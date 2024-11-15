Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: One World Under Doom, thunderbolts

Thunderbolts: Doomstrike From Marvel Comics In 2025

It's Thunderbolts vs Thunderbolts* in Doomstrike by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Tommaso Bianchi from Marvel Comics in 2025

THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE #1 (OF 5)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING Art by TOMMASO BIANCHI Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU On Sale 2/19

REVOLUTION… LIKE LIGHTNING! Doom took over the world. And Bucky Barnes helped him do it. To atone for his unwitting role in Doom's triumph, Bucky assembles a team with one goal: burn it all down. But when Bucky's saboteurs – including Black Widow, Songbird, USAgent, Sharon Carter and a few surprise wildcards – launch a no-holds-barred campaign to tear Doom's Empire apart, Doom decides to prove that revolution ends in blood…

"We can't wait for folks to see what Ryan and company have planned for One World Under Doom – a Marvel event with brains, heart, and incredible scope," Kelly and Lanzing said. "The Thunderbolts are a crucial part of the puzzle: this is the story of what happens when heroes openly oppose Doom… and how they'll have to learn to fight differently if they're ever to make a difference. With returning characters and storylines we've been building since our run on Captain America, plus new and returning Thunderbolts from all eras, THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE is a whole new take on Marvel's messiest, meanest superteam – a story about fighting the power, even if it costs you everything."

"Doom's rule will impact the entire Marvel Universe throughout 2025, particularly in tie-in issues and series. Today, fans can learn about THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE, an exciting new ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM tie-in series where Doom will assemble a new—and classic—iteration of one of Marvel's most iconic Marvel super teams this February. THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE will be a five-issue limited series written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (NYX) and drawn by rising star artist Tommaso Bianchi (Giant-Size Silver Surfer). Recently, Bucky Barnes boldly assembled a team of black-ops heavy hitters to pursue the world's most dangerous individuals–inadvertently aiding Doom's power grab! Now, his guilty conscience will drive him to challenge Doom's authority head-on and become a living symbol of resistance! And, just what fans have been clamoring for–the beloved original team is back! And they're not happy with what Bucky's doing in their name… Get ready for THUNDERBOLTS VS. THUNDERBOLTS as Doom recruits original members including Moonstone, Atlas, Fixer and more. Ushering in an exciting new era while celebrating the title's incredible legacy, THUNDERBOLTS: DOOMSTRIKE arrives just in time for the Thunderbolts' highly anticipated MCU debut in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, in theaters May 2!

