

OCT240133 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR U 20 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

OCT240134 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR V 20 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

OCT240135 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR W 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

OCT240136 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR X 25 COPY INCV TAO VIRGIN

OCT240137 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR Y 30 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

OCT240138 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR Z 40 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

OCT240139 – THUNDERCATS #11 CVR ZA 50 COPY INCV MASSAFERA VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

After trying to keep silent about their unsanctioned explorations, WilyKat and WilyKit finally reveal their discovery of Mumm-Ra's Black Pyramid to the rest of the ThunderCats. Once he learns what the cubs found within its obsidian walls, Lion-O makes a fateful decision: He will go, alone, on a quest to confront Mumm-Ra in his place of power. If he can best the devil-priest in single combat, the ThunderCats' claim to their new home will be secured – but if he fails, the last survivors of Thundera may lose everything!

The acclaimed creative team of writer DECLAN SHALVEY and artist DREW MOSS launch a pivotal new chapter in the ThunderCats saga with ThunderCats #11 – commemorated by cataclysmic covers from SHALVEY, MOSS, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, IVAN TAO, and MANIX!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

OCT240140

OCT240141 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR B PARRILLO

OCT240142 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR C HETRICK

OCT240143 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR D LEE & CHUNG

OCT240144 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR E CLAW SHEILD LOBOSCO

OCT240145 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR F SHALVEY FOIL

OCT240146 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR G SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN

OCT240147 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX

OCT240148 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR I PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

OCT240149 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

OCT240150 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR K 10 COPY LOBOSCO TBD

OCT240151 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR L 10 COPY CLAW SHIELD LOBOSCO FOIL (

OCT240152 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR M 10 COPY PARRILLO FOIL

OCT240153 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR N 10 COPY SHALVEY LINE ART

OCT240154 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR O 15 COPY INCV CLAW SHIELD LOBOSCO F

OCT240155 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR P 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO FOIL VIRIGN

OCT240156 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR Q 15 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN (C

OCT240157 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR R 20 COPY INCV HETRICK VIRGIN

OCT240158 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR S 30 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRG

OCT240159 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR T 40 COPY INCV CLAW SHIELD LOBOSCO V

OCT240160 – THUNDERCATS APEX #1 CVR U 50 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Declan Shalvey

Across a desert landscape, a cloaked rider emerges from the shimmering heat. A lone figure on a battered mount, he's a tempting target for bandits – and temptation is not something that the inhabitants of these badlands are inclined to resist.

Unfortunately for the miscreants who decide to waylay him, that choice will likely be the last one they ever make. And when the dusty traveler walks into the local saloon, it soon becomes clear that anyone who stands between him and his mission will share the same fate.

But who is this mysterious stranger – and what is the target that he has fixed his glowing red eye upon?

Featuring otherworldly covers from DECLAN SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, MEGHAN HETRICK, and JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, this historic 40-page special from renowned writer ED BRISSON (Batman Incorporated, Uncanny X-Men) and acclaimed artist RAPHA LOBOSCO (James Bond: 007) answers the most burning question on all of Third Earth – who is Apex? – and sets the stage for the dramatic new story arc launching in ThunderCats #11!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR A LEE & CHUNG

DYNAMITE

OCT240180

OCT240181 – GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR B KAMBADAIS

OCT240182 – GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR C FORSTNER

OCT240183 – GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR D ELIOPOULOS

OCT240184 – GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

OCT240185 – GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR F 15 COPY INCV ELIOPOULOS VI

OCT240186 – GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR G 20 COPY INCV FORSTNER VIRG

OCT240187 – GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR H 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

OCT240188 – GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR I 30 COPY INCV KAMBADAIS VIR

OCT240189 – GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL #1 CVR J 40 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG V

(W) Greg Weisman, Nate Cosby (A) George Kambadais (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

Disney and Dynamite present a very special GARGOYLES holiday treat: "Bronx's Silent Night!"

When a December blizzard blankets New York in snow, the city that never sleeps comes to a standstill – and the Gargoyles awaken to find that Manhattan has been transformed into a silent winter wonderland!

With the rest of the Clan on patrol, Bronx is eager to explore this new landscape on his own… but his peaceful night is interrupted when a family is separated and Bronx has to sniff out the missing member before they're trapped under ten feet of snow!

Co-written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and NATE COSBY, and illustrated by returning Gargoyles artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS, this all-new 40-page special will warm the hearts of even the most jaded of seasonal cynics – fortified by glowing covers from KAMBADAIS, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, TRISH FORSTNER, and CHRIS ELIOPOULOS!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

THUNDERCATS TP VOL 02 ROAR DM EXC VAR

DYNAMITE

OCT240161

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss, Joe Mulvey (CA) David Nakayama

The unstoppable tag team of writer DECLAN SHALVEY and artist DREW MOSS return for a brand-new story arc, and they kick things off with a bang as Panthro powers up the THUNDERTANK for its first appearance in the hit new series!

As the ThunderCats continue to fortify their settlement on Third Earth, youngsters WilyKat and WilyKit decide that their former playmate Lion-O's rules about leaving the compound are too restrictive. But after striking out on their own to explore their new planet, they discover a terrifying secret – one that could have devastating consequences for the last survivors of Thundera!

Collects issues #6-10 of the hit series, and features a complete cover gallery!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

THUNDERCATS CHEETARA TP VOL 01 DM EXC VAR

DYNAMITE

OCT240162

(W) Soo Lee (A) Domenico Carbone (CA) Sozomaika

Cheetara of the ThunderCats is renowned as a fierce warrior, famous for her lightning-fast speed. But before her arrival on Third Earth… before the destruction of Thundera… she was a young woman wrapped in a stifling life of Thunderian nobility – a young woman with secrets.

Now, for the first time, those secrets will be revealed, as superstar creator SOO LEE (Disney Villains: Maleficent, Carmilla: The First Vampire) and acclaimed artist DOMENICO CARBONE bring a lost world to life in THUNDERCATS: CHEETARA, as the future warrior seeks to find her place in an unsure universe – and to understand the alarming visions that are haunting her dreams!

Collects all five issues of the series and includes a complete cover gallery.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

DUCKTALES #2 CVR A BIGARELLA

DYNAMITE

OCT240163

OCT240164 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR B TOMASELLI

OCT240165 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR C LAURO

OCT240166 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR D QUAH

OCT240167 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR E CLASSIC CHARACTER ART

OCT240168 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR F BIGARELLA FOIL

OCT240169 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR G BIGARELLA FOIL VIRGIN

OCT240170 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR H TOMASELLI METAL PREMIUM

OCT240171 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR I BIGARELLA LTD VIRGIN

OCT240172 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR J 10 COPY INCV TOMASELLI FOIL

OCT240173 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR K 15 COPY INCV TOMASELLI FOIL VIRGIN

OCT240174 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR L 20 COPY INCV CLASSIC CHARACTER ART VIRGIN

OCT240175 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR M 25 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN

OCT240176 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR N 30 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN

OCT240177 – DUCKTALES #2 CVR O 40 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella

Over the years, Scrooge McDuck has invested in every kind of industry that turns a profit, from tea farming to sturgeon fishing to uranium mining. So it only stands to reason that he's also the owner of Duckburg's premiere movie house, the Scrooge-A-Rama Dome, which he built to be to most palatial of motion picture palaces – inspired by both the grandeur of the Colosseum in Rome and the chance to charge top-dollar admission fees!

But something is amiss with the Dome's receipts, and the explanations from the projectionist and the ticket clerk, Messrs. Franks and Beans, aren't adding up. When Scrooge and his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie pay the theater a visit to find out more, everybody is in for a surprise when the true tale behind its fiduciary discrepancies is revealed!

DuckTales author BRANDON MONTCLARE and artist TOMMASO RONDA target all four audience quadrants with their second blockbuster issue – bolstered by eye-catching covers from IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

DARKWING DUCK NEGADUCK HC VOL 02 ANCIENT ORDER VILLAINY

DYNAMITE

OCT240178

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ciro Cangialosi (CA) Jae Lee

Darkwing Duck's most notorious nemesis is no one-trick antagonist. The dastardly Negaduck can lie, cheat, cut the tags off of mattresses, and (most especially) steal better than any other outlaw under the sun. So great are his skills at thievery, in fact, that a super-secret society of burgling bad guys not only wants him to join their group – they think that he should be its new head honcho!

However, in order to prove that he's got the chops to be the leader of all villains, Negaduck will have to pull off an impossible heist – a feat that will require the help of his fellow menaces. Will the legendary (in his own mind) Negaduck emerge triumphant? Or will he be cut out of his own conspiracy by his double-crossing criminal colleagues?

All will be revealed in Negaduck Vol. 2: The Ancient Order of Villainy, collecting issues #5-8 of the comedic chronicle written and illustrated by dedicated henchmen JEFF PARKER and CIRO CANGIALOSI and featuring an appropriately megalomaniacal cover portrait of St. Canard's most noxious ne'er-do-well by JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

DARKWING DUCK NEGADUCK TP VOL 02 ANCIENT ORDER VILLAINY

POWERPUFF GIRLS WINTER SNOWDOWN SHOWDOWN #1 CVR A LAURO

DYNAMITE

OCT240190

OCT240191 – POWERPUFF GIRLS WINTER SNOWDOWN SHOWDOWN #1 CVR B STAGGS

OCT240192 – POWERPUFF GIRLS WINTER SNOWDOWN SHOWDOWN #1 CVR C TOMASELLI

OCT240193 – POWERPUFF GIRLS WINTER SNOWDOWN SHOWDOWN #1 CVR D 10 COPY IN

OCT240194 – POWERPUFF GIRLS WINTER SNOWDOWN SHOWDOWN #1 CVR E 15 COPY IN

OCT240195 – POWERPUFF GIRLS WINTER SNOWDOWN SHOWDOWN #1 CVR F 20 COPY IN

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith (A / CA) Carlo Lauro

It's the holiday season in the City of Townsville, and that means ice skating, cookie baking, and, above all – at least for its three pint-sized protectors – finding the ideal gift for Professor Utonium!

But what do you get for the man who has (or can make) everything? To find out, the Powerpuff Girls set out in pursuit of the perfect present, and learn some valuable lessons about playing fair, respecting boundaries, and considering others along the way – all while dispensing generous doses of holiday-flavored justice!

Written and illustrated by jolly old elves DANIEL KIBBLESMITH and CARLO LAURO, this all-new 40-page special – decorated with sparkling covers from LAURO, TBD, and FRANCESCO TOMASELLI – will be a welcome addition to any fireplace-adjacent stocking!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR A LEE & CHUNG

DYNAMITE

OCT240196

OCT240197 – VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR B LINSNER

OCT240198 – VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR C PANOSIAN

OCT240199 – VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR D COSPLAY

OCT240200 – VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR E 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE A

OCT240201 – VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VI

OCT240202 – VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR G 15 COPY INCV PANOSIAN V

OCT240203 – VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV LEE LINE A

OCT240204 – VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LINSNER VI

OCT240205 – VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY 2024 SP #1 CVR J 30 COPY INCV LEE & CHUN

(W) Tieri, Frank (A) Mariano Benitiz Chapo (CA) Jae Lee, June Chung

She's faced it all over the years: demons, vampires, her deranged sister, her deranged mother, but has she ever faced… the Naughty List?

Legendary writer Frank Tieri spins a decidedly dark "helliday" tale as Vampirella faces the sacourge of the North Pole! Featuring art by Mariano Benitez Chapo, and a cover by Jae Lee!

In Shops: Dec 25, 2024

GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DYNAMITE

OCT240206

OCT240207 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

OCT240208 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR C CASE

OCT240209 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR D EDGAR

OCT240210 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR E FRANCAVILLA LTD VIRGIN

OCT240211 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

OCT240212 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR G 10 COPY INCV EDGAR VIRGIN

OCT240213 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VI

OCT240214 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR I 15 COPY INCV CASE VIRGIN

OCT240215 – GREEN HORNET MISS FURY #2 CVR J 20 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIR

(W) Alex Segura (A) Federico Sorressa (CA) Francesco Francavilla

GREEN HORNET DOWN!

As Miss Fury delves deeper into a series of grisly "mask murders" happening across the city, she comes face to face with the legendary Green Hornet – but can the rookie crimefighter pull the Emerald Vigilante out of the fire in time? Plus: who is the Silver Shrike, and what does his death mean for both heroes – and their unexpectedly shared past?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

TRANSFORMERS 40TH ANN DLX PREMIUM TRADING CARDS BOX PACKS (C

DYNAMITE

OCT240216

INDIVIDUAL MINI-BOX FOIL-PACKS

Cards 2.5" x 3.5" | Individual 7-card Mini-Box Foil-Pack | PI | All Ages | December 2024

Every individual foil-pack is enhanced packaged in a colorful sliding-tray mini-box and includes 2 Base Cards, 2 Signed Sketch Cards, 1 Line Art Card, 1 Puzzle Card, and 1 Signed Card.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

TRANSFORMERS 40TH ANN DLX PREMIUM TRADING CARDS CASE (12CT)

DYNAMITE

OCT240217

DISPLAY CASE OF 12 MINI-BOX FOIL-PACKS

Cards 2.5" x 3.5" | Case of 12 Mini-Box Foil-Packs | PI | All Ages | December 2024

Every specially designed 4-color display case includes 12 mini-box foil-packs.

Since they first exploded onto toy shelves in 1984, the Transformers have never lost their title as the greatest robot toys ever invented! Now, in 2024, the epic rivalry between the Autobots and the Decepticons is more popular than ever – and this special 40th anniversary deluxe trading card set presents an appropriately expansive range of these iconic characters in all their mechanized, shape-shifting glory!

Fans can now collect all of their favorite Transformers in this comprehensive compilation featuring images drawn from 40 years of Hasbro toy and packaging art, comic books, and the graphics archives of creators Bob Budiansky and Simon Furman and a host of other internationally renowned contributors – as well as sketch card art from an equally impressive array of modern artists from around the world! Explore the action-filled world of the Transformers as we celebrate 40 years of toy adventure and wonder from Hasbro!

This ultra-premium set is a collector's dream, and includes an 18-card base set as well as Dynamite chase cards that include: 6 signed cards, 12 Line Art cards, 9-card puzzle cards, and a special 40th anniversary box-topper pack of 4 special cards which includes 2 metal cards, a Bob Budiansky or Ken Haeser sketch card, and 1 vintage stock battle chase card – plus hundreds of exclusive, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn, full-color original art signed sketch cards. Every signed card features a color ink or ultra-rare, gold ink signature!

The complete set will include:

• 18 Base Cards (2 per pack)

• 12 Line Art Cards (1 per pack)

• 8 Versus Battle Cards (1 per pack)

• 9-Card Double-Sided Art Puzzle (1 per pack)

• 6 Signed Cards (1 per pack)

• 40 One-of-One Unique Single Print collector's cards (randomly inserted in select packs)

• Special 4-Card Box Topper Chase Set (2 Metal Cards, a Bob Budiansky or Ken Haeser Sketch Card, and 1 Vintage Stock Battle Chase Card)

• Hundreds of exclusive, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn, full-color original art signed Sketch Cards (2 per pack)

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

BARBARELLA #3 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

OCT240218

OCT240219 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR B WU

OCT240220 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR C PACE

OCT240221 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR D COSPLAY

OCT240222 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR E LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

OCT240223 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR F 7 COPY INCV MOROZOVA ORIGINAL

OCT240224 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

OCT240225 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

OCT240226 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MOROZOVA VIRGIN

OCT240227 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR J 20 COPY INCV PACE VIRGIN

OCT240228 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR K 25 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

OCT240229 – BARBARELLA #3 CVR L 25 COPY INCV WU VIRGIN

(W) Blake Northcott (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

In her seemingly hopeless quest for some rest and relaxation, Barbarella visits what is supposed to be an idyllic planet – only to find that it has mysteriously descended into anarchy and chaos. What's worse, she discovers that she might be the one responsible for the breakdown! Will Barbarella be able to solve the mystery behind this world gone mad before the entire population kills each other? And just as important, will she ever get to take her vacation?!?

Cosmic chroniclers BLAKE NORTHCOTT (Vampirella, Catwoman, Heavy Metal Magazine) and ANNA MOROZOVA (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD) put the Siren of the Spaceways through her paces in Barbarella #3 – an endeavor enriched by enticing covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ANNIE WU, RICHARD PACE, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

BARBARELLA WOMAN UNTAMED TP VOL 03

DYNAMITE

OCT240230

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Riccardo Bogani (CA) Greebo Vigonte

Beyond the edge of known space lies… the Unnamable. A myth? A god? An unknowable malevolent power? No one knows – no one, that is, but the one force in the universe that can stand against it: the Architects, hidden guides of our galaxy for untold eons. Enter Barbarella, on a desperate quest to find and convince the Architects that their planned war with the Unnameable will mean the death of every living thing in the universe – but even her legendary powers of persuasion may not be equal to the task!

Get ready for excitement, adventure, and a crash course in how to defeat an empire beyond the furthest reaches of time and space with the concluding chapter of author SARAH HOYT's saga BARBARELLA: WOMAN UNTAMED! Lushly illustrated by RICCARDO BOGANI, Barbarella: Woman Untamed Vol. 3 collects all five issues of Barbarella: The Center Cannot Hold, and features a complete cover gallery.

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME HC

DYNAMITE

OCT240231

(W) Adam F. Goldberg, Hans Rodionoff (A) Jeff Zapata, Chris Meeks (CA) Tom Bunk

The unhinged trio of ADAM F. GOLDBERG, HANS RODIONOFF, and JEFF ZAPATA have rejoined forces to bring you their latest and greatest installment in pop culture's most outrageous origin saga with all-new collections of Garbage Pail Kids: Trashin' Through Time!

Proceeding directly from the World War II finale of their previous chapter (Garbage Pail Kids: Origins, also available for order!), our heroes find themselves transported to the 1980s – where Garbage Pail Kids rule the world! That's right, the Garbage Pail Kids are now the dominant species on Earth, and normal humans have been subjugated and forced to live as outcasts from society. It's the Planet of the Garbage Pail Kids – and we just live on it!

Available in both trade paperback and hardcover editions, this time-twisting tale collects all five issues of the original series and includes a comprehensive cover gallery featuring can't-miss masterpieces from such GPK luminaries as TOM BUNK, JEFF ZAPATA, CHRIS MEEKS, DUSTIN GRAHAM, RAY LAGO, LOWELL ISAAC, DAVID ASCEVEDO, and ROBERT JIMENEZ!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS THROUGH TIME TP

VAMPIRELLA BEYOND TP

DYNAMITE

OCT240233

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Legendary author CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and artist extraordinaire ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ return to the Daughter of Drakulon with a mind-bending new story to inaugurate Vampirella's sixth decade in print!

This explosive tale opens with a bang as Vampirella is murdered by a mysterious blonde woman who looks exactly like her – only to awaken, alive again and surrounded by her husband, friends, and pseudo-superhero mom Lilith. All seems normal and right with the world, except for her nagging suspicion that none of it actually is – and the fact that she keeps being murdered, over and over again, by that strange blonde! Strap in for our weirdest yarn yet as Priest and Gündüz take everyone's favorite space vampire into a whole new world – one that she herself may have created!

Collecting issues #666 through 670 of the ongoing series, Vampirella: Beyond also includes a complete cover gallery featuring a host of toothsome treasures from LUCIO PARRILLO, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, CARLA COHEN, and more!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

VAMPIRELLA UNHOLY DLX ULTRA PREMIUM CARD MINI BOX FOIL PACK

DYNAMITE

OCT240246

(A) Various

Every individual foil-pack is enhanced packaged in a colorful sliding-tray mini-box and includes 2 Base Cards, 2 Signed Sketch Cards, 1 Line Art Card, 1 Puzzle Card and 1 Signed Card.

Every specially designed, 4-color display case includes 12 mini-box foil-packs.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

SRP: 0

JONNY QUEST #5 CVR A HARDIN

DYNAMITE

OCT240247

OCT240248 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR B LEE

OCT240249 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR C RANEY

OCT240250 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR D PACE

OCT240251 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR E HARDIN LTD VIRGIN

OCT240252 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PACE LINE ART

OCT240253 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR G 10 COPY INCV RANEY LINE ART

OCT240254 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

OCT240255 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR I 15 COPY INCV HARDIN LINE ART

OCT240256 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR J 20 COPY INCV PACE VIRGIN

OCT240257 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR K 25 COPY INCV RANEY VIRGIN

OCT240258 – JONNY QUEST #5 CVR L 30 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

(W) Joe Casey (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Chad Hardin

Jonny's boy-out-of-time adventure comes to an explosive end as he and the Quest family take on Dr. Zin one last time! But even if they can bring their old enemy down, how will they ever be able to return home? And even if they do find a way, will they be able to resist the urge to use their knowledge of what's to come to change history?

Find out the shocking answers in Jonny Quest #5, delivered with preternatural panache by intrepid chroniclers JOE CASEY and SEBASTIÁN PIRIZ and burnished by brilliant covers from CHAD HARDIN, JAE LEE, TOM RANEY, and RICHARD PACE!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DYNAMITE

OCT240259

OCT240260 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR B DANINO

OCT240261 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR C BALDARI

OCT240262 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR D QUALANO

OCT240263 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR E 10 COPY INCV HEASER ORIGINAL

OCT240264 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HAESER VIRGIN

OCT240265 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR G 15 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRGIN

OCT240266 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR H 15 COPY INCV DANINO VIRGIN

OCT240267 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR I 20 COPY INCV BALDARI VIRGIN

OCT240268 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #6 CVR J 25 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIRGIN

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Silvia De Ventura (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

If there's one thing that Bubbles loves even more than defending Townsville from evildoers, it's the cartoon llama from her favorite TV show – you know, the one that spits magical fruit flavors for children and adults to enjoy! Bubbles loves that llama so much, in fact, that she wishes with all her might for it to become real – and danged if her wish doesn't come true!

Life with an actual fruit-spitting llama is everything that Bubbles could have hoped for, but unfortunately the rest of the now-spit-soaked city doesn't agree – in fact, it soon becomes all too clear that the Powerpuff Girls must figure out a way to reverse Bubbles' wish before all of Townsville is buried under deadly saliva-drenched fruits!

Tastemakers PAULINA GANUCHEAU and SILVIA DE VENTURA deliver a savory slice of adventure with The Powerpuff Girls #6 – seasoned by covers from GANUCHEAU, KENYA DANINO, TED BRANDT & RO STEIN, and PASQUALE QUALANO!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

OCT240269

OCT240270 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR B BARENDS

OCT240271 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR C LINSNER

OCT240272 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR D GEOVANI

OCT240273 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR E COSPLAY

OCT240274 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON

OCT240275 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

OCT240276 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

OCT240277 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR I 15 COPY INCV GEOVANNI VIRGIN

OCT240278 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR J 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

OCT240279 – RED SONJA 2023 #17 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In this issue: Deep beneath the world, desperate to outrun her cursed pursuers, Sonja plunges into the Land of the Dead. Within that shadowy realm, Hyrkania's greatest warrior finds a different kind of battle – one that might be worth losing. Will she continue her fight, or will death finally claim the She-Devil with a Sword?

Forged from the richest of ores by TORUNN GR NBEKK and tempered by master smith WALTER GEOVANI, the keen blade of Red Sonja #17 is sheathed in the finest of covers from GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by MOLLY STEWART!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

OCT240280

OCT240281 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR B CELINA

OCT240282 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR C MORITAT

OCT240283 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR D COSPLAY

OCT240284 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR E LINSNER METAL PREMIUM

OCT240285 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR F LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (C

OCT240286 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY

OCT240287 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER

OCT240288 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MORITAT

OCT240289 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR J 25 COPY INCV MORITAT

OCT240290 – RED SONJA DEATH AND THE DEVIL #4 CVR K 30 COPY INCV CELINA V

(W) Luke Lieberman (A) Alberto Locatelli (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

After a long and arduous pursuit, Sonja and her disconcerting partner Bloodless have finally tracked down the missing Prince Ashim. Now the truth will be revealed, and Ashim's ultimate fate will be decided. Has the prince been turned by the Sons of Set? And if so, can he still be redeemed?

Discover the shocking answers in the fourth and final issue of LUKE LEIBERMAN and ALBERTO LOCATELLI's Red Sonja: Death and the Devil – featuring incorruptible covers from JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, CELINA, MORITAT, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SPACE GHOST #8 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

OCT240291

OCT240292 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

OCT240293 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR C BARENDS

OCT240294 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR D MARQUES

OCT240295 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR E MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

OCT240296 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR F MARQUES LTD VIRGIN

OCT240297 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

OCT240298 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

OCT240299 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART

OCT240300 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR J 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

OCT240301 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR K 30 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART B&W VIRGI

OCT240302 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR L 40 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

OCT240303 – SPACE GHOST #8 CVR M 50 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

In this issue: The painful events of the past meet the brutal events of the present as Space Ghost and Metallus clash – and while these titans do battle, Space Ghost's young allies learn the shocking secrets behind their mentor's tragic history!

Award-winning writer DAVID PEPOSE and acclaimed artist JONATHAN LAU add new layers of complexity to the Guardian of the Spaceways with Space Ghost #8 – enhanced by cutting-edge covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and ANTHONY MARQUES!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #6 CVR A ROYLE (MR)

DYNAMITE

OCT240304

OCT240305 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #6 CVR B BURDEN (MR)

OCT240306 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #6 CVR C ZORNOW (MR)

OCT240307 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #6 CVR D YONAMI (MR)

OCT240308 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #6 CVR E 10 COPY YONAMI VIRGIN

OCT240309 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #6 CVR F 10 COPY ZORNOW VIRGIN

OCT240310 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #6 CVR G 10 COPY BURDEN VIRGIN

OCT240311 – SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE VOL 2 #6 CVR H 10 COPY ROYLE VIRGIN

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A) Thiago Vale (CA) John Royle

You betta' watch out! You betta' not cry! Betta' save the date! Why?… This December, SWEETIE is hosting an exclusive INVITE-ONLY CHRISTMAS PARTY! Let the North Star guide you to her newly pepper-minted "Fortress of Sweetness" headquarters on Sweetie Candy Vigilante Islands to join Pixie Stix, Candy Wolf, Gummee Bear, Tinsel, and the rest of the sweet squad for the festivities. The guest list is a mind-blowing who's who from the world of the immortals, including THE GREAT PUMPKIN (who rises out of the pumpkin patch each All Hallows Eve), Candy Wolf's EX – yep, you guessed it, "Little Red" herself – and even all nine of Santa's star reindeer!

Jingle, Jingle, Jingle! SLAY BELLS will ring, and because you've all been EXTRA-GOOD this year, as promised and hinted at throughout the series, CANDY WOLF will finally spill the SWEET tea on the backstory between SWEETIE and the North Pole's Boss "Nic," famously known as SANTA! Is he as "saintly" as he's been fabled?

Was Sweetie once chosen to join the ranks of team North Pole? Did she take issue with Nic's buddy Krampus? And what was that odd little Elf Santa had gifted to Sweetie really up to while sitting on her shelf all day?

Knock back the eggnog with Peter Cottontail and Jack Rabbit (who've already had one too many) and pull up a cozy chair alongside the yule log fire for the bitter-SWEET Christmas story in this special holiday-themed issue closing out the year AND Volume 2 of Sweetie Candy Vigilante!

This issue's one-off, self-contained storyline is an excellent opportunity for anyone new to the series to jump in and experience first-hand what all the buzz is about, while at the same time it will satisfy the sweet tooth of any steady "candy vigilante" craving more from Sweetie and her unique world of candy-coated carnage!

Choose from four fantastic covers, including a very special entry (Cover B) illustrated by legendary indie comics creator and artistic icon BOB BURDEN! Universes collide as his cult-classic antihero FLAMING CARROT makes a SPECIAL APPEARANCE, TEAMING WITH SWEETIE in the first Flaming Carrot crossover since his team-up with the world-famous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles three decades ago! Don't miss a sweet beat – order now and guarantee a copy under your tree this December!

Includes a FREE MP3 download of "THE LAND OF HATCHY MILATCHY," the new single by OSAKA POPSTAR recorded specifically for this series.

Look for the ANIMATED MUSIC VIDEO STARRING SWEETIE and the CANDY VIGILANTE squad – coming in fall 2024!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

TERMINATOR #3 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

OCT240312

OCT240313 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR B GALMON

OCT240314 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR C STAGGS

OCT240315 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR D COUSENS

OCT240316 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR E SHALVEY FOIL

OCT240317 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR F SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN

OCT240318 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR G SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

OCT240319 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR H SHALVEY LTD VIRGIN

OCT240320 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR I 10 COPY INCV GALMON FOIL

OCT240321 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR J 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

OCT240322 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR K 15 COPY INCV GALMON FOIL VIRGIN

OCT240323 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR L 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN

OCT240324 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR M 20 COPY INCV COUSENS VIRGIN

OCT240325 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR N 25 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

OCT240326 – TERMINATOR #3 CVR O 30 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Luke Sparrow (CA) Declan Shalvey

It's the last days of the Vietnam War, and the scale of the violence and destruction that have been unleashed seems unreal. But nothing that Private Duggan has experienced in battle could have prepared him for the thing that just tore his squad to ribbons and then walked through the hellish fire of an airstrike seemingly unscathed.

If there is some way to kill it, Duggan isn't sticking around to find out. Now on the run, the lone soldier desperately makes his way through the collapsing country to join the U.S. Army's final evacuation back to the States – but will the chaos and crowds of Saigon be enough to thwart the unrelenting force that is hunting him?

Writer DECLAN SHALVEY and artist LUKE SPARROW bring a sharp new perspective on the horrors of war with The Terminator #3, featuring suitably steely covers from SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, DREW MOSS, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!